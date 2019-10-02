Citigroup Continues To Return Capital - Ready For An Upsurge Despite The Fed Cutting Interest Rates

Expect more to come via an attractive and progressive dividend policy (quarterly dividend recently increased by 13.3%) as well as large share repurchases. Strong buy.

Citi has made tremendous progress since the financial crisis and is now returning large amounts of capital to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks.

I took some chips off the table but still hold a large part of my position. I believe we are poised for another upsurge, despite the Fed cutting interest rates.

Citigroup (C) is still quite cheap, in particular relative to the large amounts of capital returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. Before we discuss the merits of today's investment, let's take a step back.

On 19 February 2016, I wrote an article entitled, "Citigroup Is More Attractive Than Ever". The share price at the time of of publication was $38.99 (versus current share price of $69.08), resulting in capital gains of 77.17% (versus 55.22% for the S&P 500), and a total return (including dividends) of 88.92%. Even though I took some chips off the table (it's always prudent to do so), I still hold a large part of my Citi position. The graph below shows my entry point.

The 2016 period related to a large sell-off in equities, driven by China concerns and an oil/commodity crash. Back then, I had noted:

The recent sell-off in equities has made Citigroup very cheap again. Citi is trading at a substantial discount to tangible book value per share (TBV/share) of $60.61 (as of Q4 2015). The share price is currently just under $39, representing a 35% discount. We initiated a position last week and bought more this week. If the share price falls to low $30s, we will aggressively buy more.

I have to admit my timing was good, but it reinforces the contrarian saying, 'buy when there's blood in the streets'. This is exactly what I did in two other occasions, as explained in more detail in my 2016 article, namely, 1) in mid-2012, when Citi was trading around $25 and sold close to $50 in mid-2013, and 2) in 2009, in the aftermath of the financial crisis (following the bailout/TARP funding) where we invested close to the rock bottom price of $1 (prior to the split) and sold at just under $4 a few months later (admitting we were quite lucky on this one in terms of how fast it played out).

To summarize our three investments in Citi, in chronological order:

2009: invested close to the rock bottom price of $1 and sold at just under $4 a few months later (note the share price is prior to the split). 2012: invested around $25 in mid-2012 and sold close to $50 in mid-2013. 2016: invested around $39, took some chips off the table in the mid-$70s in 2018, but still hold a large part.

The current attraction of Citi - Round 4:

Unlike the previous three aforementioned investments which had one thing in common - Citi was trading at a large discount to tangible book value per share (TBV/share) - this time Citi's share price is hovering around TBV/share. However, the emphasis now revolves around the large amounts of capital returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and share repurchases. Simply put, Citi is a cash machine and management is doing a great job with the appropriate level of conservatism. Some key highlights from Q2 2019 earnings include:

RoTCE of 11.9% in both 2Q 2019 and 1H 2019.

Revenue growth and positive operating leverage in every region in Citi's Global Consumer Bank.

Expenses down 2%, resulting in 11th consecutive quarter of positive operating leverage.

Deposit growth across Consumer and Institutional franchises.

However, what stands out to me the most is the approval to return $21.5bn of capital to common shareholders over the next four quarters. And I expect this figure to keep on growing significantly in the years to come.

In addition to buybacks, I am particularly fond of Citi's attractive and progressive dividend policy (current dividend yield ~3%). The dividend is set to grow substantially over the next few years supported by strong and resilient cash from operations (despite the Fed cutting interest rates) and a low payout ratio, among other things.

The quarterly dividend was recently increased by 13.3% to 51 cents, from 45 cents previously, which equates to an annual dividend per share of $2.04. To put things into perspective, the dividend in 2015 was 5 cents per quarter and increased to 16 cents in 2016. Compared to the 5 cents in 2015, the dividend has increased more than 10 times, and compared to the 16 cents in 2016, it has increased more than 3 times. Going forward, I expect increases to be more in line with the recent 13.3% hike. Still, this is substantial, especially taking into account today's dividend yield of close to 3% at a time when investors are hunting for yield (given the extremely low interest rate environment). In other words, the future yield on today's cost is poised to be attractive.

All in all, Citi has made tremendous progress since the financial crisis and is now returning large (and increasing) amounts of capital to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. This time, I am focusing less on tangible book value share and more on the returns to shareholders, with an emphasis on the progressive dividend policy, which will result in a premium valuation for Citi. This time, and on the back of my 2016 investment, I intend to hold on with a long-term horizon, and not view Citi as a trade. Strong buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long C. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.