Natural Gas Storage Forecast: Annual Surplus Can Grow By More Than 150 Bcf Over The Next 4 Weeks

We anticipate to see a build of 110 bcf, which is 19 bcf larger than a year ago and 27 bcf larger vs. the 5-year average.

The Weather

Last week

Last week (ending September 27), the number of cooling degree-days (CDDs) dropped by approximately 4.9% w-o-w (from 67 to 64), as weather conditions cooled down across the country. Heating demand has increased by 14.0% w-o-w but it remains too weak to have any significant impact on natural gas consumption. We estimate that total energy demand (as measured in total degree-days, or TDDs) was approximately 10.0% above last year's level and as much as 14.0% above the norm (see the chart below).

This week

This week, the weather conditions are cooling down again, but only gradually. We estimate that the number of nationwide CDDs will drop by 5.1% w-o-w in the week ending October 4 (from 64 to 61). Total average daily demand for natural gas should be somewhere between 80 bcf/d and 85 bcf/d, which is approximately 20.0% above the 5-year average for this time of the year. Total energy demand (measured in TDDs) should also be around 20.0% above last year's level.

Next week

Next week, the weather conditions are expected to get significantly colder, but in absolute terms, the temperatures are expected to remain above the norm. The number of CDDs is currently projected to plunge by 50.0% w-o-w for the week ending October 11. At the same time, the number of heating degree days (HDDs) is projected to jump by 65% (from 22 to 37). In annual terms, however, total energy demand is expected to drop by 9.0%, while the deviation from the norm should be negative at around -1.0% (see the chart below).

Total Energy Demand

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Total Supply-Demand Balance

On average, the latest numerical weather prediction models (short-range 00z runs) are showing below-normal amount of TDDs over the next 15 days (October 2-October 17). Total demand is expected to average 80.8 bcf/d (some 14.9% above the 5-year average), supported (in part) by strong exports - specifically into Mexico - and also by robust LNG sales.

Natural gas consumption is also supported by a number of non-degree-day factors such as coal-to-gas switching. We estimate that at the current spread between natural gas and coal, coal-to-gas switching must be averaging approximately 7.5 bcf/d (1.2 bcf/d above the norm). At the same time, other non-degree-day factors - specifically, rising nuclear outages - are spurring extra consumption in the Electric Power sector. However, stronger wind and solar generation are having a negative impact on the potential powerburn. On balance, we estimate that non-degree day factors are currently bearish for potential natural gas consumption (compared to the same period in 2018). Furthermore, despite higher number of TDDs, stronger cooling demand cannot fully offset the loss of heating demand during this time of the year.

Therefore, while total demand remains relatively strong, it is still not strong enough to shrink annual storage "surplus," which has built up over the past months. Indeed, total supply (dry gas production + imports) is projected to reach almost 101.0 bcf/d for the week ending October 4. Total monthly natural gas balance (SD balance), which is calculated as the difference between total supply and total demand, is currently projected to be 7.3 bcf/d looser in October 2019 (vs. October 2018) and 12.9 bcf/d looser in November 2019 (vs. November 2018).

Price And Technicals

In the short term, as long as November contract price remains below 2.300, the trading bias will be slightly bearish. A break above 2.300, will open the way towards 2.322, 2.334, 2.350 and 2.361. Mid-term trading bias will remain bearish as long as the Nov. contract is below 2.400.

On a daily chart, the Nov. contract price has broken below an ascending wedge. Technically, the bears still want to get into the 2.300-2.200 range. The rallies are likely to be limited by 2.361 and 2.400. An inverse cup and handle pattern also confirms that the bears' mid-term targets are located below 2.300.

Source: CME Group

Storage Report

This week, the U.S. Energy Information Administration should report a larger change in natural gas storage compared to the previous week. We anticipate to see a build of 110 bcf (in line with the comparable figure in the ICE's latest report for the EIW-US EIA Financial Weekly Index, 19 bcf larger than a year ago and 27 bcf larger vs. the 5-year average for this time of the year).

Source: Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

The next 5 EIA reports are currently projected to be very bearish vs. 2018 and vs. 5-year average. Note, however, that because natural gas consumption in October and November 2018 was abnormally strong, a very high comparison base from the previous year statistically exaggerates the scale of storage "surplus."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.