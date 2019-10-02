Siemens AG: Unlocking Value Through A New Structure

The spun-off units will also likely profit as they will have further options at their disposal to actively take part in the consolidation of the energy sector.

I expect the company to be able to unlock value through separate listings of further units; just as it did with the Healthineers IPO.

Siemens AG (OTCPK:SIEGY;OTCPK:SMAWF) has historically been a broadly diversified industrial conglomerate. Although it sold some businesses in the past - such as Osram Licht AG (OTCPK:OSAGF;OTC:OSAGY), Infineon Technologies AG (OTCQX:IFNNF;OTCQX:IFNNY) or its stake in joint venture Nokia Siemens Networks - it has always maintained a high degree of diversification.

But now the company is in the process of a major reorganization. Under its strategic plan dubbed "Vision 2020+", the company will split off in order to give more freedom to the respective divisions. The architect of that strategy is CEO Josef "Joe" Kaeser.

Siemens' CEO Joe Kaeser; source: Siemens AG

Siemens will transform itself from a technology conglomerate into more of a holding company. This way, it seeks to unlock value and enable the individual businesses to operate more swiftly in their respective markets. While the execution of such a strategy is certainly not an easy undertaking, I believe that Siemens is on the right path to create lasting value. I will explain my thinking below.

Holding Structure

First, one should take a look at how the corporate structure will change. Kindly note that I base my calculations on the industrial business (= ex financial services and reconciliation) as I believe this better represents the importance of the respective businesses for the overall company.

The centerpiece of the reorganization is the IPO of the energy division. The new company will consist of Siemens' Gas and Power operations (including the related services businesses) as well as its 59 percent controlling interest in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA (OTCPK:GCTAF;OTCPK:GCTAY), a leading player in the wind energy sector.

A Siemens power plant in Düsseldorf, Germany; source: Siemens AG

Together the businesses account for about a third of the industrial business' revenue and about 15 percent of profits (as of Q3). Notably, Siemens Gamesa plans to acquire substantial parts of bankrupt rival Senvion SA pending regulatory approval.

Siemens Gamesa wind turbines; source: Siemens Gamesa SA

After the spin-off, Siemens will group its remaining core businesses into two divisions: Digital Industries and Smart Infrastructure. Digital Industries includes the Digital Factory business (which is a leading player in automatization software) and the portfolio of digitalization solutions bundled under the Process Industries and Drives segment. As of Q3, those businesses account for about a fifth of Siemens' industrial revenue and close to 29 percent of profits.

Smart Infrastructure on the other hand will include the Building Technologies division, the control products business and the portfolio of smart grid solutions. Combined, those businesses represent about 28 percent of industrial revenue and 18 percent of profits as of Q3.

Siemens furthermore continues to own 85 percent of Siemens Healthineers AG (OTC:SEMHF;OTCPK:SMMNY), the already separately listed health tech division. As of Q3, the Siemens Healthineers stake accounts for about 17.5 percent of revenues and more than a quarter of profit.

A Siemens Healthineers build MRI scanner; source: Siemens Healthineers AG

Siemens also retains full ownership of Siemens Mobility GmbH which focuses primarily on all sorts of solutions for railway transportation. The division accounts for about 16 percent of industrial revenue and slightly above 10 percent of profit.

An attempted merger of the company's mobility business with that of French Alstom SA (OTCPK:AOMFF;OTCPK:ALSMY) failed due to the European Commission's veto. The merger - under which Siemens would have retained a stake of about 50 percent - would have certainly been the preferable option for the division. However, the possibility of an IPO might still be on the table. Notably, the Mobility division is not referred to as part of the "core business" by Siemens.

A Siemens ICE 4 highspeed train; source: Siemens Mobility GmbH

Lastly, Siemens also offers a range of financial services to customers in order to support its industrial business.

Advantages Of The New Structure

The new structure promises various advantages for Siemens as well as the divisions to be spun-off. Generally speaking, markets tend to reward focus in terms of valuation. Conglomerates on the other hand are often traded at a certain discount. Siemens Healthineers is a good example of how value may be unlocked through a separate listing.

The two new core divisions, Digital Industries (€1,762 million for the nine month ended June 30th) and Smart Infrastructure (€614 million) are the best performing in terms of free cash flow. They account for more than 85 percent of the combined free cash flow of the industrial businesses (€2,764 million).

The energy division - both Gas and Power and Siemens Gamesa - on the other hand has negative free cash flows. Deconsolidation of the division therefore most likely will have a positive impact on the company's financials.

In return, the energy division will be more able to take part in the active consolidation of the sector. Siemens has been researching and improving especially large gas plants, making them ever more efficient in the process. That way, it achieved a leading position in the market for those products. Nowadays, however, the demand shifts more towards smaller, more flexible units. In order to not fall behind, probably acquisitions will be necessary.

This is where another advantage of a separate listing comes into play: the company's stocks might become a valuable currency for future acquisitions. Siemens Gamesa (as well as the Alstom merger, had it been cleared) provides a blueprint of how such transactions might be structured. I could even imagine that the parent might use stock of one of the companies for acquisitions of other businesses through a swap of businesses in certain situations.

For Siemens and its shareholders, it might be advantageous to own smaller percentages in better businesses. Also divestitures - if ever necessary - would be easier.

Risks And Downsides

Of course, the transformation brings some downsides with it as well. First of all, within an industrial conglomerate, there tends to be more stability compared to several individual companies, as the financially stronger businesses can subsidize the underperforming ones. So in a downturn, the individual stocks might be more volatile than a combined entity would be.

There may also be a loss of some synergies between the businesses. Especially, there could be some rivalry for talent needed by more than one of the companies.

Another risk to be considered arises from a possible leadership change. Joe Kaeser would - somewhat unsurprisingly, after all it is essentially his strategy - be a CEO well suited for leading a transformed Siemens. However, he is 62 years old which means he will reach the age limit for Siemens executives - who normally serve no longer than age 63 - in 2020. Though exceptions are possible (the possibility of a two year renewal of his contract reportedly is already entertained), it is already foreseeable that Mr. Kaeser will turn over the post in the not so distant future. CTO Roland Busch who is already groomed as a possible successor - as is underlined by his recent promotion to COO - might be the wrong man for a holding structure as described above. Instead, he is considered to be more of an engineering focused manager. Despite all the advantages that a holding structure would have, it holds no merit if it will be reversed not long after implementation. On the contrary: a reversal could prove to be enormously costly.

So before the transformation strategy is executed, enduring support for the strategy has to be secured. Otherwise it will cause more trouble than it will create value.

Conclusion

I believe that Siemens will be able to unlock much value for both the parent and the divisions to be spun-off in the long run by transforming from a diversified technology conglomerate into a more flexible industrial holding company with stakes in various independent operating units.

The downsides and risks of the strategy appear manageable, as long as the company sticks to it and does not attempt to reverse the changes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: All research contained in this article was done with utmost care. However, I cannot guarantee accuracy. Every reader is advised to conduct his or her own due diligence and research.