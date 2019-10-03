The Descent Of Contango Oil And Gas Company

Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF) is a Texas-based independent oil and natural gas company. MCF acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces oil and gas in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The company also has onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming. As of the end of 2018, MCF had proven reserves of around 131.90 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids according to its corporate profile.

Insiders hold just under 23% of MCF shares while around 47% is in the hands of institutions.

Shares in MCF had been on a one-way street lower from 2014 and traded below the $1 per share level in August and September of this year for the first time. Meanwhile, the shares have made a comeback. MCF was trading at just under the $2.48 level as of the close of business on Friday, September 27.

Recently, MCF has offered the public more shares of common stock, and at the end of last week, the company announced an acquisition. After a long period of decline, shares in Contango Oil & Gas have been showing signs of life.

Contango is a commodity term

Outside of the world of commodities, most people would think that contango is a dance. However, it is a term that commodities traders and anyone involved in the raw material market use each day and monitor as it reflects the supply and demand balance of a market. Contango is the condition when deferred prices are higher than nearby prices in the commodities market. Contango is a sign that a market is either in a state of oversupply or equilibrium where nearby supply and demand are in balance.

Backwardation is the opposite condition where nearby prices are higher than deferred prices. A backwardation in a market is a sign that nearby demand is higher than available supplies. Contango Oil and Gas likely selected its corporate name because of the terminology of the overall commodities business.

MCF traded at over $95 per share in 2008 and crashed

Since the turn of the century, shares of MCF have experienced a massive price explosion followed by an implosion in the value of the shares.

Source: CQG

The long-term chart shows that the price of the shares rose from $1.50 in May 2000 to a high at $95.16 in June 2008. The peak in the price of MCF shares came one month before nearby NYMEX crude oil futures hit the all-time high at $147.27 per barrel. During that heyday for oil prices, the shares of many exploration companies reached lofty levels.

The shares tanked in the years that followed. After dropping to a low at $31.69 in March 2009 right after NYMEX crude oil futures fell to a low at $32.48 per barrel during the final month of 2008, the shares recovered to a lower peak at $69.75 in October 2011 when many commodity price reached peaks, and crude oil was trading around $100 per barrel. However, since then, the shares had done little but make lower highs and lower lows and reached rock bottom in 2019.

A bottom at 85 cents in September

A combination of increased US production, growing inventories, the trade war between the US and China, and weakness in exploration company shares sent the price of MCF shares below $1 per share in August, and to a low at 85 cents in September of this year.

Source: CQG

The chart illustrates that the lows came during the week of September 13, but the stock would not stay below $1 for long. On September 13, MCF turned around on heavy volume and put in a bullish reversal trading pattern on the daily chart. Last week, the stock experienced even higher volume pushing the price to a high at $3.24 on Tuesday, October 1, and was trading around the $2.70 per share on October 2. At the most recent high, the price of the shares had almost quadrupled in value in just two weeks.

Selling more shares and acquisitions

On September 12, MCF announced the company was offering shares of its common stock. The proceeds of the sale are going to the acquisition of oil and gas properties from Will Energy Corporation.

On September 27, the day that volume spiked higher and the stock flirted with the $3 level; MCF announced it was purchasing the assets of White Star Petroleum LLC as part of the White Star Chapter 11 bankruptcy, 363 sales process. The asset purchase at a price level that was likely distressed adds significantly to Contango's portfolio. MCF's CEO said, "We expect White Star to add approximately $60 million in asset level cash flow over the next twelve months." The acquisition increase's the company's production by almost four-fold and more than doubles its PDP reserves. The assets are in Oklahoma, which suits and diversifies the company's geographic portfolio.

A highly speculative stock

MCF is a highly speculative stock, and the price volatility of the shares is likely to remain high. Exploration companies have suffered over recent months and years along with most oil-related equities. However, if the exploration business is at or near a bottom, the move by MCF to increase its reserves via acquisitions and sell shares to improve its balance sheet could be a reason for the stock to continue to move higher.

If the CEO is correct in his assumptions about the addition of $60 million in cash flow, it will make a significant difference for the performance of the company that has a market cap of $236.119 as of Wednesday, October 2.

From a technical perspective, the next level of resistance in MCF shares stands at the high from the week of October 8, 2018, at $7.32 per share. Above there, the stock traded above $10 per share in early 2017. In the profoundly depressed oil exploration sector, Contango's move could reflect the name of the company and add future value that will make the share price higher in the future than it is at the current level.

