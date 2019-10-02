McCormick: A Dividend Aristocrat Trading At A Moderate Premium

At a 1.8% yield, McCormick offers the same 8-9% earnings growth, but with a static valuation multiple, for annual total return potential of 9.8-10.8% over the next decade.

Despite the risks, McCormick possesses strong brands and a capable management team to navigate these risks.

Having raised its dividend for the past 33 years, McCormick is a Dividend Aristocrat.

As a dividend growth investor, it has become abundantly clear to me that high-quality companies rarely come at a discount to fair value, especially in the midst of a decade-long bull market.

It's inevitable in a decade long bull market that many of the highest quality companies are trading at valuations that I believe to be slight to moderate premiums to fair value.

One such company that I believe is trading at a bit too excessive of a premium to warrant consideration as an investment at the present is McCormick (MKC), although it is a company I plan on owning at some point in the future.

Today, we'll be discussing the dividend safety and growth profile of McCormick, its fundamentals and risks, and the valuation aspect of a potential investment in the company.

I'll then conclude by offering both my annual total return estimate at the current price and at my estimated fair value entry point.

A Safe Dividend With High-Single Digit Long-Term Growth Potential

Along with fundamentals and valuation, dividend safety and dividend growth are highly important considerations for dividend growth investors.

In order for us to arrive at a conclusion regarding McCormick's dividend safety, we'll examine the company EPS and FCF payout ratios.

In its prior fiscal year, McCormick generated adjusted EPS of $4.97 against dividends per share of $2.03 during that time, for an EPS payout ratio of 41.0%.

For the current fiscal year, McCormick is guiding for adjusted EPS of $5.17-$5.27 against dividends per share of $2.28 (assuming an increase in the next dividend payable to $0.62), for an EPS payout ratio of 43.4%, using a midpoint range EPS figure of $5.25.

Moving to FCF, McCormick generated $821.2 million in operating cash flow against $169.1 million in capital expenditures, for total FCF of $652.1 million in its previous fiscal year (page 52 of McCormick's most recent 10-K). Against the $273.4 million in dividends paid during that time, this equates to an FCF payout ratio of 41.9%.

Similar to McCormick's EPS payout ratio, it's likely that the company's FCF payout ratio will remain fairly steady this fiscal year compared to last fiscal year, and stay in the low to mid-40% range.

When we take into consideration that McCormick's payout ratio is flawless for a consumer staple in my opinion and that the company's balance sheet is okay but not as great as past years, I would rate McCormick's dividend as safe.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Given the above discussion regarding McCormick's dividend, it should come as no surprise that Simply Safe Dividends and I agree that McCormick's dividend is safe for the foreseeable future.

Having addressed the safety of McCormick's dividend, we'll now focus our attention on McCormick's dividend growth potential going forward.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

When we factor in that McCormick's dividend payout ratios are on the lower end of perfect and that Yahoo! Finance is projecting 9.3% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years, it seems reasonable to conclude that McCormick will be able to continue to deliver high-single digit dividend growth in the years ahead.

Next, we'll discuss why analysts believe that McCormick will be able to continue its status quo of strong earnings growth.

Strong Brand Portfolio With A Competent Management Team

Image Source: McCormick Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference Presentation

McCormick manufactures and distributes over 16,000 spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products across the entire food industry, including retail outlets, food manufacturers, and food service businesses.

With over $5 billion in net sales in 2018 and leading brands in 150 countries and territories, McCormick is a well-established consumer packaged goods company.

The company's key brands include the eponymous McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahiné, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, DaQiao, Drogheria & Alimentari, Stubb's, and Gourmet Garden.

Geographically, 60.4% of McCormick's 2018 net sales were in the United States, with the remainder scattered throughout the world (page 87 of McCormick's most recent 10-K).

Image Source: McCormick Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference Presentation

McCormick reports in the following two business segments:

Consumer: The Consumer segment sells spices, herbs, and regional brands to grocery stores, convenience stores, e-commerce, and supercenters under the brands we outlined above, in addition to a number of other brands. In addition, approximately half of McCormick's sales in this segment are spices, herbs, and seasonings, which the company is a category leader in its primary markets. The segment accounted for 61% of net sales and 69% of operating income in 2018 (page 3 of McCormick's most recent 10-K).

Flavor Solutions: The Flavor Solutions segment provides a wide range of products to multinational food manufacturers and food service customers. The Flavor Solutions segment accounted for the remaining 39% of net sales and 31% of operating income in 2018.

The reason that McCormick has been able to position itself as a leader in both of its segments is because of products at every price point with healthy choices, in addition to its relationships with the top 10 packaged food and beverage companies and top 10 food service restaurant chains.

Now that we have a better understanding of McCormick's business, we'll transition to its operating fundamentals and growth catalysts.

Image Source: McCormick Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference Presentation

A major tailwind for McCormick is the fact that global demand for flavor is expected to continue to grow at an annual clip of 5% over the next 5 years.

When we take into consideration that McCormick has proven itself adept at adapting to shifting consumer preferences, this growth in demand for flavor will allow McCormick to continue to demonstrate strong growth in the years ahead.

Image Source: McCormick Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference Presentation

McCormick's long-term constant currency annual growth objectives of 4-6% sales growth and 9-11% adjusted EPS growth will be achieved primarily through four mechanisms, which include new product offerings, the company's base business, acquisitions, and expansion of margins.

In order to meet the growing demand for health, transparency, and convenience, McCormick is consistently rolling out products that meet the preferences of consumers across its 20 product innovation centers around the world.

McCormick is also investing in improving existing products to ensure that those products maintain their relevance with customers.

Image Source: McCormick Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference Presentation

McCormick has thus far been able to expand its operating margin. As a result of McCormick's Comprehensive & Continuous Improvement initiative that the company set in 2016, McCormick has been able to expand its operating margin significantly. Through the first half of 2019 alone, McCormick was able to achieve a 50 basis point expansion of its operating margin.

The company's goal for the CCI initiative was to achieve $400 million in cost savings from 2016 to 2019 and the company has saved $350 million through 2018 alone, with another $110 million expected in 2019, which means the company is well on its way to achieving this goal.

Image Source: McCormick Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference Presentation

The final component of how McCormick will meet its long-term growth objects is through acquisitions.

McCormick has proven itself adept at bolt-on acquisitions, including Stubb's, Gourmet Garden, and Giotti in the past few years. Most recently, McCormick acquired Reckitt Benckiser's food division for $4.2 billion in its largest transaction ever in 2017, which added key brands to the company's portfolio, including Frank's RedHot sauces, French's mustard and ketchup, and Cattleman's BBQ sauce.

Now that we have a better understanding of how McCormick is going to meet its long-term growth targets, we'll transition into a brief discussion of the company's balance sheet situation following its acquisition of RB's food division.

While McCormick's balance sheet weakened following its acquisition of RB's food division, sending the interest coverage ratio from a bit above 8 (a solid interest coverage ratio) in 2017 to a bit above 5 in 2018 (an interest coverage ratio that is okay, but could use improvement), McCormick's balance sheet will inevitably strengthen in the years ahead as the company anticipates it will achieve $50 million in synergistic cost savings by 2020 from its RB acquisition.

Using another debt metric, McCormick's net debt to EBITDA of 4.55 in 2018 was a bit above the 4 that is generally considered ideal by Simply Safe Dividends, but the company made nice progress in lowering that from 2017's level of 5.71.

In addition to McCormick's strong brand portfolio and operating fundamentals, I believe McCormick boasts a capable management team.

Chairman, President and CEO Lawrence Kurzius joined McCormick in 2003, following McCormick's acquisition of Zatarain's, where Mr. Kurzius spent 12 years and was President and CEO. Mr. Kurzius possesses a wealth of executive experience aside from his time at Zatarain's. Mr. Kurzius was also a marketing executive with Quaker Oats Company and Mars Inc.'s Uncle Ben's Company.

CFO Mike Smith joined McCormick in 1991, and most recently served as Senior VP of Corporate Finance. Prior to his current role and previous position, Mr. Smith served in a number of senior management roles with McCormick.

Simply put, both Mr. Kurzius and Mr. Smith possess decades of industry experience, which means they have endured all of the inevitable changes in consumer preferences that have occurred since that time. If any executives know what it takes to succeed in McCormick's industry, it's this management team.

With McCormick's strong brand portfolio, favorable tailwinds, and capable management team, it's reasonable to conclude that McCormick could make a great investment at the right price.

Risks To Consider

While McCormick is a high-quality consumer staple with a strong portfolio of brands and a capable management team, that doesn't mean the company is free of risk.

The first risk to McCormick is that as a consumer staple, the company is highly dependent upon the reputation of its brands (page 7 of McCormick's most recent 10-K). Any loss of brand relevance, increase in use of private label or other competitive brands by customers or consumers, or product quality or safety concerns could have a detrimental long-term impact on the company's reputation as a brand, which could materially impact McCormick's financial results.

Given that 51% of Millennials have no real preference between a private label brand and a national brand, according to a study conducted by Cadent Consulting Group, the threat of increased use in private label brands is one that I don't anticipate will resolve any time soon.

Shifting consumer preferences are a real macro threat to McCormick because if the company isn't able to anticipate how consumer preferences will evolve in the years ahead, they could lose market share to competitors, which would weigh on financial results.

Another risk to McCormick is that supermarkets, warehouse clubs, and food distributors have consolidated in recent years, which increases their bargaining power with McCormick. These customers may demand reduced pricing, resist price increases, or request increased promotional programs as a result of their increased leverage, which could put pressure on McCormick's margins (page 7 of McCormick's most recent 10-K).

Expanding upon this risk is the fact that roughly half of McCormick's sales in its flavor solutions segment were to 3 customers in 2018 (page 4 of McCormick's most recent 10-K). Any inability to maintain a good working relationship with these customers and deliver upon their needs could result in a material decline in sales if the company is unable to offset the loss of any of these top 3 customers. Additionally, Walmart accounted for about 11% of sales in McCormick's consumer segment in 2018. Any inability to maintain a good working relationship with Walmart and deliver products that Walmart demands could result in the loss of Walmart as a customer.

Another threat is fluctuations in market price and availability of raw materials used in McCormick's products caused by weather, growing and harvesting conditions, market conditions, governmental actions, and other factors beyond McCormick's control (page 8 of McCormick's most recent 10-K).

Not only could this potentially disrupt McCormick's supply chain and its operations, resulting in an inability to meet the demands of customers, but it could also result in compressed margins.

In an industry that is seeing increased competition from private label brands while Millennials generally don't have a preference between private label and national brands, the pressure to provide their products at a reasonable price could lead to McCormick having to "eat" any increases in the cost of their raw materials to stay competitive with private label brands. This could lead to reduced margins and profitability (page 8 of McCormick's most recent 10-K).

As a company with sales in approximately 150 countries and territories throughout the world, McCormick is subject to varying regulations throughout the world which dictate their operations (page 8 of McCormick's most recent 10-K). The modification of any existing regulations or enactment of new regulations throughout the markets that the company has sales in would require significant allocation of resources to compliance, which could weigh on the company's financial results.

The final risk to McCormick is that as a company with about 40% of its sales being generated in foreign countries, there are currency fluctuation risks and political risks that could weigh on the company's financial results at any point in time (page 10 of McCormick's most recent 10-K), although currency fluctuations tend to even out over time.

While we have covered several key risks associated with an investment in McCormick, we certainly haven't covered all of the risks that go along with an investment in McCormick. For a more complete discussion of the risks associated with an investment in McCormick, I would refer interested readers to pages 6-14 of McCormick's most recent 10-K.

McCormick Is A Wonderful Business Trading At An Unattractive Valuation

Now that we've established McCormick is a wonderful business, we'll be discussing the sole reason that I rate the company as a hold rather than a buy at the present time, which is obviously valuation. We'll be determining the extent to which McCormick is overvalued through a number of valuation metrics and a valuation method.

The first valuation metric we'll use to arrive at McCormick's fair value is the 13 year median TTM price to owner earnings.

According to Gurufocus, McCormick's TTM price to owner earnings ratio of 27.32 is well above its 13 year median of 23.08.

Assuming a reversion to McCormick's TTM price to owner earnings ratio of 23.08 and a fair value of $132.47 a share, shares of McCormick are trading at an 18.4% premium to fair value and pose 15.5% downside from the current price of $156.80 a share (as of September 29, 2019).

The next valuation metric we'll use to determine the fair value of shares of McCormick is the 13 year TTM median price to free cash flow.

According to Gurufocus, McCormick's TTM price to FCF ratio of 28.45 is elevated compared to its 13 year TTM median price to FCF of 24.33.

Assuming a reversion to a TTM price to FCF of 24.33 and a fair value of $134.09 a share, McCormick is trading at a 16.9% premium relative to fair value and poses 14.5% downside from the current price.

The third valuation metric we'll use to assign a fair value to shares of McCormick is the 13 year TTM median yield.

According to Gurufocus, McCormick's TTM dividend yield of 1.42% is well below its 13 year median TTM yield of 1.96%.

Simply Safe Dividends' 5 year average dividend yield further supports that a fair value yield for McCormick is in the ballpark of 1.9%, as 1.90% is the company's 5 year average dividend yield.

Assuming a reversion to a 1.90% yield and a fair value of $120.00 a share, shares of McCormick are trading at a 30.7% premium to fair value and pose 23.5% downside from the current price.

The valuation method that we'll be using to arrive at McCormick's fair value is the dividend discount model or DDM.

Image Source: Investopedia

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is McCormick's annualized dividend per share. While this amount is sure to increase less than two months from now, that amount is currently $2.28.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is another term for the rate of return that an investor requires on their money. Although this rate of return can vary significantly from one investor to the next based upon a number of considerations, I believe that a 10% rate of return is adequate for the amount of time that I allocate to researching and occasionally monitoring my investments.

The third and final input into the DDM is the long-term dividend growth rate or DGR.

Unsurprisingly, this is the most difficult input into the DDM due to the variety of factors that play into accurately estimating the long-term DGR, including a company's payout ratios, probable long-term earnings growth rate, industry fundamentals, and company specific fundamentals.

When we take into consideration that McCormick's payout ratio is on the conservative end for a consumer staple company and that high-single digit earnings growth is expected over the next 5 years, I believe it is reasonable to conclude that an 8.25% long-term DGR is a fair expectation for a company of McCormick's quality.

Admittedly, an 8.25% long-term DGR is on the very upper end of what I typically use for DDM analysis, but I believe it's certainly justified when we take the above factors into account.

When we plug in the above inputs, we arrive at a fair value of $130.29 a share.

This implies that shares of McCormick are trading at a 20.3% premium to fair value and pose 16.9% downside from the current price.

Upon averaging the 4 above fair values, we are left with a fair value of $129.21 a share.

This indicates that shares of McCormick are trading at a 21.4% premium to fair value and pose 17.6% downside from the current price.

Summary: McCormick Doesn't Offer A Compelling Entry Yield Or Compelling Total Returns At The Current Price

McCormick possesses a lengthy track record of enriching shareholders, boasting 33 consecutive years of dividend increases (and soon to be 34).

Despite the risks of volatile commodity prices, private label brands, and currency fluctuations hindering the company's long-term growth targets, I believe the company's strong brands and experienced management team will be able to counteract these risks.

Unfortunately, McCormick is trading at a moderate premium relative to its fair value.

For those that are fine performing roughly in line with the market over the next decade and that are looking to buy ownership in a fantastic company, McCormick's premium isn't a complete deal breaker at the current price.

Between the 1.5% yield, 8-9% earnings growth, and 1.9% annual valuation multiple contraction, McCormick is likely to deliver 7.6-8.6% annual total returns over the next decade.

However, given my 10% long-term total return requirement and my affinity for value investing and buying as much current income as I possibly can, the price simply isn't right for investment yet.

At a 1.8% yield, McCormick offers the same 8-9% earnings growth, but with a static valuation multiple, for annual total return potential of 9.8-10.8% over the next decade.

Should McCormick revert to a yield within a few basis points of 1.8%, I would change my rating from a hold to a buy, all things equal because I feel the yield and the total return potential becomes ample around that yield.

