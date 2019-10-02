U.K. Full GDP Accounts For Second Quarter - Brexit Uncertainty Continues To Worry

Other details include households become net lenders and an economic contraction of 0.2% of GDP over the quarter.

It's not the act itself, as that hasn't happened, but uncertainty and reactions to its possibility have moved the trade deficit considerably.

We've the full UK GDP accounts for the second quarter this year. As we'd expect Brexit has rather changed matters.

Second quarter final GDP accounts

The GDP numbers that actually move markets are the first and then second releases. By the time we get to the third and final releases as far as stocks and bonds are concerned this is all old news. However, it's here that we get all the interesting details of what might be happening in the economy.

Just as one example it's a common politically inspired refrain that UK households are ramping up the debt in order to be able to maintain living standards. Which is hard to support when we learn that households have just become net lenders to the other two sectors of the economy. It's these sorts of insights - which might well counter the common beliefs - that make this GDP release worth looking at.

Because, of course, it's only in the short term that markets will bounce to the one or other statistic. Over time they're going to reflect reality, not any gloss that might be put upon it.

Quarterly economic commentary

The Office for National Statistics releases a more general commentary with the major points. In which we learn the following:

While corporations and the government continued to be net borrowers in Quarter 2 2019, households are now estimated to be net lenders, in part reflecting the reclassification of student loans in the UK National Accounts.

That is an interesting finding, no? The importance of this for our investing purposes being twofold. The first is that there seems to be room for households to continue to consume into the future. If real incomes are rising fast enough that savings are increasing - as they must be - then there's firepower in reserve to meet consumption desires if necessary.

Then there's also the wealth effect. As people have more wealth - much the same as being net lenders - then spending does increase.

We've therefore reasonable cause to think that consumer spending both will continue to rise and also can without it being at the expense of simply greater borrowing.

Quarterly sector accounts

That overview draws its information from the subsidiary reports. Here, the quarterly sectoral accounts. What's happening between government, companies and households?

The households saving ratio has shown a level shift upwards from 2006 following these improvements, but households continue to save a far lower proportion of their disposable incomes from Quarter 2 2016. In the latest quarter, the households saving ratio increased to 6.8%, compared with 6.4% in the previous quarter, as growth of household income outpaced increased household expenditure.

As we said above, is households are now net lenders then the savings rate must have increased, as must real wages above consumption.

(UK borrowing by sector from ONS)

Actually, this release changes some historical information as a result of new methodology. The effect being that households have been net lenders for some time now. That really does put the kibosh on the idea of ever rising consumer debt.

GDP report

What actually happened to economic output - and therefore total incomes and or consumption - is the number we all usually want to know:

UK gross domestic product (GDP) in volume terms was estimated to have fallen by 0.2% in Quarter 2 (Apr to June) 2019, unrevised from the previous estimate.

This wasn't unexpected. We know that there was stocking ahead of that original Brexit date of March 29. And that there would be de-stocking afterwards. So it was. Given this a better approach is to look at the longer time period:

When compared with the same quarter a year ago, UK GDP increased by 1.3% to Quarter 2 2019; down from 2.1% to Quarter 1 (Jan to Mar) 2019.

We'd also like to know what we think is going on right now of course and the monthly GDP numbers we've had since the end of that second q indicate that we're not actually going to have a recession.

(UK GDP from ONS)

Balance of payments

Another part of what we want to know is the international position:

The narrowing current account deficit in Quarter 2 2019 was because of the narrowing deficit on trade in goods, which narrowed by £13.9 billion. Partially offsetting this was the trade in services surplus narrowing by £2.6 billion and the primary income deficit widening by £3.7 billion because of the increased payments on investment income. The UK's total trade deficit narrowed to £11.4 billion in Quarter 2 2019, or 2.1% of GDP (as Figure 2 shows). The total trade deficit narrowed as the value of total imports decreased by £21.2 billion, whereas the value of total exports decreased by a smaller £9.9 billion. As stated earlier, the narrowing of the trade deficit was because of a narrowing of the trade in goods deficit (of £13.9 billion) as imports returned to more normal levels from those seen in Quarter 1 (Jan to Mar) 2019, partially offset by a narrowing trade in services surplus (of £2.6 billion).

There again we've that stockpiling ahead of the putative Brexit. People were worried about snafus at the ports and so bought ahead.

Business investment

Then there's a number which we're much less happy about:

Business investment, in volume terms, was estimated to have fallen by 0.4% to £49.2 billion between Quarter 1 (Jan to Mar) 2019 and Quarter 2 (Apr to June) 2019; this follows a 0.8% increase in Quarter 1 2019, the first quarter-on-quarter increase in business investment since Quarter 4 (Oct to Dec) 2017. Gross fixed capital formation (GFCF), in volume terms, was estimated to have fallen by 0.9% to £87.2 billion between Quarter 1 2019 and Quarter 2 2019.

Business investment is the most variable of GDP components over the business cycle - this is Keynes' "animal spirits". It's also the greater worry about Brexit itself.

Sure, there's going to be a kick in the gut to the economy over whatever changes there are in trading arrangements. But there's also the effect of uncertainty and our problem here is that the second is cumulative. The longer we don't know what is going to happen - or even whether - the worse the effect of the uncertainty on investment.

It's arguable as to whether this is already so.

Weirdly though it is this very point that makes me optimistic about the UK economy. Something we'll get to a little later.

Consumer trends

To complete the set we want to see how households are spending their money:

"In Quarter 2 (April to June) 2019, household spending (adjusted for inflation) grew by 0.4% compared with Quarter 1 (Jan to Mar) 2019.

The largest contribution to growth was in housing, which increased by 0.9% compared with Quarter 1 2019.

Household spending grew by 1.1% in Quarter 2 2019, when compared with Quarter 2 2018.

Current price spending increased by 0.7% in Quarter 2 2019 compared with Quarter 1 2019."

Both nominal and real consumer spending are increasing. Good, that's demand driving the economy then.

Note that this is after the savings rate increases, even after households become and stay net lenders to the other sectors.

Sure, this is complicated

It always rather bends to mind to have to piece the various pieces together. It's much easier to read the more general reports. However, it is only by reading these more detailed ones that we get to see how the pieces do fit together. And therefore how the economy is really doing rather than just that 30,000 feet overview.

The truth being that the UK economy has very low unemployment, rising real incomes, a rising savings rate and real increases in consumer demand. After the Brexit uncertainty and stockpiling we've economic growth. The trade deficit is at recent reasonable sorts of levels, foreign investment is covering the capital account.

That is, there's really nothing very wrong with the UK economy at present. Sure, we might like it to be better but there's nothing wrong.

My view

Adding all of this up I reach the view that Brexit - of whatever form - is going to be just great economically. Of course, given my political views (I used to work for Ukip) I would say that. But I do think it's supportable.

The only problems we can see are related to Brexit uncertainty. Other than that we're doing just fine. So, remove the uncertainty and we should do rather better than just fine. Thus my view that a resolution to Brexit - either way - is going to be associated with a significant bounce in the UK economy. On the very reasonable grounds that it's the uncertainty holding it back at present.

The investor view

I've long been pointing out that the value of sterling is going to be inversely correlated with the probability of a no deal Brexit, positively with no Brexit. That means, as I've also pointed out, that the FTSE100 will vary inversely with the value of sterling.

Beyond those short term issues a resolution to Brexit will be beneficial to the UK economy, therefore to sterling and to domestic UK stock prices. It almost - almost - doesn't matter what the deal is, it's the resolution that matters.

Assuming that some sort of Brexit does actually happen. Or that the issue is entirely sidelined by a revocation of Article 50. I would then argue that any dip in stock prices is a buying opportunity for the longer term.

The economy's doing fine except for Brexit uncertainty, remove that and I expect it to do better.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.