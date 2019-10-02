EV Company News For The Month Of September 2019

EV market news - UK Labour to promise £60bn in interest-free loans for electric cars. Electric vehicle sales double in Australia. Talk of 60% 2035 electric car target in China.

Welcome to the September 2019 edition of Electric Vehicle [EV] company news. September saw August global electric car sales down 9% YoY.

This month we witnessed the era of the truly affordable electric car arrive, as Renault K-ZE electric crossover launches in China for just ~US$9,389 (66,800 yuan). I suspect the battery will be an extra ~5-6,000; but still it would be a US$16,000 battery electric vehicle [BEV]. If it can be mass manufactured and sold at this price globally then we will truly see a very sharp rise in electric car sales.

We also heard talk of proposed new electric car targets in China, including 60% electric cars by 2035.

Global electric car sales as of end August 2019

Global electric car sales finished August 2019 with 158,000 sales for the month, down 9% on August 2018, with market share at 2.0% in August, and 2.3% YTD.

Of note 76% of all global electric car sales in August were 100% battery electric vehicles [BEVs], the balance being hybrids.

China electric car sales were 85,000 in August 2019, down 12% on August 2018, probably still as a result of the June 25 subsidy cut, as well as a general car market sales slowdown. Electric car market share in China for August was 4.1%, and 6.0% YTD.

Current subsidies in China were reduced by 20% in 2017 and have been reduced again in 2019 (took effect June 25, 2019), and are to be reduced 100% by 2021. China's Zero Emission Vehicle [ZEV] credit system was announced on September 28, 2017, and has now begun in 2019 with 10% of credits (12% in 2020) required from new energy vehicles [NEVs]. That translates to ~4-5% of EV sales as market share for 2019. It is currently under consideration to be increased (14% in 2021, 16% in 2022 and 18% in 2023). As to when China will ban ICE vehicles a recent report says proposed targets could be (subject to change): 20% e-cars by 2025, 40% by 2030: 60% by 2035 and China may announce this by end 2019.

Europe electric car sales were 35,000 in August 2019, 15% higher than in August 2018. Europe electric car market share was 3.3% in August, and 3.0% YTD. Norway still leads the world with an incredible 49% market share.

US electric car sales were not available in August 2019. US electric car market share is ~1.8% YTD in 2019.

Note: The above sales include light commercial vehicles.

Note: An acknowledgement to Jose Pontes of EV Sales and EV Volumes for his excellent work compiling all the electric car sales quoted above and below.

Global electric car sales by manufacturer for August 2019

Source: EV-Sales

Bloomberg's forecast annual electric vehicle sales - 10m by 2025, 28m by 2030, and 56m by 2040

Source: Bloomberg NEF 2019 Electric Vehicle Outlook

EV market news for September 2019

On August 28 Forbes reported:

Aptera coming back with a $34,000 aerodynamic trike, maybe.....a new Aptera would be able to go up to 1,000 miles on a single charge from the 100-kWh battery.

The Aptera aerodynamic trike capable of a 1,000 mile range

Source

On September 2 BloombergNEF reported:

EVs temporarily stumble in biggest market but respite seen. BNEF cuts sales forecast for 2019 by 6% to 1.5 million units (note: I believe that is just China sales). Growth is expected to begin recovering in the fourth quarter. The drop in passenger electric vehicle sales in China last month and stagnating sales for the remainder of the third quarter are likely only a temporary blip for the world’s largest EV market, according to a report from BloombergNEF. “EV sales could gain later this year or next year if central or local governments launch new policy measures.”

On September 5 The Driven reported:

The new normal: Electric vehicle sales double in Australia, petrol car sales slump. Electric cars continue to experience unprecedented success in Australia, against a backdrop of continued declining sales petrol and diesel-fuelled vehicles. The latest report from the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries reveal that sales of zero and low emissions vehicles have doubled in 2019 compared to year-to-date [YTD] figures from 2018.

On September 6 Bloomberg reported:

China mulls goal of 60% of auto sales to be electric by 2035. Target would represent 12-fold jump from about 5% now...The Ministry said in July that it plans to disclose a draft of the targets by the end of the year. Proposed targets are said to be:

2025: 20% of sales (already established)

2030: 40% of sales

2035: 60% of sales

On September 9 The Verge reported:

Flying taxi startup Volocopter raises $55 million in round led by Volvo parent Geely. The new funds will be put toward achieving Volocopter’s goal of launching a commercial air taxi service powered by its 18-rotor electric aircraft “within the next three years.”

Volocopter - Planning an air taxi service

Source

On September 16 Argus Media reported:

China to revise NEV credit scheme for 2021-23.....The revision plan has reaffirmed a draft plan that Beijing issued in July which is aimed at increasing the NEV credit scheme to 14pc in 2021, 16pc in 2022 and 18pc in 2023 from 10pc this year..... The credit scheme is expressed in percentage terms, but functions as a points system, with points awarded using a complex formula based on production levels and taking into account factors such as energy efficiency and driving range.

On September 23 The Financial Times reported:

Labour to promise £60bn in interest-free loans for electric cars. A Labour government would provide up to £60bn over five years to provide interest-free loans on electric cars under the UK opposition party’s plans for a “green industrial revolution”. The party has revealed it would provide state loans worth up to £33,000 for 2.5m people to buy electric cars during its first parliamentary term, at a net cost of £3.5bn in lost interest payments. The money, averaging £27,000 per car, would come from a £250bn national transformation fund that Labour will finance through extra borrowing. Rebecca Long-Bailey, shadow business secretary, will also announce on Tuesday at the annual party conference that a Labour government would invest £5.8bn in the automotive industry to accelerate the shift towards electric vehicles and the setting up of state-controlled battery factories and metal reprocessing plants…The shadow business secretary will promise another £2.3bn towards the construction of three battery plants, known as “gigafactories”, to manufacture batteries for electric cars. Those factories, which would be 51 per cent state-owned, would be based in Stoke, Swindon and South Wales and each would employ more than 3,000 people. On top of this, the party would invest £500m in four metal reprocessing plants to reprocess cobalt and rare earth minerals used in batteries.

On September 26 CNBC reported:

First gas station in America to ditch oil for 100% electric vehicle charging opens in Maryland. Depeswar Doley, owner of the station was unhappy with the way oil and gasoline companies structure contracts and decided to go to 100% EV charging.

EV company news

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla is currently ranked the number 1 globally with 15% global market share. Tesla is the number 1 electric car seller in the US, with ~57% market share, and number 1 in Europe with 21% market share.

On September 11 Electrek reported: Tesla announces Model S with 3-motor ‘Plaid powertrain’ and new ‘chassis prototype’.

On September 13 Electrek reported: "Tesla Model S prototype shows new fascia, strange rear spoiler, and more."

The new Model S prototype

Source

On September 13 Green Car Reports reported:

Tesla Model S laps Laguna Seca, Musk promises "Plaid" edition. Tesla announced Wednesday that its Model S "Plaid" development car lapped WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca near Monterey, California, in 1 minute, 36.55 seconds this week.

On September 19 Green Car Reports reported:

Tesla Model 3 adds IIHS Top Safety Pick+ to its safety accolades.....It’s earned a spot on the insurance-industry-funded group’s Top Safety Pick+ honor roll, and it’s now one of just a few sedans to achieve both that and a flush of five stars in federal tests.

On September 20 Green Car Reports reported:

Former Tesla Powerwall team aims to go IoT with home electrical panel. Earlier this week, the startup Span revealed what it calls the Span panel, a device that aims to eliminate those concerns. It consolidates the multiple components needed for energy management with home solar or storage—including the traditional panel, gateway, and transformers—into one product, with which customers “can easily adopt solar, storage, electric vehicles, and other clean energy technologies,” the company says.

BYD Co. (OTCPK:BYDDY) (OTCPK:OTCPK:BYDDF) HK:1211

BYD is currently ranked the number 2 globally with 12% global market share, and is ranked number 1 in China with 23% market share.

On September 4 BYD announced:

BYD secures eBus fleet order for Hungarian city of Pécs. Europe's leading eBus manufacturer, BYD, has secured a fleet order for ten new 12-metre eBuses from public transport operator, Tüke Busz Zrt, in the southern Hungarian city of Pécs. The new fleet – the first electric buses in the city – will replace ageing diesel-powered vehicles with delivery scheduled for early 2020, and signaling the start of a longer-term whole-fleet conversion to electric mobility.

On September 5 BYD announced: "BYD India forays into electric van segment with the launch of T3 MPV and T3 Minivan."

On September 25 BYD announced: "BYD makes first big delivery in the Caribbean, delivering 50 electric vans to the Bahamas."

On September 25 Bloomberg reported: "Chinese EV maker backed by Buffett explores IPO of electronic-component unit."

Beijing Automotive Group Co. (BAIC) (OTC:BCCMY, HK:1958), Shanghai Automotive Industry Corp. [SAIC] (CH:600104) (SAIC includes Roewe, MG, Baojun, Maxus)

BAIC is currently ranked the global number 3 with 7% market share. BAIC is number 2 in China with 12% market share.

SAIC is global number 4 with 6% market share, and number 3 in China with 9% market share.

No news for the month.

BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY), Mini

BMW is currently ranked the number 5 global electric car manufacturer with 5% global market share. BMW is number 2 in Europe with 14% market share.

On September 10 BMW Group announced:

Next milestone: BMW Group aims to have one million electrified vehicles on the roads in 2021. “We are already right at the forefront of electromobility. No manufacturer has delivered more electrified cars to customers in Germany so far this year than the BMW Group. In Norway, three out of every four new BMW Group vehicles sold have an electrified drive train."

Source

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (OTCPK:GELYY, HK:0175) (includes Polestar), Volvo Group (OTCPK:VOLVY), Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI), Proton, Lotus

Geely is currently ranked the number 6 in the global electric car manufacturer's sales ranking with 4% global market share.

On September 13 Green Car Reports reported:

2020 Volvo XC40 PHEV arrives in the UK, still no concrete US plans. Volvo's plug-in hybrid variant of its XC40 compact crossover is hitting showrooms in the UK.....The PHEV (referred to as the Twin Engine or "TwEn" in Volvo's literature) mates a turbocharged 3-cylinder to an 80-horsepower (60 kw) electric motor backed by a 10.7-kwh battery pack.

Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY)/ Renault (OTC:RNSDF)/ Mitsubishi (OTCPK:MSBHY, OTCPK:MMTOF)

Nissan is currently ranked number 7 for global electric car sales with 4% market share, and Renault is ranked global number 17 with 2% market share.

On September 10 Green Car Reports reported:

Nissan electric crossover delayed to late 2021 but previewed to dealers. Nissan's long-anticipated electric crossover is finally headed to production. According to Automotive News, Nissan has told its dealers that the new crossover will arrive Stateside in the second half of 2021, presumably as a 2022 model. That's nearly a full year later than Nissan had previously suggested.

On September 12 Electrek reported:

Renault K-ZE electric crossover launches in China for just ~$9,000. Renault has unveiled the production version of its new K-ZE electric crossover, and in China, it starts at just ~$9,000....capable of 250km NEDC (range). For now, the EV will only be available in China, but the EV will make its way to other global markets in the future, including India......Now the vehicle has some inevitable drawbacks at that price. Aside from the range, it is equipped with a weak 33 kW electric motor that limits the top speed at 105 km/h (65 mph). It apparently is capable of DC fast-charging, but they didn’t confirm the charge rate. However, you don’t need much with a 26.8 kWh battery pack.

Note: This video says it will cost 10,000 Euros (US$11,000) after Chinese subsidies are deducted. A very impressive price for a small electric car.

The Renault K-ZE electric crossover launches in China at just ~USD 9,389 (66,800 yuan)

Source

On September 26 Green car Reports reported:

Renault City K-ZE goes on sale in China for $8,700. Renault's new all-electric city crossover went on sale in China earlier this month. Starting at just over $8,700 (after government subsidies), the baby EV offers quick at-home charging and a small footprint at the expense of speed and overall range. The City K-ZE is rated for 271 km (168 miles) of total range measured by NEDC, which might not work out to that much past 100 miles by EPA tests. Its top speed is roughly 65 mph, thanks to its 33-kw electric motor.

Renault City K-ZE

Source

Volkswagen Group (OTCPK:VLKAY)/ Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF)/ Lamborghini/ Porsche (OTCPK:POAHF)/ Skoda

Volkswagen is currently ranked the number 8 top-selling global electric car manufacturer with 4% market share.

On September 4 Bloomberg reported:

Porsche unveils its first-ever electric car. Taycan sedan is pivotal to VW’s $33 billion electric push....the Taycan, expected to be priced at around $90,000, is for the time being the flag-carrier in VW’s massive drive to unseat e-car pioneer Tesla Inc.

Porsche Taycan unveiled - Volkswagen's first ever fully electric car

Source

Note: Porsche Taycan event in 5 minutes (video) video

On September 6 Green car Reports reported:

VW and eClassics to offer classic Beetle EV kits. Volkswagen is partnering with eClassics to build electric conversions of the iconic VW Beetle, breathing even more life into an already-popular enthusiast platform and opening the doors to a whole new group of tinkerers. The 14-module battery pack, with a total capacity of 38.6 kwh, is built into the e-Beetle's underbody. Volkswagen says this is good for a total range of 200 km (124 miles) by internal estimates. A 60-kw (80-horsepower) electric motor drives the rear wheels.

Volkswagen e-Beetle

Source

On September 7 Style reported:

All 63 of Lamborghini’s new $3.6 million Sian hybrid supercars have already been sold – could Mark Zuckerberg be a buyer? Lamborghini has announced its new supercar, the Sian – the most powerful vehicle it has ever produced – which is also the Italian luxury sports car maker’s first hybrid motor. Stefano Domenicali, chairman and CEO, Lamborghini said, "Not only does the Sian deliver a formidable hyper-car design and engineering tour de force today, it augments the potential for Lamborghini as a super sports car brand for tomorrow and for decades to come."

Lamborghini Sián hybrid hypercar

Source

On September 9 Electrek reported:

VW claims it’s buying $100 kWh battery, moves forward to build new battery gigafactory. VW is reportedly paying less than $100 per kWh for the battery as it is trying to secure battery cell supply for its ambitious electric vehicle plans through a mix of supply deals and making its own cells at a new battery gigafactory with Northvolt. According to VW executives talking to the New York Times, VW is buying battery cells for the ID.3 for less than $100 per kWh.....it’s unclear if they are talking about battery cell cost or battery pack cost.

On September 9 The Verge reported:

Volkswagen unveils the ID.3, its first ‘electric car for the masses’. Starting at ‘under €30,000’ and coming to Europe in 2020. That “under €30,000” price tag VW is promoting applies to the base model of the ID.3, which has a 45kWh battery and offers 330 kilometers, or 205 miles of range. The company declined to provide pricing information for the two larger capacity variants of the car, which will feature 58kWh and 77kWh batteries, and will respectively offer around 420 and 550 kilometers (or 261 and 340 miles) per charge.

Volkswagen ID 3 - due mid-2020

Source

Note: You can watch a good video on the Volkswagen ID 3 here.

On September 13 Inside EVs reported:

Volkswagen ID.3 1ST reservations hit 33,000. Taking into consideration production start in November 2019, and first customer deliveries from mid-2020, 33,000 pre-orders for just a single version of an all-new model is not a bad result.

On September 13 Green Car Reports reported:

Volkswagen ID wall chargers revealed for Europe; US plans yet to come. As a companion to the launch of its new ID 3 electric car, Volkswagen is offering a series of at-home AC charging stations.

On September 17 Green Car Reports reported:

VW's US electric-car pricing: “Apples to apples” vs. internal combustion. With the ID 3, Volkswagen is officially launching the first of a new wave of EVs that it’s conceived as “electric vehicles for millions, not millionaires.” The U.S. won’t be getting the vehicle that kicks it all off—the Golf-sized ID 3. Instead we’ll be getting a larger model (rumored to be called ID 4 or ID 4X) based on the ID Crozz concept, and about the size of the U.S. Tiguan—a generously sized compact SUV that’s about the size of the Tesla Model Y and currently rivals the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, and Ford Escape, among others. And it might not be any more expensive than the Tiguan—a claim that could undercut the Tesla Model Y by up to $10,000.

On September 24 Green Car Reports reported:

VW starting battery-cell production in Germany, aiming to keep "know-how" there. Volkswagen announced Monday that it has started a pilot line for manufacturing battery cells, with the aim of keeping electric-car battery development and production resources in Germany....The Northvolt venture includes a $990 million (900 million euro) investment that will go toward creating a 16-gigawatt-hour battery-cell factory.

Hyundai (OTC:HYMTF) Kia (OTC:KIMTF)

Hyundai is currently ranked number 9 for global electric car sales with 3% market share. Kia is ranked global number 10.

On September 10 Green Car Reports reported:

Hyundai and Kia invest in Europe's high-power fast-charging network. Hyundai and Kia announced Monday that they are investing in Ionity, Europe's 350-kilowatt charging network. They will join BMW Group, Daimler, Ford and Volkswagen/Porsche in expanding charging station availability for vehicles with 800 volt on-board systems. "Our participation in this joint venture reaffirms the Group’s commitment to future electromobility.

Toyota (NYSE:TM)

On September 15 Green Car Reports reported:

Vintage Toyota Land Cruiser going all-electric—with a crate “V-8”...Electric GT, of Chatsworth, California, is in the process of doing a “TLC build” electric conversion of a 1970 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser.

On September 18 Green Car Reports reported: "Confirmed: 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid arriving for US in early 2020, will top 40 MPG."

General Motors/Chevrolet (NYSE:GM)

On September 16 Green Car Reports reported:

GM-UAW negotiations include plans for electric pickups, possible US battery plant. As tens of thousands of United Auto Workers members went on strike Monday morning, details emerged about General Motors' offer to the plant workers for electrified vehicles. Included in the proposed offer from GM to the UAW, the automaker listed an electric pickup, a dedicated battery facility in the U.S., and additional propulsion programs that may include electrified powertrains.

On September 18 Green Car Reports reported: "2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV shows strong in IIHS crash tests."

Daimler-Mercedes (OTCPK:DDAIF, OTCPK:DDAIY) (Smart)

On September 9 Green Car Reports reported: "2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC350e plug-in hybrid: More electric range, and quicker."

On September 12 Mashable reported:

Mercedes-Benz's electric car concept has an LED grille and 'fragrance flask'. The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS, a new concept car unveiled on Tuesday at the International Motor Show in Frankfurt, is the company's idea of what a luxury electric sedan should look like. Mercedes-Benz has a new vision for the electric car, and involves fragrance flasks and 3D LED light arrays. The Vision EQS has more than 350 kW (469 hp) of output power and a fully variable all-wheel drive. It goes from 0-100km/h in less than 4.5 seconds, has a top speed of over 200 km/h, and comes with a 100 kWh battery that provides a whopping 700 km (435 miles) of range and charges at 350 kW.

The Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS concept electric car

Source

On September 26 Green Car Reports reported:

Mercedes-Benz shops around for its battery cells—and goes carbon-neutral with them. Earlier this month at the Frankfurt auto show, Mercedes-Benz announced that it would source battery cells from carbon-neutral production for the first time.

Ford (NYSE:F)

On September 19 Green Car Reports reported: "Review: The 2020 Ford Escape SE Sport Hybrid makes perfect sense—for now."

Note: Ford plans an $11 billion investment, which will include 16 fully electric vehicles and 40 electrified vehicles, globally, through 2022.

Tata Motors (TTM) group (Jaguar, Land Rover)

On September 12 Green Car Reports reported:

All-electric Jaguar XJ flagship due in 2021, with unconventional design. Jaguar teased an all-electric XJ sedan at the Frankfurt auto show Tuesday, confirming reports that the company's flagship four-door will take the fight to Tesla in 2021. This announcement confirms electrification for Jaguar's large sedan, which Jaguar has been teasing for quite some time.

Nio Inc. (formerly NextEV) (NIO)

On September 24 Automotive News China reported:

Nio plans deep job cuts, smaller showrooms as losses pile up. Nio Inc. will expand its sales network with smaller showrooms, slash its workforce and spin off some business units, company executives said on Wednesday, in a move to control massive cash burn amid slowing electric vehicle sales in the world's largest auto market.

Rivian Automotive (private)

On September 11 Green Car Reports reported:

Electric truck hopeful Rivian gets $350M investment from Cox. The independent electric vehicle manufacturer Rivian is getting another big shot of capital, care of Cox Automotive, the companies announced Tuesday. Cox, which is a major player in the automotive retail and logistics space, is pumping $350 million into Rivian.

On September 20 Green Car Reports reported:

Amazon electric van order makes Rivian future more certain. The e-commerce and logistics giant Amazon has announced that it will order 100,000 fully electric vans from the Michigan electric-truck hopeful Rivian. The Rivian vans are to be delivered starting in 2021, with 10,000 of them in service as early as 2022 and all 100,000 on the road by 2030. They'll save 4 million metric tons of carbon per year by 2030, according to Amazon, which calls it the largest order ever for electric delivery vehicles.

Faraday Future (private)

On September 9 Green Car Reports reported:

New Faraday Future CEO co-founded Byton and led the BMW i8 program. Faraday Future announced last week that it hired Byton co-founder Carsten Breitfeld as its global CEO, replacing the company’s controversial founder, Jia Yueting.

Mazda (OTCPK:MZDAY)

On September 24 Green Car Reports reported:

Mazda to reveal first EV in October, at Tokyo auto show. Mazda has confirmed that it will reveal its first “mass-production battery electric vehicle” at the Tokyo Motor Show on October 23. The electric vehicle will be a completely new model, according to Mazda, and will, like the new Mazda 3, follow Mazda’s new clean-slate, human-centered design approach.

Honda (HMC, OTCPK:HNDAF)

On September 26 Green Car Reports reported: "Honda plans to buy more renewable energy than any other automaker."

Other EV companies

Other EV companies I am following include Atlis Motors, Byton (private), Chery Automobile Co. Ltd. (private), Didi Chuxing, Dyson (private), Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (SOLO), Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU), Fisker (private), Great Wall Motors, GreenPower Motor Company Inc. [TSXV:GPV] (OTCQX:GPVRF), Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Lucid Motors (formerly Atieva) (private), Mahindra & Mahindra (OTC:MAHDY), Peugeot [PA:PEUP] (OTCPK:PEUGF), Qiantu Motor, Subaru (OTCPK:FUJHY), Suzuki Motor Corp. [TYO: 7269] (OTCPK:SZKMY) (OTCPK:SZKMF), Tata Motors (TTM) group (Jaguar, Land Rover), WM Motor, Xiaopeng Motors, and Zhi Dou (private).

The list of countries and cities banning (or planning to ban) petrol and diesel vehicles include at least - Norway (2025), Netherlands (2030), China (?2030/35), Germany (?2030), Ireland (2030), Israel (2030), Scotland (2032), UK (2040), France (2040), Taiwan (2040), Japan (2050); Rome (2024), Athens (2025), Paris (2025), London, Stuttgart, Mexico City (2025), Madrid (2025), and Amsterdam and Brussels (2030). Added to this are countries pushing hard to become 100% EV - Norway and India (30% by 2030).

Autonomous Driving/Connectivity/Onboard entertainment/Ride sharing

On August 28 CNBC reported:

China could be the first in the world to start regular flights on pilotless passenger drones. Chinese startup Ehang said it could start flights this year or next for passengers on its autonomous drones. The company is working with the government in Guangzhou to come up with three or four regular flight routes.

Ehang pilotless passenger drone

Source

On September 13 Green Car Reports reported: "Audi AI:Trail concept splices trail-ready with autonomous-ready."

On September 23 Automotive News China reported: "Baidu snags AV license, pushing China closer to driverless future."

2019 electric car sales are looking to be slower growth than 2018

Source: EV-Volumes

Conclusion

August 2019 global electric car sales were down 9% YoY. Electric car market share for August reached 4.1% in China, 3.3% in Europe, and ~1.8% (YTD, as no August figure) in the USA. Despite a recent slowdown (mostly China), global plug-in vehicle deliveries reached 1,134,000 units in the 1st half of 2019, 46% higher than for 2018. The last quarter is usually the best, so that should mean 2019 will be a strong year, just not as strong as 2018 in terms of percentage growth.

Highlights for the month were:

China considers new EV targets - 2025: 20% of sales (already established), 2030: 40% of sales, 2035: 60% of sales. China to revise NEV credit scheme for 2021-23 - 14% in 2021, 16% in 2022 and 18% in 2023 from 10pc this year.

The new normal: Electric vehicle sales double in Australia, petrol car sales slump.

UK Labour to promise £60bn in interest-free loans for electric cars.

Tesla Model S prototype shows new fascia, strange rear spoiler, and more.

BYD secures eBus fleet order for Hungarian city of Pécs. BYD delivers 50 electric vans to the Bahamas.

BMW Group aims to have one million electrified vehicles on the roads in 2021.

Renault K-ZE electric crossover launches in China for just ~US$9,389 (66,800 yuan). I believe the battery is not included in this price.

Volkswagen - Porsche unveils the all-electric Taycan. VW claims it’s buying $100 kWh battery, moves forward to build new battery gigafactory. Volkswagen unveils the ID.3, its first ‘electric car for the masses’. Starting at ‘under €30,000’ and coming to Europe in mid 2020. ID.3 reservations hit 33,000. “Electric vehicles for millions, not millionaires.”

Hyundai and Kia invest in Europe's high-power fast-charging network.

Mercedes-Benz's electric car concept has an LED grille and 'fragrance flask'.

Nio plans deep job cuts, smaller showrooms as losses pile up.

Electric truck hopeful Rivian gets $350M investment from Cox Automotive. Amazon orders 100,000 fully electric vans from Rivian.

As usual all comments are welcome.

