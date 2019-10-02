It Does Not End In Tears For The Fed. It Ends In Managed Trade And Managed FX Rates

(Source: CFR, caption by the Author)

There is only one place in America where you can have civilized political and economic debate that has a lasting policy outcome these days. It’s not Congress, neither the Senate, nor the White House. Not even the Fed. That place is the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR). Whilst presidents and crises have come and gone over the years, the CFR has been a reliable constant since 1921.

As providence would have it the CFR already has a new game plan. This providence has an air of deliberate inevitability about it. The execution of this plan began seriously in March of this year. Everything that has followed and will follow should be placed into this context, even the Fed’s apparent stumbles and fumbles.

(Source and caption by the Author)

Recent reports have suggested that the Fed is debating over how unsuccessful in following its dual mandate it needs to become in order to remain independent from politicians and the President. Its latest interest rate decision shows that there is no consensus on the matter at the FOMC level. In the absence of consensus, the Fed’s default position is to err towards remaining successful. The degree to which it becomes unsuccessful is governed by external factors through the agency of global central banks. Erring on the side of success unfortunately raises the probability that the Fed will be given a new Congressional mandate to be unsuccessful. In any case, the global central banks are giving the Fed a de facto unsuccessful mandate and setting the degree to which it becomes unsuccessful.

The Fed’s first loss of its grip was a global one to the ECB. Having got there first with his latest easing package, Mario Draghi has used his proxy casting vote on the FOMC.

(Source and caption by the Author)

Going into the latest FOMC meeting, the Fed was faced with the mounting evidence that it has lost control of its target short-term interest rates. In so much as these targets count any more, this implies that the Fed has therefore lost control over monetary policy.

(Source: New York Fed, caption by the Author)

The second loss was to Mr. Market himself. This loss is domestic and therefore more alarming because it is within the Fed’s own remit and perceived area of competence. On the eve of the FOMC meeting, the Fed was forced into a comedic attempt at Overnight System Repo which it finally got way after initial failure. The repo was supposed to be in order to maintain the target level of interest rates as set at the previous FOMC meeting.

Clearly, Mr. Market was telling the Fed that domestic liquidity was too tight, therefore, the volume of it needed to increase and its price needed to fall. Mr. Market sounds ominously like President Trump or vice versa. Based on the facts therefore, it’s reasonable to conclude that the Fed has lost control of interest rates to Mr. Market. The inference is that it has also lost control to President Trump.

(Source: ECB, caption by the Author)

The last report observed how the ECB was driving Fed monetary policy. The situation is about to get even worse for the Fed. ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane recently revealed how Mario Draghi and then Christine Lagarde are going to play it going forward. They are betting the ECB’s house that disinflation remains entrenched, so that they can drive through aggressive unconventional monetary policy easing that is consistent with the ECB’s single inflation mandate and symmetrical 2% target. If this bet pays off, the Fed will be forced to ease in order to prevent the US Dollar choking off what tailwinds remain for the US economy.

The ECB also has the convenient excuse that that said US Dollar strength is in fact a function of President Trumps globally enforced trade war. This trade war is an alleged external factor to the Eurozone that has allegedly forced the ECB to respond, as it is making inflation undershoot.

(Source: Federal Reserve Board, caption by the Author)

The latest FOMC decision confirmed that the Fed has lost control to external factors. The interest rate cut was expected, as was the dissent for a cut from James Bullard, the dissent from Eric Rosengren and Esther George for a hold and the moral support for the Chairman from Old Uncle Tom Cobley and all. The accompanying statement was brief to the point of being terse, and this was a mistake. Mr. Market immediately responded in leading the Fed to next cut by way of a stronger US Dollar, stronger US Treasuries and a US equity sell-off. This price discovery signals that Mr. Market has now moved from “Peak Trade War” towards “Peak Currency War.” Mr. Real Economy will take his cue from Mr. Market and this well then be fed back to the FOMC by a weakening Mr. Data.

(Source: Federal Reserve Board, caption by the Author)

New York Fed president John Williams would like to pretend that the Fed has not lost control of its short term interest rate target. He would also like Mr. Market to pretend this too, by believing his explanation that the tightness in collateral markets is because they are not efficiently rationing the ample liquidity supplied by the Fed.

More important than the statement was a little footnote, with big implications for the Fed’s balance sheet, called “Implementation Note.” This footnote informed that the New York Fed will be going full-on in QE proceeds reinvestment, with an overt instruction to suppress the Interest On Excess Reserves (IOER) target rate and Overnight Repo Rate (ONRRP). In order to do this, it will however have to increase the volume of Reserves and increase liquidity in the collateral markets.

This action will be dubbed “QE-Lite” by some commentators. In practice, this is where the New York Fed tries to fight Mr. Market to see who is in control of the new target Fed Funds rate. This exercise is futile, but the New York Fed will valiantly do its best. The New York Fed cannot fight the confederation of global central banks and win.

The New York Fed is thus maintaining the size of the Fed’s balance sheet, when the global economy is crying out for it to expand it and thereby increase the global supply of US Dollars. This tightening of global US Dollar liquidity, is the headwind to the global economy that ultimately blows back to the US economy. It is ironic that President Trump is currently being criticized for wanting to choke off access to American capital, when the Fed is already doing this in practice.

Chairman Powell has seemingly challenged Mr. Market by opining that market chaos is not an important decision arbiter of his monetary policy decision making. If Mr. Market throws a wobbler, because the Fed is not easing swiftly enough for his liking, allegedly that is his problem and not Powell’s. Powell ignores the fact that Mr. Market’s own record on calling future monetary policy moves is better than any Fed President on record. President Trump may be new to this game, but he has shown more uncanny accuracy than Chairman Powell.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

The President swiftly framed perceptions of the Fed’s latest actions and thereby seized the economic narrative again. President Trump was not gracious in commending the Fed for cutting interest rates. He graded the central bank a “fail again” for not meeting his Currency War agenda.

Fed speakers now have a diminishing less-than blank canvass on which to project their views and try and frame the next policy meeting. What they say counts less and less. What the global central banks do is more important. The Fed has gone global, but it just can’t admit it. Despite the fact, that they have no control over the external situation, Fed speakers wasted little time trying to frame the perceptions of it.

(Source: Boston Fed, caption by the Author)

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren is taking umbrage with Mr. Market’s insistence and persistence. He clearly articulated his reasoning recently. Rosengren actually sees current Fed monetary policy as accommodative. He also appears to have a cynical take on trade war rhetoric. In his view, this rhetoric is done with the aim of forcing central banks to ease. This is because elected policy makers are too partisan to agree on a fiscal stimulus, and also because fiscal deficits are so large that they need to be monetized by central banks.

Consequently, loose monetary policy is already leading to the dubious capital investment and unsustainable asset price valuations. Rosengren uses the recent debacle surrounding the business model and IPO pricing of companies such as WeWork to illustrate his point. By extension the whole FAANG thing and Nasdaq valuation is suspect if one applies his logic. This weakening macro stability environment is therefore at risk of being exacerbated, if central banks continue to allow themselves to be bullied into easing further by trade war polemics.

Vice Chairman Clarida framed perceptions in terms of the duration of the current economic expansion. In his view, it is getting long in the tooth so that it is inevitable it will show weakness. The Fed is cognizant of this fact and will thus set monetary policy appropriately to take it into account. This all sounds like grist for the mill of future insurance policy rate cuts if the economy continues to expand and responsive cuts if it starts to slow down. Either way, his bias is towards easing further.

Dallas Fed president Robert Kaplan has a similar frame of insurance policy reference to the Vice Chair. He views the Fed’s incremental easing to date as a response to early warning market indicators, such as the yield curve, which have signaled increasing headwinds. These headwinds are principally global. Whilst they are increasing, he believes that the US economy may weaken but will still avoid recession. He does not see the need for another rate cut this year at present, but he is “agnostic” about this and can see the need for another one next year. He is also open to growing the Fed’s balance sheet again, which implies that he has flipped fundamentally into easing mode. This latter detail is noteworthy, as it crops up later when the Philadelphia Fed president speaks.

(Source: St Louis Fed, caption by the Author)

St Louis Fed president James Bullard was forward-looking in his perception framing. The news and the incoming economic data suggest to him that the weakening external environment is feeding back into the US economy. In addition, inflation continues to undershoot the Fed’s symmetrical target. Taking all this into account, he advocated for a greater interest rate cut at the last FOMC meeting. Looking forward, whilst admittedly being data-dependent from meeting to meeting, he does not rule out the need for more interest rate cuts.

The current Trump impeachment drama is not affecting Bullard’s thinking. More important for him, is the way that China is gaming the situation. He sees the Chinese as trying to wait out President Trump, either through his impeachment or the 2020 election. The logical outcome of this posturing is that the trade situation deteriorates further.

Bullard does not see the asset bubbles that Eric Rosengren sees forming. He believes that the level of risks being taken is lower now than before the Credit Crunch. He can therefore be expected to call for another 25 basis point cut this year and more next year.

(Source: Philadelphia Fed, caption by the Author)

Philadelphia Fed president Patrick T. Harker presented the clearest picture of the Fed’s current dissonance. In his latest guidance, he sees the economy as strong and inflation back on course to reach target. He therefore did not support the latest interest rate cut, although he is more vigilant to the downside risks than before.

Seeking to assuage Mr. Market’s fears, that the Fed has control of the Funds Rate, Harker then completely compromised himself. He admits freely that the normalization process aka Quantitative Tightening (QT) is over, and that Mr. Market is therefore signalling liquidity may be too tight looking forward. His solution is to let the market decide in the near term. But clearly, the market has already decided and is signalling that liquidity is too tight for softening economic conditions. Harker is thus tightening liquidity by standing still on interest rates. He knowingly is letting Mr. Market do his tightening in practice.

Harker’s thesis resonates with that of Kaplan noted earlier. This leads to some important observations. The serious lack, of a serious conventional interest rate cushion, is the first observation to be made of Harker’s conflicted and Kaplan’s resonant discourse. The lack of said cushion is causing them to economize on the conventional easing tactics and overcompensate on the unconventional easing. It will be interesting to see if this constrained driver is forced onto more of their FOMC colleagues out of necessity in the future.

It is maybe now just a matter of time, perhaps only until the next FOMC meeting, until the Fed repeats its most recent exercise in following Mr. Market’s lead. The global central banks will now opine, that the Fed has vindicated their actions and continue to ease further, thereby giving them the green light to ease further. Net-net the latest Fed move will therefore be negated by the global central banks in FX terms. They will thus attempt to create more of their own currency than the New York Fed can create US Dollars. The US Dollar will remain bid and the world’s supply of US Dollars will still be insufficient.

The Fed has however caught something of a break. Having passed “Peak Trade War” rhetoric on both sides, confidence is picking up. In addition, incoming data suggest that Mr. Market has been too pessimistic and now also needs to pass “Peak Trade War” and become less pessimistic. The Fed’s projections for interest rates are now closer and converging with Mr. Market’s improving view. How much further this convergence goes depends on how the path to “Peak Currency War” unfolds. Since global central banks are chomping at the bit too ease again, this convergence process between the Fed and Mr. Market may soon end and begin to reverse.

(Source: Federal Reserve Board, caption by the Author)

Perhaps even more important, than the last FOMC decision, were the projections that accompanied the statement. For those with a keen eye, the Fed projects that growth remains the same whilst inflation modestly picks up. This is in fact a tightening of economic conditions. It may appear imperceptible but in practice, in a low inflation environment, it is a significant headwind. President Trump’s 4% growth target is certainly nowhere to be seen. The projection is therefore that the Fed can thus continue with its insurance rate cuts ad infinitum, however, they won’t move either the growth or the inflation needle significantly.

There is no FOMC consensus on rate cuts ad infinitum however, if anything there is an aversion to them

Chicago Fed president Charles Evans is certainly not going to pay any more rate cut insurance premiums in the near future unless the data forces him to. He now feels that the last two rate cut insurance premiums have given the Fed time, to assess the incoming data without automatically paying a third one.

(Source and caption by the Author)

In the near-past, the Fed has made patriotic noises about supporting the Little Guy in the US economy. Its latest projections and terse statement show that this is a fallacy, and that it is content to sit back and let him struggle.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

The latest American census data shows that the Little Guy continues to fall farther and farther behind in income and wealth terms. Unconventional monetary policy has skewed the wealth disparity even further. The words “Faux Populism,” often used by this author in relation to the Fed would seem to be apposite. President Trump will blame the Fed for preventing his 4% GDP promise to the Little Guy. The Democrats will be missing a huge vote winner if they remain politely independent from the Fed. Congress is unlikely to be happy either, even if it means that the Fed loses some independence.

(Source: Wall Street Journal, caption by Donald Trump)

The last report noted the battle over the Fed between what was termed the Unholy Trinity of Congress, the Reserve member banks and the President. It was suggested that now is the time for the three to come together and divide the spoils so to speak. Evidently President Trump thinks so. Presidential nominee for Governor, Judy Shelton recently joined the debate in print, stating that the Fed should work more closely with Congress.

(Source: Federal Reserve Board, caption by the Author)

Fed Governor Randal Quarles recently advised that all those with an axe to grind, on how the spoils will be divided, should take legal advice over what is Constitutional. He did so by framing the battleground, which is ostensibly the current monetary policy framework review, in a strictly legal context. Ever since he was elected to the Chair, Chairman Powell has been very assiduous about making sure that that the Fed is seen to be legally compliant with its mandates. Quarles is complying faithfully.

Everyone involved in sharing the spoils should be clear, that failure to legally comply could put them in court and worse.

(Source, editing and caption by the Author)

Governor Quarles was equally as legalistic in his interpretation of what the monetary policy framework review can do to the Fed’s mandate. He did this by noting that over the course of history, as the Fed’s mandate has been adapted to fighting the latest crisis, this adaptation has followed strict evaluation and due legal process. Those dividing the spoils must do so legally, even though their motivation and behavior is questionable.

Once again therefore, one can discern that by the time that the slow wheels of the legal and policy-making process have ground out a solution to the current crisis, it will be an anachronism which serves to constrain the Fed from dealing with emerging unforeseen crises. Mr. Market on the other hand unconstrained, can capriciously jump to the next crisis and begin demanding a solution through prices action.

(Source, editing and caption by the Author)

This author has been following and commenting on the attempt, by those known as “Masters of the Asset Class Universe,” to make successful inroads into the control of the monetary policy making process. The advent of NIRP and more QE is both a threat and an opportunity for them.

(Source and caption by the Author)

The last report also suggested that it is now time for a serious American debate, about NIRP and mitigation of it, before it is too late to do so.

(Source: Bloomberg, caption by the Author)

It now transpires that the Masters are pulling up a seat at the table of Fed governance, to make the Unholy Trinity into an Unholy Foursome. The big guns at BlackRock recently opined that NIRP is poisoning the financial system. Evidently it is a threat to them. Presumably they are looking for mitigation that encompasses their own business models. All four are represented at the CFR level. The CFR will make and maybe already has a consensus on the outcome for all four concerned.

The Fed is facing a classic Catch 22 situation in the capital markets. This comes at a time when it also under siege from those with an axe to grind in the situation itself. The recent paroxysms in the repo markets have shown that the Fed is not supplying enough credit to all those borrowers who are using what is generally known as commercial funding for whatever it is they are trying to sustain. Some of these whatevers are domestic and some are global operations. Evidently, given the state of the global economy, the global whatevers are in particularly dire need of funding.

Traditionally, in more laissez faire times, the Fed would have let the market solve the problem. Some whatevers would thereby fail. If enough of them failed to threaten the general level of the economy, then the Fed would ease. We no longer live in laissez faire times. As we shall see, this has not been the case since what is known as Globalism really appeared in the early 1980s. The Fed has thus responded by trying to keep enough liquidity in collateral funding markets to sustain the domestic whatevers. People like Eric Rosengren suspect that this is creating a bubble in unsustainable domestic economic activity.

The Fed’s groping in the dark for the optimal volume and pricing of liquidity is cast against a general backdrop of deteriorating global liquidity. Global central banks are increasing the level of liquidity in the currencies that they have responsibility for. When holders of these global currencies try and purchase of swap them for US Dollars, to fund their global US Dollar denominated whatevers, they are bidding up the price and draining the available US Dollar supply. In addition, domestic US whatevers are feeling the headwinds from all the global whatevers that influence their own operations.

The repo market volatility is now impacting on capital markets' asset prices. Those at the Fed who read markets and make decision based on them, like James Bullard and Robert Kaplan are concerned. Those like Rosengren, with a narrow domestic whatever focus and even narrower refusal to read the market signals, are now waiting for the economic data to make up their minds for them.

Chairman Powell has made great fanfare of legally adhering to his domestic dual mandate. This adherence makes the Fed totally domestic data-focused. He has recently changed his tune to become a little more globally whatever focused, but this is a derivative of the signals from the domestic data rather than a real global mandate. The Fed will thus sacrifice the global economy and whatever the US domestic economy derives from it, in order to be in compliance with its dual mandate.

In the meantime, a monetary policy review this year will open the Fed to more global ideas. Until the Four Horsemen come to a gentleman’s agreement, on how this backs out into a new mandate however, the Fed will stumble along and the global economy will continue to be held hostage. The global economy will respond by adopting the policies and strategies that are anathema to American Capitalism. The Dollar will get stronger, until the Four Horsemen decide that it’s a problem for all of them to act upon collectively.

(Source: Wikipedia, editing and caption by the Author)

Readers old enough to remember the Plaza Accord and the great US Dollar debasement that followed will feel themselves on familiar ground again.

(Source: Armstrong Economics, caption by the Author)

They will also remember that this was followed a couple of years later by Louvre Accord, to strengthen the US Dollar, and the Black Monday discounting of this agreement by Mr. Market. Managed trade and managed foreign exchange rates are nothing new. We have recently lived in a time of a great productivity miracle which has obviated the need for them... until now!

Imbalances that were unwound have now piled up again and need unwinding again. When markets fail to unwind them, the politicians have a crack at it.

(Source: the Author, caption by Daniel Decatur Emmett)

This author has noted the similarities between President Trump and President Reagan’s agenda. Today, China is the Evil Empire of yore. There is also an emerging Evil Empire called the Eurozone. These big monolithic trading blocs lend themselves, to managed trade and managed FX regimes, even more than the regimes in the times of the Plaza and Louvre Accords. One could say that the world is made for them.

Gone are the days when Allen Dulles and the boys used to engineer regime change to get things done globally. The world is bigger and more complex, so that kind of caper is just too micro and not macro enough these days. Now it is time for those involved to sit down at the global forums that were created to resolve these issues. The creation of the Euro and the Eurozone, along with the rise of China are simply steps along the way to the next managed solution. Trade tensions between these blocs, should be viewed as negotiating tools for the final deal, rather than unilateral intentions and capabilities to take the whole system down. There is simply too much at stake all-round the table.

(Source: dallasnews.com, caption by the Author)

Unfortunately, there is no globally accepted big-guy in a big-hat, with lots of nukes to bully/persuade these blocs all into line, although President Trump is trying his best to fill it out in his own way. When the leaders of these blocs all get tired of the volatility however, which ostensibly weakens their own grip on power, they will then start to compromise.

Then they can all sit down in places, with names that resonate when the word Accord is added to them, to make a deal. Trump Plaza Accord springs to mind. When and if this occurs, the Fed will need a new mandate. Currency Board has a nice ring to it.

(Source: Wall Street Journal, caption by the Author)

It’s good to talk up threats and enemies to secure one’s own domestic position. It’s genius to create a trade war out of nothing for the same purpose. But eventually one is best advised to sit down and deal with the enemy, unless one really wants to risk it all by going to war. Leaders have even been known to trade with the enemy rather than to fight him. Talk of the American President having a sit down opposite the Supreme Leader of Iran, with President Macron playing global mediator, suddenly isn’t so fanciful these days. It also signals that a lot of the key players are getting tired of the volatility and would like to get a deal done.

(Source: GoogleTrends, caption by the Author)

Managed Trade and Managed FX, between the big nations that really count, seem academic and very doable in comparison. It’s all in a day’s work for the CFR. This author has noted the US in transition from “Peak Trade War” towards “Peak Currency War.” Beyond these two peaks are their twin solutions of Managed Trade and Managed FX rates. There are other solutions too, however the probability of these two is now in the ascendancy.

(Source: Federal Reserve Board, caption by the Author)

Former Bond God and current Vice Globalist in Chief at the Fed Richard Clarida has gently nudged forward the civilized debate, from the collegiate CFR environment, into the public domain. He did so by addressing the current monetary policy framework review, in a way that opens the Fed’s dual mandate up for tweaks and changes. This address framed the challenge, in relation keeping the US economy hot, whilst acknowledging and managing the risks that this creates.

The hot US domestic economy is thus presented as the counterfoil to the global headwinds. Clarida has succinctly bridged the interface of the global economy with the Fed’s domestic dual mandate. Changes to the latter can be expected to be driven by the former.

(Source: Wall Street’s Think Tank, caption by the Author)

Bravo Richard, but not totally unexpected!

What is surprising is that fellow CFR member and current Fed Globalist in Chief hasn’t got there as fast. This is a huge question that is influenced by the relationship between the CFR and the US Commander in Chief no doubt. Clearly, they aren’t best buddies, strictly speaking, but they both want to make America great again in the end. Such an aligned interest therefore mitigates for the art of a deal to get done ultimately.

Coming at the time of yet another impeachment attempt one cannot but admire the CFR’s tenacity, purpose and timing. One also has to admire the President’s intestinal fortitude, to stand up to something that is bigger and older than he is. Both are tough negotiators. His appointments have shown that he is willing to take on board CFR operatives however. There is thus potential for a deal. He has become trapped, by these very same operatives of late, in a similar way that all Presidents before him have been neutered. It’s all coming down to the wire nicely for the 2020 Presidential election.

The problem for America is that, the trading blocs of the Eurozone and China have such large economies today that, a new global deal will by necessity not be as good as previous ones. This leaves the rest of the global economy, which does not fall within these blocs, looking like a very small cake to be divided. Nothing wrong then with President Trump having a go, at trying to reduce the size of the Eurozone and Chinese bloc with the odd tariff or two therefore. But when this blows back on the US bloc it’s time for him to desist.

If central banks and fiscal spending can do their bit however, they can inflate the internal economic size of the three blocs into something that compensates them for the loss of global economic territory.

Think domestic bubbles therefore in the big three going forward, which add up to global bubbles in size. If you’re thinking Bond Bubbles you’re right, but don’t forget that central banks can remain solvent far longer than you can meet you’re margin calls. Also remember that the central banks and their helpful Repo Mafia can create delivery fails that can wipe you out if you’re short at a moment’s notice. Let’s just be honest and agree that the Bond Bubble is rigged and dangerous to bet against.

Obviously think Gold, not just in US Dollar terms but in every currency’s terms.

And remember, that in order to strangle volatility it must first be created.

(Source: The Atlantic, caption by Tom Buchanan)

The CFR was created in the Roaring Twenties. America had too much of the rest of world’s Gold and kept tightening global liquidity whilst it used it to boost its frothy domestic economy. There was no Managed Trade solution and the Managed FX regime of the Gold Standard wreaked havoc on those who didn’t have enough of it. Those who didn’t have enough of it were strangely attracted to the Populist orators of the day. In the absence of a deal, the world went to war which it took another war to end. The CFR lived through both and was the real winner of the last one.

One hopes that today’s CFR strategists have studied this case history, so that they don’t make the same mistakes again. If they haven’t studied the history, one hopes that they have read The Great Gatsby or at least seen the film!

One suspects that they have done all of the above.

The CFR just needs to make sure that Managed Trade and Managed FX are legal from a Constitutional perspective. This will be an interesting debate to watch, since at first blush both of these things seem very un-American in nature. If however they will make America great again, they are clearly fit for purpose!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.