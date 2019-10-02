Taking Kohl's For Another Ride

The dividend is super well covered, and even if the stock price remains flat, the returns from income growth should be satisfactory.

After having considered the impact of the tough environment on Kohl's, I think it is time to once again initiate a position in Kohl's.

Introduction

As we continue our series of articles on high shareholder yield, I take a look at Kohl's (KSS): a stock which the investment community cannot seem to agree on. A large part of the crowd fears that the stock will never recover. The other part of the crowd believes that the combination of dividends, buybacks and large cashflow generation makes the stock a bargain. I previously owned KSS, sold it in April to realize value (as explained in this article) and redeploy into power utilities which at the time were undervalued. That worked out quite well for me. After having revisited the stock, looked at KSS from every angle & sleeping on it for a few nights, I made my mind up.

Kohl's is currently trading at $49.64 and yields 5.40%. My M.A.D Assessment gives KSS a Dividend Strength score of 77 and a Stock Strength score of 87.

I believe that dividend investors should consider a position in KSS. They should also be aware of potential risks. I will personally be initiating a small position allowing myself to eventually add more to it following the next quarter's results.

While the stock had us all believing it was staging a recovery between November 2017 and April 2019, it dropped like a rock in May when the company missed EPS estimates and lowered full year guidance, mainly because of the impact of increased tariffs.

As a dividend investor, if I can get a growing 5.4% dividend yield, I don't need much price appreciation if any. As such the safety of the dividend stream remains at the forefront of my concerns. I will analyze KSS from the perspective of the dividend investor, before considering potential for capital appreciation.

Dividend Strength

A strong dividend stock is first and foremost a safe dividend stock, one that generates enough cashflow to pay its dividend and isn't burdened by excessive debt. It also offers a good combination of dividend yield and dividend growth (as explained in this article). The higher the dividend yield, the lower the required dividend growth. For stocks yielding more than 5%, I personally need dividend growth to be equal or higher to 2%.

Dividend Safety

Kohl's has an earnings payout ratio of 57%. This makes KSS's payout ratio better than 32% of dividend stocks.

KSS pays 24% of its operating cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 57% of dividend stocks.

KSS pays 33% of its free cashflow as a dividend, which is better than 63% of dividend stocks.

01/08/2015 30/07/2016 29/07/2017 04/08/2018 03/08/2019 Dividends $1.6800 $1.9000 $2.1000 $2.3200 $2.5600 Net Income $3.80 $3.03 $3.88 $5.70 $4.52 Payout Ratio 45% 63% 55% 41% 57% Cash From Operations $8.36 $10.81 $10.00 $14.23 $10.87 Payout Ratio 21% 18% 21% 17% 24% Free Cash Flow $6.60 $8.96 $6.87 $12.42 $7.86 Payout Ratio 26% 22% 31% 19% 33%

Over the past 5 years, dividends per share have grown significantly while earnings per share and cashflow per share have only increased because of a significant decline in share count. While I prefer to see increases in cashflow come from improving operations, buybacks are great at maintaining the affordability of the dividend.

At 33% of free cashflow, needless to say the dividend is super well covered. The company could afford to pay its dividend multiple times.

Furthermore, KSS has an interest coverage ratio of 5x which is better than 59% of stocks, which removes any concern about debt payments interfering with dividends.

Given the coverage and payout ratios, it would seem like KSS's dividend is very safe. While the business has been stagnant in the past 5 years, the reduction in share count have reduced the impact of dividend increases. Assuming $5 in EPS and $8 in FCF going forward, it would seem that the dividend can easily be afforded by the company. It has enough room to continue growing, even if the company's top line remains stagnant.

Dividend Potential

Kohl's has a dividend yield of 5.40% which is better than 85% of dividend stocks. With such a high yield, I only need very modest levels of dividend growth to be satisfied.

The stock which initiated its dividend in 2011 has increased it every year since.

The dividend grew 10% during the last 12 months which is in line with the company's 5 year average dividend growth of 11%.

8 years of dividend increases are significant when they come with such high conviction growth rates. In the first decade of a dividend program, the company can usually afford to grow its dividend aggressively as it usually starts out as a small percentage of FCF. The company then ramps up the amount over the years until they hit a certain percentage of Free cashflow. This amount changes for companies, but I feel like after 45-50%, it makes sense to start maintaining constant payout ratios to maintain dividend safety. This means that beyond this level, dividend increases are afforded by either buybacks, increases in top and bottom line, or both.

During the last 3 years, the company's revenues have grown at a 2% CAGR, while net income has grown at a 9% CAGR. Over the business cycle, KSS has remained somewhat stagnant, growing very little. 2018 was a record year for the company, which booked over $20bn in revenue for the first time.

Margins have been compressed over the business cycle however, making for an ever more challenging environment for Kohl's.

Yet, given the large dividend coverage, the consistent generation of levels of cashflow far superior than the dividend, and the fact that the stock yields 5.4%, it seems extremely unlikely that the company won't be able to grow its dividend at a 4-5% CAGR over the next 5 years.

It will likely be higher, but it doesn't need to be. Even at those levels, it would provide superior income to any portfolio.

Dividend Summary

KSS has a dividend strength score of 77 / 100. Its combination of dividend safety and dividend potential look great. It is only hindered by the struggling business which is impacted by low top line growth and ever increasing costs. The recent 25% tariffs on Chinese goods (about 20% of KSS's products) definitely doesn't help. Yet as I look at KSS, the saying "there are no bad assets, just bad prices" rings in my head. The stock looks great from an income perspective.

Stock Strength

But what is the stock likely to do in the next few quarters? To assess its likelihood of outperforming the market, I will turn to four fundamental factors: value, momentum, financial strength and earnings quality.

Value

KSS has a P/E of 10.98x

P/S of 0.40x

P/CFO of 4.56x

Dividend yield of 5.40%

Buyback yield of 3.80%

Shareholder yield of 9.20%.

According to these values, KSS is more undervalued than 99% of stocks, which makes the stock look phenomenally cheap. Some caution is required when looking at these numbers.

During the past 5 years, KSS's PE has consistently been between 8x and 17x. At 11x, it is bang at its 5 year average. Given the lack of top line growth, it is unlikely that the company will command much more than 11x earnings any time soon. As such any realized value will likely come from increases in EPS, which could very well be fueled by the company continually repurchasing 4-6% of its shares each year.

Furthermore, retailers aren't the rage these days.

Company Name Ticker Price Earnings Price Sales Price Book Price Cash Flow Dividend Yield Target Corporation (TGT) 17.57 0.71 4.63 9.04 2.49% Dillard's Inc. (DDS) 12.9 0.25 0.97 4.39 0.96% Nordstrom Inc. (JWN) 11 0.33 6.74 3.67 4.50% Macy's Inc (M) 4.63 0.19 0.74 3.05 9.88% Lands' End Inc. (LE) 38.03 0.26 1.18 9.14 0.00% J.C. Penney Company Inc. (JCP) 0 0.03 0.3 0.58 0.00% Kohl's (KSS) 10.98 0.4 1.45 4.56 5.40% Median 11 0.26 1.18 4.39 2.49%

A quick look at KSS's comp table reveals that the stock is trading very close to the group's median PE and PCFO.

Retailers are at a disadvantage as long as their business model remains challenged.

Where KSS comes out ahead of the group, is with its dividend yield. Ok Macy pays 10% per year, but the company's dividend eats up 84% of ever declining free cashflow.

KSS is a different story, the stock's revenues and cashflows have remained stable throughout the cycle, and despite a challenging environment, the stock will likely hold its value a lot better.

While the stock is undoubtedly cheap, any realization of value will be on the back of positive comps in upcoming quarters. It is unlikely that retailers get a rerating of multiples.

Value Score: 99 / 100

Momentum

Kohl's trades at $49.64 and is up 4.40% these last 3 months, but is down-27.82% these last 6 months & -33.41% these last 12 months.

This gives it better momentum than 31% of stocks, which makes it very close to being uninvestable. As a reminder, we avoid all stocks in the worst 30% based on momentum. This is the main reason I will only be initiating a small position. While since its large drop in May, the stock has traded sideways, its momentum will continue to look bad for the next few months. More sideways action between now and the rest of the year could resolve this.

Nonetheless, just like value likely won't be realized until there are positive comps, until KSS posts another quarter or two beating guidance, it is unlikely that investor sentiment will change for the better.

Be ready for KSS to remain dead money for a few quarters. I'm personally okay with this, as I don't believe there is much more downside from current levels. The stock bottomed out when it yielded around 5.5% last time around, I would be very surprised to see KSS yield much more than this.

Momentum score: 31 / 100

Financial Strength

KSS has a gearing ratio of 1.7, which is better than 45% of stocks. The company's liabilities have changed by 22% over the course of the last 12 months. The company's operating cashflow can cover 19.1% of liabilities. The low gearing is nicely complemented by the liability coverage which is better than 68% of US stocks. The increase in liabilities is mostly due to adoption of ASC Topic 842 "Leases". At the time of adoption the company stated in its disclosures "Approximately 5% of our store leases and all of our land leases are not currently recorded on our balance sheet. Recording right-of-use assets and lease liabilities for these and other non-store leases is expected to have a material impact on our balance sheet. ".

This makes KSS more financially sound than 60% of U.S. listed stocks.

Financial Strength Score: 60/100

Earnings Quality

KSS has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -11.7%, which is better than 63% of companies. It depreciates 133.2% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 58% of stocks. Finally each dollar of assets generates $1.4 in revenue, which is better than 85% of stocks. This makes KSS's earnings quality better than 88% of stocks. While Consumer Discretionary stocks have higher than average asset turnovers (1.08x median), KSS's asset base is truly efficient. Its depreciation policies and negative accruals should be accretive to earnings in upcoming years, and give the company overall superior earnings quality.

Earnings Quality Score: 88 / 100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 87 / 100 which looks great on paper. Whether the stock will actually bounce back or not, will depend on investor sentiment, which when it comes to KSS, depends directly on the quarterly numbers they will post during the next periods. Anything better than expected, and the stock could quickly jump on the back of solid fundamentals, and deep value. But if the stock fails to impress, the sentiment will remain down and the stock price will probably stay flat.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 77 & a stock strength of 87, Kohl's is a great choice for dividend investors who aren't in a rush to realize capital gains. Last time around I bought KSS when it was yielding 5% and profited handsomely from the trade. I expect this to be the same, and will happily collect the growing dividend while I wait for investor sentiment to change. If we get more of the same sentiment in November, I will scale the position up to a full position.

