EWT: Beware Of Growing Geopolitical Risk In Taiwan

The Taiwanese economy is slowing even after recent trade boosts backed by the U.S. China trade war.

Taiwan stocks in the iShares EWT ETF are highly dependent on China for trade which is threatened by growing popular retaliation against the mainland.

(Source - Pexels/W W)

To a certain degree, the economy of Taiwan has been a benefactor of the U.S.-China trade war. They produce many of the same electronic products as the U.S and have seen their trade balance rise roughly 25% since the conflict began last year. In fact, they are one of the few non-U.S. equity markets to be trading at a similar level to January 2018. The vast majority of non-U.S. global equity markets are trading at significantly lower prices.

Take a look at the total performance of the Taiwan ETF (EWT) divided by that of Hong Kong (EWH):

Note, this corresponds to the performance of a long EWT short EWH pairs trade.

Data by YCharts

As you can see, Taiwan has outperformed its peer equity market by a massive margin in the past few months. The reasons are twofold. One is that Hong Kong is losing financial flows from the slowing Mainland economy while Taiwan is seeing increasing exports. The other being the growing political unrest in Hong Kong.

PRC 70th Anniversary Message: "Let's Take Taiwan"

Back in July, I wrote an article called "Hong Kong Best To Be Avoided For Now" which detailed my short-thesis for the country based upon the slowing mainland Chinese economy and rising unrest. Indeed, the protests have begun to harm the underlying HK economy as I expected.

Frankly, I only expect further escalation and for this unrest to spread into Taiwan. I had the pleasure of watching the major speeches at the 70th Anniversary of Communist rule over China and saw one overwhelming message: prideful nationalism. It may have gone unnoticed by markets, but I was particularly struck by Xi Jinping's announcement of "continue to strive for the motherland's complete reunification (with Taiwan)".

The growing nationalist fervor from Chinese leadership in regards to its neighbors should be discounted by the market. I am not predicting a military conflict between Taiwan and China, but I do believe markets are failing to account for that rapidly growing black-swan risk.

In response, the Taiwanese government condemned Chinese leadership as a "dictatorship". Taiwan citizens have also held anti-China marches in solidarity with Hong Kong. The PRC may use protests like this as an excuse to retaliate against Taiwan.

The risk is real. China's military expenditure has risen from $140B in 2010 to over $250B today while Taiwan has rested at $10B. Without the help of the U.S., China could easily annex the island. They won't as long as they believe the U.S. will intervene, but the lack of response regarding Iran indicates that the Trump administration wants to do everything possible to avoid a military conflict.

Even then, I do see it as extremely likely that China retaliates against Taiwan via economic sanctions.

Regardless of Politics, EWT Looks Weak

I'd like to zoom in on the iShares Taiwan ETF because it is one of the most popular ways for overseas investors to allocate toward Taiwan. The fund is very old and has been trading since 2000 and currently has a very high $2.8B in AUM. Let's take a look at how that figure has trended to see what our fellow investors are up to:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, fund inflows have largely matched the price action of the fund. The largest divergence is actually in play now where AUM is falling while Taiwanese stocks are rising. Frankly, whoever is selling EWT is probably smart to do so and it seems like overseas investors realize the growing risks in developed Asian stocks.

Speaking of which, let's take a look at the fundamentals of these companies. The ETF holds 91 stocks with a lower weighted average "P/E" ratio of 14.5x. While that may seem like a discount, it is important to note that about half of the fund is in electronics manufacturing and 20% is in financials, both of which are extremely cyclical and China dependent sectors.

Here is a table of the select fundamentals for the top holdings in the fund. In total, these companies make up over 75% of the ETF's total assets:

(Data Source - Unclestock)

These companies do have a lower "P/E" ratio than most U.S stocks, but they are low for a reason. The financial businesses have extremely high leverage that gives them a typical debt to equity ratio of 15:1 or worse. Current ratios are also awful and indicate poor cash balances.

The stocks that are now buried in debt are expensive and very high valuations paired with pretty low revenue growth. Dividends are high, but the companies are trading at least a 10% price-to-sales premium relative to historical norms.

Overall, these companies are largely highly overvalued. Much less risky and cheaper stocks can be found in Japan (EWJ) and South Korea (EWY). Revenue growth is particularly weak, and I expect sales to fall over the coming year due to the slowing Taiwanese economy and growing geopolitical uncertainty.

Recession Likely Later This Year

The Taiwan economy nearly fell into a recession in Q4 of last year until GDP growth picked back up following government stimulus. Frankly, it seems to be headed back down, and now that the government had played its hand, I expect it to turn negative quickly.

The country's manufacturing PMI is currently at 50, below which a recession is likely. This measure was actually as low as 45 months ago but has picked back up due to a spike in exports. Take a look below:

(Source - Trading Economics)

This development has boosted the island's equity market back to a peak level. I am skeptical and see the PMI spike as a temporary boost that will likely falter over the coming months.

Just look at the country's surging bankruptcy count:

(Source - Trading Economics)

While a boost from the U.S-China trade war is certainly beneficial for these companies in the short-run, I believe that it caused investors to miss the big picture. Taiwanese companies are buried in debt and are extremely dependent on a growing geopolitical adversary for investment and exports.

I expect bankruptcies to continue to spike and consumer confidence and spending to fall soon once Taiwan consumers realize the growing uncertainty.

The Bottom Line

The reality is that, like Hong Kong, Taiwan has become an economic subject of China (in that they are entirely dependent on the Mainland). Also, like Hong Kong, Taiwanese citizens are increasingly aware of this state of dependence and are politically rallying against the mainland. Needless to say, this is very bad news for the Taiwanese economy and economic certainty in the region.

The companies in the Taiwan ETF are also highly dependent on China for sales. If China decides to retaliate against Taiwan due to the growing resentment of the PRC, it could rapidly destroy the equity value of most of the stocks in the fund.

Even more, I expect talk of military intervention in the region to continue to grow. While it may seem like a very low probability black swan, it would have huge consequences and the PRC is very interested in reunification. Considering the people in Taiwan are used to the benefits of freedom, I do not expect this potential "reunification" to be as peaceful as PRC leadership likes to tell the world.

Even if Chinese tensions do not harm the Taiwanese economy, the reality is that most of the public companies in Taiwan are overvalued when debt is considered and have very weak revenue growth and profit margins. On top of that, Taiwan can only rely on a temporary boost in exports so long.

To me, EWT is a clear "sell". Company fundamentals, economic trends, and geopolitical uncertainty all point to lower equity prices. Frankly, I believe many of these stocks are overvalued by at least 30%, so I expect EWT to fall to at least $25 by sometime next year if current trends continue. If my geopolitical concerns come to fruition, that could be much lower.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in EWT,EWH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.