Jabil: Strategic Transformation May Take Several Years

The company is trading at a slight discount to its peers and to its historical average.

Investment Thesis

Jabil Inc. (JBL) delivered a solid quarter with double-digit growth in its top and bottom lines. While global economic uncertainties may present some near-term issues, we think Jabil is well-positioned to grow its business in the long-term. The company’s acquisition of Johnson & Johnson’s (JNJ) manufacturing sites will enable it to grow in the field of healthcare in the future. Jabil is also well-positioned to capture growth in 5G/wireless, cloud, and automotive markets. Its shares are also trading at a slight discount. We think a pullback will create an attractive risk and reward profile.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q3 F2019 Highlights

Jabil delivered net revenue of $6.1 billion in Q3 F2019. This was a growth rate of 13% year over year. The growth was above the midpoint of management’s guidance of $5.7 billion ~ $6.3 billion. The company also delivered core earnings per share of $0.64. This is about $0.03 above the midpoint of its guidance. The growth was primarily driven by the strength of its cloud, healthcare, 5G/wireless, and industrial businesses. Looking forward, management expects to generate $25.3 million of revenue in its F2019 thanks to its continual strength in areas mentioned earlier. This will be significantly higher than F2018’s $22.1 billion.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Jabil’s revenues come from different industry and sectors. As can be seen from the chart below, there is not an over-reliance to one single segment. In addition, the company also has a presence in areas such as 5G, automotive, and healthcare where growth should accelerate in the next few years. We will discuss about these trends later on in the article.

Source: Q3 F2019 Presentation

Acquisition of Johnson & Johnson’s manufacturing locations increases exposure to the healthcare industry

About a year ago, Jabil agreed to acquire Johnson & Johnson’s medical devices manufacturing operations for about $1 billion. This acquisition covers J&J’s endoscopy, surgical, spine, trauma, and instrumentation devices. The company will acquire 14 J&J’s manufacturing sites. In the past quarter, the company has transferred 3 more sites, and has so far transferred 5 sites. While there will be integration costs associated with the deal, we think this is a wise move by Jabil. Jabil can differentiate itself from its other EMS competitors. Unlike other EMS companies that have limited or no exposure to the healthcare industry, Jabil now has a platform to grow healthcare revenue. The company expects revenue from the healthcare segment to reach $800 million ~ $1 billion in F2020. Looking forward, the global healthcare industry is expected to grow by 5.4% annually between 2017 and 2022 (see chart below). Therefore, we expect Jabil to benefit from this trend in the long-term.

Source: Deloitte’s 2019 Global Health Care Outlook

Well-positioned to benefit in the automotive markets

Although Jabil’s automotive business only represent a small portion of its total revenue, we expect Jabil’s automotive business to benefit from the trend of electrification of vehicles. As can be seen from the chart below, electronic systems as a percentage of total car cost is expected to increase to 50% in 2030. This will be significantly higher than the 40% in 2017. This will present a great opportunity for Jabil to grow its revenue.

Source: Deloitte Analysis

5G Infrastructure and cloud business should continue to thrive

The deployment of 5G infrastructure will present a lot of new opportunities for Jabil. According to Gartner, worldwide 5G wireless network infrastructure revenue will reach $4.2 billion in 2020. This represented a growth rate of 89% from 2019. This sales growth will further increase to $6.8 billion in 2021. Jabil noted in its recent conference call that they have secured several new design wins and anticipate strong 5G and cloud businesses in the next few quarters.

Source: Gartner

Valuation Analysis

Jabil is currently trading at a forward P/E ratio of 8.58x. This is about 1.3x multiples below its 5-year average of 9.94x. Its P/E ratio is slightly lower than its peer Flex’s 9.05x. Therefore, we believe Jabil appears to be undervalued.

Forward P/E 5-Year Average Forward P/E Dividend Yield Jabil (JBL) 8.58 9.94 1.07% Flex 9.05 10.92 N/A

Source: Created by author, Morningstar

Jabil currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 1.07%.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Global trade tensions

While management mentioned in the conference call that very few customers are moving existing production lines out of China, Jabil’s business can be impacted negatively if the global trade tensions prolongs. The current uncertain environment will inevitably result in lower demands for industrial applications, consumer electronics, and automotive-related electronic products.

Customer concentration risk

Although the company has reduced its reliance on Apple, the company still represents 28% of its total revenue in F2018. Therefore, its revenue can fluctuate depending on the sales of Apple’s products.

Investor Takeaway

Economies of scale is necessary in the EMS industry. We are impressed by Jabil’s ability to continue to grow its top and bottom lines even in this challenging macro-economic environment. We think the company is well-positioned to take advantage of several industry trends to grow its top and bottom lines. Its shares are also trading at a slight discount on a relative basis. However, given the current trade uncertainties, we think a pullback will provide an even more attractive entry point.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.