'The Horse Is Out Of The Barn' For Aramco's IPO

But a new study argues that the long-term price of oil will drop to $10 to $20 per barrel.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) is in a hurry to launch the IPO of Saudi Aramco (ARMCO). He reportedly fired his energy minister (Khalid Al-Falih) for dragging his feet on it and the new minister, his half-brother, is charged with getting it done ASAP, perhaps with a domestic listing by end-November, according to reports.

Oil market projections for 2020 have soured. Listing the world’s largest oil company’s shares during a glut would be a tough time to secure investor interest wtih an international listing. But the IPO would be a hard sell even if oil prices do not tank in 2020.

Long-Term Oil Price $10-$20

The fact of the matter is that the window for the IPO may already have closed. In a recent study, “Wells, Wires and Wheels… EROCI and the Tough Road Ahead for Oil,” published by BNP Paribas Asset Management, the author, Mark Lewis, writes:

Our analysis indicates that for the same capital outlay today, new wind and solar-energy projects in tandem with battery electric vehicles (EVs)* will produce 6x-7x more useful energy at the wheels than will oil at $60/bbl for gasoline-powered LDVs, and 3x-4x more than will oil at $60/bbl for LDVs running on diesel. Accordingly, we calculate that the long-term break-even oil price for gasoline to remain competitive as a source of mobility is $9-$10/bbl, and for diesel $17-19/ bbl.”

“The Death Toll for Petrol”

Lewis argues that renewable energy can replace 36% of the demand for crude oil for LDV transportation that is susceptible to electrification and a further 5% demand for power generation. Renewables have a marginal cost of almost zero, are much cleaner, and electricity is much cheaper to transport.

We conclude that the economics of oil for gasoline and diesel vehicles versus wind- and solar-powered EVs are now in relentless and irreversible decline, with far-reaching implications for both policymakers and the oil majors…If all of this sounds far-fetched, then the speed with which the competitive landscape of the European utility industry has been reshaped over the last decade by the rollout of wind and solar power – and the billions of euros of fossil-fuel generation assets that this has stranded – should be a flashing red light on the oil industry’s dashboard.”

Equinor Wind Farms

Equinor (OSE: EQNR, NYSE: EQNR) now powers more than one million European homes with renewable offshore wind in the U.K. and Germany and is participating in a project to supply another 4.5 million homes. Equinor has installed a floating wind farm consisting of five turbines at Buchan Deep, 25 km offshore Peterhead, which supplies electricity to about 20,000 homes in Scotland. The company is positioned for future floating offshore wind options in the U.K., Norway and Asia.

Source: Equinor.

The Dudgeon Offshore Wind Farm (U.K.) produces enough electricity to power about 410,000 homes. It is jointly owned by Equinor, China Resources and Masdar of Abu Dhabi and began production in 2017.

Sheringham Shoal (U.K.) became operational in 2011. It provides electricity to about 220,000 British homes.

The Arkona offshore wind farm is located in the Baltic sea. The projected is being developed to serve the electricity needs of approximately 400,000 homes in Germany.

Dogger Bank (North Sea) is being developed as the largest offshore wind farm project. It will supply enough electricity to power 4.5 million homes.

Norway

Ninety-eight percent of Norway’s electricity is produced by renewables. By far, the source is hydropower. Norway also leads the world in per capita adoption of electric vehicles ((EV)).

In March 2019, EV sales were nearly 60 % of total sales. Through a policy referred to as “polluter pays principle.” Norway uses the tax system to make the choice of EVs economical.

Their goal is to reach 80 percent market penetration. It is estimated that 20 percent will not have access to charging stations.

India

India has embraced solar energy by establishing a National Solar Mission to be a global leader in solar energy. It is ahead of schedule to supply 40% of its energy needs by renewable energy by 2030.

New York

Source: AP. Governor Cuomo and former Vice-President Al Gore.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a new law requiring all of state’s electricity to be produced from renewable sources within 30 years. The state is required to increase the renewable portion to 70 percent by 2030.

On July 18, 2019 Cuomo announced that Equinor had won the bid to develop the Empire Wind farm offshore New York. The project will be capable of providing electricity to about 1 million homes.

Conclusions

The train has left the station. The world’s appetite for fossil fuel investments such as Aramco has waned.

The recent attacks on Aramco’s assets highlighted to potential investors that they would be buying a company that is a terrorist target. And MbS himself still suffers from reputational damage over the murder of Khashoggi, even though he recently denied he ordered it, but he assumed responsibility for the killing. There is little interest in having a photo shoot with this individual, let along investing with him.

MbS’ vision to sell a stake in Aramco at his desired valuation of $2 trillion is almost certain to fail, except possibly at Saudi Arabia's local stock exchange, if MbS twists the arms and breaks the legs of wealthy Saudi investors.

I am personally going to decilne any invitations to KSA or their consulants.

Are you pleased with your energy sector returns? To guide investors who are interested in profiting from outstanding opportunities in the energy sector, I provide a service on Seeking Alpha’s Marketplace oriented toward individual investors, Boslego Risk Services. A long/short Model portfolio is continuously updated, along with on-going analysis of the oil market. I am now accepting new members to Boslego Risk Services and invite you to sign-up. There are monthly and annual pricing options as described here. You may also read reviews posted by members here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I had been a consutlant to Statoil, renamed Equinor, for many years.