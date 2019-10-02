50 Best Performing Stocks In S&P 500 In Q3

Like yesterday's piece on the worst performing constituents, this analysis of the other end of the return distribution can give investors insight into performance drivers.

This article details the 50 stocks in the S&P 500 that had the best performance in the third quarter.

The S&P 500 produced just a 1.8% total return in the third quarter, but the top performing 10% of S&P 500 stocks rose 15-17% on average.

The S&P 500 (VOO) posted its third straight quarterly gain, but produced a subnormal total return of just under 2% in the third quarter. While stock returns were middling - especially outside the U.S. - a sliver of the large cap domestic equity universe posted quite strong returns. Below is a list of these 50 market leaders, sorted by largest gain, with some key summary statistics:

Here are some key observations from this list:

At a 15-17% gain, the top performing decile of stocks rose less than the worst performing decile of stocks, which shed 18-19% on average. It felt like that type of quarter - laggards punished more than leaders rewarded - despite the modest overall gain for the index.

Unlike yesterday's Laggards List, which did not include any REITs (XLRE) or Utilities (XLU), this Leaders List managed to include all 11 broad market sectors. Financials, which included Assurant (AIZ), and Energy, which included Holly Frontier (HFC), only had one constituent make the list each.

Falling interest rates on the quarter contributed to no REITs or Utilities on the Laggards list, and boosted the number of Consumer Staples companies (8), Utilities (6) and REITs (3) on the Leaders list.

With an equal-weighted average market capitalization of $60B, this list of the top performing decile of S&P 500 constituents represents $3 trillion of value. On a capitalization-weighted basis, Apple (AAPL) represents roughly one-third of that value. Apple's disproportionate weight on this Leaders list put Information Technology (XLK) at 40% on a cap-weighted basis.

When geopolitical tensions rise, bet on the defense companies? Northrup Grumman (NOC) and Raytheon (RTN) were both among the top performing decile of S&P 500 stocks.

While this list of companies generated strong outperformce in 3Q, the quarterly gains were on average less than half of the year-to-date gain for these companies. At around a 40% year-to-date return, these companies have generated strong gains for the full year, and market turbulence in 3Q failed to derail those market-beating gains.

I hope this quick overview of leading performers in 3rd quarter is valuable to Seeking Alpha readers as you put recent market changes into broader context. Some readers may also use this as a screen for potential momentum opportunities, or conversely as a screen of profitable positions that have outpaced the markets and which could be a source of gains.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.