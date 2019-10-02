Here Are The Stocks I'm Buying In The Next Dip

I show you what stocks from my watch list i'm looking to buy over the next few business days, if pricing improves, and may purchase at current prices.

This means that we may be in for another excellent buying opportunity across several sectors.

PMI numbers are being updated across the globe, with European numbers coming in as well. The German PMI is at its lowest level since the last recession, and the rest of Europe dropped to its lowest level since 2012. All of this means that we may be in for times of lovely downward pressure on the market - across all/most sectors.

This, of course, marks an opportunity to start looking at what companies to buy if this continues.

Let's take a look

Recent manufacturing/industrial data looks weak - I love it!

So - as I said. Recent data is coming in extremely weak, with double-digit/triple-digit BPS stock market drops as a result. I consider it a very positive sign that far from being worried or negative in any way, I consider it exciting - and the feeling can best be summed up by the word "Finally!". This has to do with the large amount of liquid capital I have to invest (over 16% of my portfolio is currently cash).

While I wouldn't characterize my investment style as "timing" the market, I do try to:

a) wait for somewhat appealing opportunities from a valuation standpoint, trying to catch excellent companies at a historical discount.

b) not purchase too large a position in any one holding, in case further drops materialize. It takes me a long time to "fill" a position to my desired holding size (usually around $3500-$9000, or ~0.5%-~1.3% in my current portfolio).

Those of you who follow my articles know a bit about my prerequisites and perspectives when it comes to picking stocks to invest in. My watch list includes a large number of stocks, but usually very few of these stocks are companies I consider buys at any one time.

My aim isn't "get-rich-quick." By Swedish metrics, I'm already pretty damn wealthy and financially independent to boot, so another zero in my net worth doesn't really matter to me any longer. My goal is patiently waiting and the purchasing of safe and consistent dividend-paying companies - primarily American, Canadian, German, Swedish, Norwegian, Danish and Finnish. The building of something that'll outlast me.

The reason for focusing on these countries is the ease of trading the stocks found therein. I'm not saying that other nations don't have excellent companies - they certainly do. My broker/s don't offer electronic trading with them, however, making purchasing British, Russian or french stock a bit of an exercise, and a costly one with a minimum position size of around $3000-$5000 in order to offset the high trading fee. This is usually more than I'm comfortable investing in a single investment - with exceptions like Renault (OTC:RNSDF) and Saint-Gobain (CODGF)

Now, following the worries that the American economy is being affected by the drawn-out trade war with China, as well as a general weakness in Europe to complement this, we may be in for a few weeks of volatile trading - at least I hope so. Yesterday's data also spread to Asia in the morning, where markets traded in the negative as well.

Stockholm and other European markets are following suit at the time of writing this article. Regardless of what the following days look like, however, I consider all of the companies mentioned herein to be in an appealing position.

So let's look at some nice stocks!

Some stocks from my watch list I currently consider attractive.

Altria (MO)

Britsh American Tobacco (BTI)

Energy Transfer (ET)

3M Company (MMM)

FedEx (FDX)

Ocean Yield (OTCQX:OYIEF)

Let's go through them one by one with a quick justification for why I currently am looking at buying more in each. I want to be clear - I already own stock in all of these companies - I'm looking to extend at this point.

Altria

Altria, as any tobacco company, can be considered a controversial stock. Every investor needs to consider their stance on investing in this sort of business. Me, I don't see an issue with it, as I advocate free choice for vices such as smoking. If you share this perspective, there's little reason not to look at Altria and consider investing at this point.

While I'd never invest in a tobacco stock at fair value - especially not one which has a market-assigned discount looking historically (not visible on the graph above, given a shorter time span), the fact is that Altria is a company growing earnings at almost 9% annually trading at levels below their dividend capacity. Add to that their dividend history and you get a baffling picture.

The upside in the stock is over 20% annual rates of return even just at a return to historically fair valuations seen in 2018. Thanks to the generous dividend, the company could drop to 7.5 times earnings until 2022 and you'd still not be losing money.

According to FactSet historical data and accuracy, Altria and the 8-15 analysts tied to the stock do not miss forecasts at all (with a 10% margin of error). Additionally, analysts are forecasting positive earnings growth for the next few years.

There isn't much more to be said here - articles on the company are plentiful, and I subscribe to the bull side of things when it comes to Altria.

It is my goal to grow this position to a maxed-out exposure over the next few weeks.

British American Tobacco

The second tobacco stock I'm looking at, similarly undervalued, is BTI.

The same sort of pressure has been applied here, giving the company potential annual returns of almost 30% simply by returning to normal valuations. P/E-metrics are similar to MO - the big difference is that BTI has been harder for analysts to forecast, and the company has a 20-30% miss in terms of analyst expectations. At the same time, it does have a bigger return potential than Altria, at least when looking at metrics like this, giving the investment a slightly different risk-reward profile, where I consider Altria to be currently superior.

Both companies have their merits, benefits, and drawbacks however. I like both - so long term, I want both.

When a stock like BTI starts trading below certain levels like the ones we're seeing at the moment as a result of policy and forward risks, things become controversial with investors splitting into distinct camps. As with Altria, I land on the "bullish" camp.

The company is one of the biggest in the entire world - even with some headwinds and missed earnings, the fact is that the current stock price presents us with an appealing risk/reward ratio.

I consider it impossible to theorize about the long-term future of tobacco consumption across the world, beyond some very simple statements. So let me put it this way.

I consider it extremely like that:

People will continue to consume tobacco/nicotine in one form or another.

Companies like Altria and British American Tobacco will continue to be at the forefront of supplying the consumers with continued products - be they cigars, cigarettes, vaping, cartridges or some sort of futuristic electronic device.

Because of this, I consider both of these companies potential buys - and am in fact planning to extend in both today at NYSE market opening.

Energy Transfer

My exposure to energy and oil is too small, at below 2% of total portfolio value. I want to increase it - and Energy Transfer is one of the companies I'm looking at. I don't share Wall streets dislike of MLP's, nor of oil/gas in general. Despite living in one of the countries trying to abandon all things fossil, I know well the worldwide continued dependence on oil and gas - and the fact that no matter what we like, the world likes, or green politicians like, it's likely to continue for decades to come.

This sector is far outside of my comfort zone, so I rely on superior minds and analysts to provide me with research which I can, in turn, take in, judge and make a decision upon. So I have done with this company.

In the midstream/oil sector, ET stands out in terms of valuation, growth prospects and M&As. At a discount to the calculated fair value of over 50%, the potential returns here are excellent, especially given forward upside with new projects and committed management.

While not expecting much in terms of dividend growth in the short-term, the dividend is well-covered and the long-term returns for an investment in Energy Transfer at this time look extremely appealing. The risks are of course there - but a continued bear market for oil is not something I care all that much about.

I'm a long-term investor, and I consider ET a good long-term investment. Not a table-pounding one - a company that's performed stealth cuts and distribution reductions can never be considered that for a long time after the fact, but the combination of potential upsides with an extremely appealing share price nonetheless overcome my carefulness regarding the sector, making ET a company I might buy more of in the coming week.

3M Company

I've covered my bullish stance on 3M Company before - and I'm already considerably long in the company. Now that the share price is starting to once again approach my buy levels, this company is back on my close watch list. For more reasoning regarding my overall buy thesis, I refer you to my latest article, " 3M Company: 3.3%+ Yield On Post-its ". I don't believe the situation has changed materially since then (even though I'll eventually update this thesis as well).

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

3M is also one of the very few companies where I accept a market-assigned premium as the fair valuation (or at least and an indication of fair valuation). This is the reason for me not waiting with investing in 3M until valuation drops below 15 - it's too rare, and consider the company to be more valuable.

While the company isn't a growth monster, this is a stalwart, fortress-like company I do believe youmay want to own.

Going by historical premiums, the long-term upside to 3M is above 16% CAGR per year if things pan out as analysts believe. The company could also, due to depressed valuation and dividends, drop below 12 times earnings without you necessarily losing money.

Combining excellent historical outperformance of the S&P500, a dividend growth rate of nearly 9%, and the inherent safety of this company due to its massive, international operations, I consider this a safe spot to park large amounts of capital at excellent rates of return.

3M is a "BUY" to me here.

FedEx

Few companies (apart from oil) are as hated as FedEx right now, going by the company share price. Trading at almost below $140/share, this represents an almost unprecedented low for the stock. I cover reasons and risks more in my latest article, " Why FedEx Should Be Considered A Buy At Today's Valuation ", and since then the price has actually deteriorated further.

FedEx, one of the entire world's most significant shipping empires, now trades at below 10 times earnings and offers more than 1.8% in dividends. While there is material risk to the coming months and years, I strongly consider the selling to be overdone here.

The potential at current prices at a return to normal valuation is ~22% annual rates of return. Now mind you, this company isn't all that easy to predict, and FactSet analyst do have some troubles valuing the stock. The TNT M&A and integration have been anything but simple.

Still, we're talking about a company that's consistently grown the dividend at rates of 17.4% per year the last 15 years, offering CAGR of 16.6%. The payout ratio is below 20% of earnings even with the latest dividend bump - it's ridiculously well-covered.

If you're an investor with a great deal of patience - because I do believe turnaround might take some time - this might be an excellent time to load up on FedEx. I certainly have, and I don't intend to stop doing so.

Ocean Yield

Finally, we have the Norwegian company Ocean Yield.

Now, I want to be clear that this is a higher-risk investment than I usually do. For a number of reasons, however, I'm comfortable investing in this company at this time. Even if the current ~13% yield does deteriorate as a result of a cut - you can read more about the situation, the potential cut and Ocean Yield in my articles regarding the company - I consider Ocean Yield to be a structurally sound and fundamentally appealing business.

This is a rather simple play on historical valuation. Market pressure, macro, and tariffs have pushed this company's share price down below historical norms to where Ocean Yield now trades at discount to company book value - not below 1X, but below 1.5X.

(Source: Borsdata)

Even with the FPSO trouble included, the company's long-term reliance on the single vessel is as of 2019-2020 more or less eliminated. Ocean Yield now consists of a considerably appealing portfolio of dozens of vessels and contracts with excellent operators across the globe. Risks do exist - but the question of fundamental appeal, in my view, Ocean Yield has it.

My intention is for larger exposure to a full holding position in Ocean Yield with a long-term horizon. I trade the Oslo listing - not the NYSE ADR, which is something to keep in mind. The ADR is obviously more thinly traded, and with Oslo, you have to also consider the FX from the NOK exchange rate.

Wrapping up and looking forward with my portfolio

My planned buys, as you can tell, have a theme to them. The theme is Tobacco, Shipping and Energy - much like I wrote in my latest portfolio update, "September Portfolio Update - Tobacco, Oil/Energy And Shipping". I try to mix a bit with both higher yield stocks as well as lower yield growth stocks.

Going forward, I'm also looking more at cash-like investments and things like preferred stocks - I really want to put some more of my capital to work. Having the amounts I have sitting not yielding more than 0.65% is a bit of an annoyance. At the same time, I don't strictly "need" the yield coming from such investments any longer, beyond wanting to grow my portfolio even further. It's a tricky balance - investing and waiting - and one I try to navigate through careful investment allocation sizing and trying to follow and understand the market.

Measuring performance is always a tricky thing - there's a lot of things to measure against, and a lot of ways to do it.

Given that I live in Sweden, invest internationally, but over 50% of my investments still originate here, I believe the fairest way is to compare the way my investments have developed compared to the Stockholm index - OMXS30.

From a 3-year perspective, my investment allocations have during this time beat the market and this national and to me, relevant index, by more than double the result (48.95%) - and I don't consider myself someone who invests in any sort of advanced ways. Similar performances can be seen when comparing to the DAX or other European indices, which my portfolio has vastly outperformed over the past 3 years.

My initial goal when I started investing in stocks was very simple. I didn't want to pay ETF fees, I wanted to pick my own stocks, learn, earn dividends and at the very least, perform similar to the market.

Thus far, my picking of investments have been quite good - but I want to be very clear that I've also made some grueling mistakes along the way, such as investing in Skanska (OTCPK:SKSBF) and NCC (OTC:NCCBF) during what I perceived to be times of security and undervaluation, but later turned out to be valuation tops and troubled companies, at least short-term (lack of enough research on my part).

The result is a large amount of capital ($30 000- $50 000) locked in at comparatively poor yields (from a national/sector context) of 2.5-3.6% just now starting to recover momentum and being back in the green. I also want to emphasize that up until about 1-2 years back, my investments were almost only European, and 90%+ swedish. NA investments, as such, haven't really started moving the needle up until lately.

Some investors have famous stories of initial investments at the beginning of their careers that cost them thousands, or tens of thousands of dollars. That's something I don't have. As of yet, I don't have stock or an investment which has provided me with negative returns - beyond unrealized negative returns. While I have positions in the red, I've never sold a position at a loss. Largest among them is currently Kraft-Heinz Company (KHC), standing at a paper loss of 35%, with the next negative on the list at about 20% loss - but I have plans to sell none of them.

Moving forward, I hope to make more investments like the one I write about in this article - companies I consider to be excellent, qualitative and mostly safe, at discount valuations.

I want to, generally speaking, buy qualitative companies with appealing dividends at below-average/appealing prices. That's all. I'm not looking to score short-term returns in the triple digits of percentages - that to me would indicate far too much risk. If someone were to tell me "You'll get 150% returns in a single year!!" I would be extremely suspicious and negative. It's also one of the reasons I'm extremely hesitant to invest in pure growth companies.

I just want to position myself in a decent spot for a potential positive long-term return, including dividends, on my investments.

And in investing in the companies mentioned in this article - and others - I believe myself doing just that.

So - take a look at the companies I mention and see if you share any of my positive stance on them. If you do, the time may be ripe for investing in them. While I do consider all of these companies investable today, I would wait until early next week to get the jobs report and the ADP private payroll report before investing.

Thank you for reading.

