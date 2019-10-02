Building A Bulletproof Portfolio Around Microsoft

Here, I show how you can construct a portfolio like this yourself, and I present an example.

Recent performance of portfolios hedged against smaller declines has been promising, so this time I thought we'd try this protection against a decline of more than 6%.

Last year, we built a hedged, or "bulletproof" portfolio around Microsoft, protecting against a decline of more than 12%.

Microsoft And The Hedged Portfolio Method

Last December, I posted a hedged portfolio built around a position in Microsoft (MSFT). These portfolios last 6 months, and that one was essentially flat at the end. That portfolio was hedged against a greater-than-12% drop. Recently, though, we've seen some surprising outperformance in portfolios hedged against smaller declines, so I thought it would be interesting to build another hedged portfolio around Microsoft now, hedged against a greater-than-6% decline. As we did in previous examples, we'll use the Hedged Portfolio Method to build a concentrated portfolio around Microsoft.

We'll start with these premises:

You have $500,000 to invest.

You are unwilling to risk a drawdown of more than 6% over the next six months, so you want to be hedged against any decline greater than that.

You want to invest in a handful of names, including Microsoft, with a goal of maximizing your expected total return net of hedging costs.

Here's a recap of the steps involved if you want to do this manually.

Step 1: Estimate Potential Returns

The goal of this step is to find names that have the potential to generate high total returns to include alongside MSFT. My site calculates its own potential returns by analyzing total returns and options market sentiment, but you can derive yours from Wall Street price targets or the price targets given by Seeking Alpha contributors you follow, if you like. Your initial universe can be as big as my system's (the ~4,500 stocks and exchange-traded products with options traded on them in the U.S.) or something smaller, such as the Dow 30.

Step 2: Calculate Hedging Costs

Since you're going to hedge, gross potential returns are less important to you than potential returns net of hedging costs. To figure those out, you need to figure out the optimal or least expensive way to hedge each name. We wrote about how to find optimal hedges here. For this example, you would be looking for the cost of hedging against declines of 6% or greater. The lower the decline you're looking to hedge against, the narrower the list of names you'll be able to use.

Step 3: Rank Names By Net Potential Return

For each of the names in your initial universe that has a positive potential return, you'll want to subtract the hedging cost you calculated in Step 2 to get a net potential return.

Step 4: Buy And Hedge

Here, you simply buy and hedge a handful of names that had the highest potential returns net of hedging costs. The automated approach I'll show below includes a fine-tuning step to minimize your cash and to determine whether to hedge each position with puts or collars, but these four steps are the basics.

An Automated Approach

Here's how the process looks using my site's automated hedged portfolio construction tool.

First, we enter "MSFT" in the optional tickers field, along with the dollar amount we're looking to invest ($500,000) and the maximum decline we're willing to risk (6%).

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor

After clicking "Next," we see the screen below, where we're asked if we want to enter our own potential return for MSFT. That step is optional, so I leave it blank.

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor

Next, I click "Create," and, after a few moments, I'm presented with this hedged portfolio:

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor

In addition to MSFT, the site selected American States Water (AWR), Eversource Energy (ES), NextEra Energy (NEE), Sun Communities (SUI), and Aqua America (WTR) as primary securities, based on their net potential returns when hedged against >6% declines. The site attempted to allocate roughly equal dollar amounts to each of those names but rounded down the dollar amounts to make sure it had round lots of each stock.

In a fine-tuning step, it selected Eldorado Gold (EGO) to absorb cash left over from the process of rounding down the primary securities. EGO is hedged with an optimal, or least expensive, collar with a cap set at the current seven-day (annual) yield of the Fidelity Government Cash Reserves Money Market Fund (FDRXX). The hedging cost of this is negative: The idea here is to get a shot at a higher return than cash while lowering the overall hedging cost of the portfolio and limiting your downside risk in accordance with your risk tolerance (to a drawdown of no more than 6%).

If you're curious why there are so few positions in this portfolio, the short answer is that hedging obviates the need for more and enables a winning position to have a larger impact on portfolio returns. For a longer answer, this article offers an elaboration and an example.

Note that each of the primary securities except Microsoft is hedged with optimal puts. Microsoft is hedged with an optimal collar. Here's an expanded look at the Microsoft hedge:

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor

As you can see, the cost of the Microsoft hedge, calculated conservatively using the ask price of the puts and the bid price of the calls, was $2,925, or 4.27% of position value.

The hedged portfolio construction algorithm tries hedging each primary security with both an optimal collar and optimal puts, estimating the net potential return both ways, taking into account the historical incidence of outliers. Essentially, the lower hedging cost of collars is weighed against the chance for higher upside when hedging with puts. In the case of MSFT here this time, the optimal collar won out.

Portfolio Characteristics

Here's a closer look at the data summary at the bottom of this portfolio:

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor

The Worst-Case Scenario

The Max Drawdown is the worst-case scenario. That's what would happen if each of the underlying securities went to $0 before their hedges expired (the idea is to hold each position for six months or until just before its hedge expires, whichever comes first). In that case, you'd be down no more than 5.74%.

Hedging Cost

This is the aggregate cost of hedging the portfolio. Here, it is $19,100, or 3.82% of portfolio value.

The Best-Case Scenario

The best-case scenario is the net potential return of 9.95%. That's what you'd get, net of the hedging costs if each security hit its potential return, which is unlikely.

A More Likely Scenario

Each time the site estimates a potential return for a security, it tracks how that security actually performed six months later and it continually updates the ratio of actual returns to potential returns. The expected return of 3.32% takes that ratio into account, along with the hedging cost. The odds of hitting that number on the nose in a particular portfolio are slim, but over time, the actual returns on average should approach the average expected returns. Incidentally, we've made some adjustments to the algorithm recently to make those expected returns more accurate and to boost actual returns. You can read about those changes here, When Strategy Meets Reality.

Wrapping Up - How This Portfolio Differs

Each week in my Marketplace service, I present five portfolios to subscribers with dollar amounts ranging in size from $30,000 to $2,000,000. This portfolio differs from ones in my Marketplace service mainly in that I let my site pick all the securities for the portfolios in my service, unlike here where I foisted MSFT upon it. Let's check back in a few months and see how this portfolio is doing.

Transparent And Accountable To be transparent and accountable, I post the results of everything I present 6 months later. Although the top names I share with my Marketplace subscribers have outperformed SPY by 3.2% annualized, on average, they didn't do well in the most recent cohort to finish, as you can see below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.