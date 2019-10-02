Natural Gas Market To Remain In Bearish State With Weather Outlook, Supply/Demand Balance Weighing

Natural gas bulls will need for production to continue to drop, supply/demand balance to tighten, and/or the weather pattern to flip colder for prices to rise.

Natural gas storage vs. 5-year average poised to go from a deficit to a surplus over the next month; future injections projected in the 90s and 100s.

Weather driven demand to scale back in the coming days as the upper level flow pattern becomes less amplified.

Investment Thesis

Downside risk will continue to outweigh upside potential due to a lack of meaningful demand not being able to withstand strong production in a market that's already seen as oversupplied.

Notable drop in production not enough to send prices higher on Tuesday as weak demand and strong injections in the weeks ahead weigh on the mind of investors

On Tuesday, the new front-month November natural gas futures contract settled lower, down 1.59% or 4.7 cents ($0.047) to $2.283/MMBtu. Further down the strip, the December contract settled down 2.4 cents ($0.024) to $2.480/MMBtu, while the January contract settled down 1.1 cents ($0.011) to $2.611/MMBtu. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the front-month November contract over the past week.

Source: Investing.com

On Tuesday, the United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished lower 1.48% to $19.63.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), were seen lower by 4.18% and 2.91% at $13.98 and $12.50, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), were seen higher by 4.05% and 2.89% at $141.56 and $30.32, respectively.

Tuesday sees a significant drop in production (about 2 BCF/d day/day) after being seen above 92 BCF/d since Friday

On Monday, Genscape increased its revision in Lower 48 dry gas production for Friday to 92.32 BCF/d, putting supply/output back above the 92 BCF/d mark for the first time in nearly a month. According to the firm, production remained near the 92 BCF/d level through last weekend, and recently has been seen averaging more than 1.17 BCF/d above the month-to-date average. Drivers of the recent production growth include: 1) Texas, where recent output, outside of the Permian Basin, rose 0.7 BCF/d above the month-to-date average, 2) the Northeast U.S., which is up 0.49 BCF/d from notably higher volumes from West Virginia and Ohio, largely due to the conclusion of pipeline maintenance events, and 3) the Texas/New Mexico Permian Basin which is up 0.7 BCF/d versus the month-to-date average thanks to the Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) Gulf Coast Express (GCX) pipeline ramping up to full commercial operations in late September.

The Gulf Coast Express pipeline recently coming in-service likely could have been a reason for last week's big bearish EIA storage report miss since the pipeline is not required to post daily flow data (and thus the intrastate line's volumes not being visible in pipeline flow data) like the other federally regulated interstate pipelines.

On Tuesday, however, production was seen significantly lower (about 2 BCF/d day/day).

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, LNG exports increased with higher exports to Mexico and after Kinder Morgan Inc. was given the okay on Monday to begin commercial operations at the first production unit at the Elba Island liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility in Georgia.

But despite the recent drop in production and increase in LNG exports, production remains too strong for current demand levels to offset.

Weather will continue to play a fundamental bearish role as demand weakens and temperatures become largely comfortable

On the weather front, a large temperature contrast will continue over the next couple of days as a stout upper-level trough dominates the western U.S. and a near record-breaking upper-level ridge (for early October) sits over the eastern U.S. Daytime high temperatures will run 20F to 30F plus degrees below average across much of the Northwest U.S., with the potential for several daily record low max temperatures. Meanwhile, east of the Rockies, temperatures will be much warmer than average. The core of the heat will be found across the southeastern U.S./Central Gulf Coast States into the Ohio Valley, where daytime high temperatures will range from the mid-to-upper 80s north to the mid-to-upper 90s south. Figure 2 below is a map of Tuesday's temperatures across the Lower 48 as of 1 pm CDT. This map depicts the large contrast of extreme temperatures across the Lower 48 with cold temperatures across the Northwest U.S. and very warm to hot temperatures across the Southeast U.S.

Source: Mesonet

Figure 3 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 1-6 day (October 2-7) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

This upper-level weather pattern is expected to break down with the jet stream becoming less amplified late in the week as upper-level troughing over the Northwest U.S. weakens and begins to shift eastward. This will allow for temperatures to relax and return closer to normal levels across the country late week and over the weekend.

Cooler air will move across the Midwest and East U.S. early next week or in the beginning parts of the 6-11 day time frame as the aforementioned upper trough translates eastward. The cooler air mass over the central and eastern U.S. early next week will be transient as higher heights/upper level ridging builds out West and expands eastward. The upper level pattern overall in the 6-15 day time period will be zonal to semi-zonal which means that we will have less probability of seeing a large temperature contrast or extreme temperatures across the nation. That said, during the 6-15 day time frame, temperatures will hover closer to normal levels compared to this week, and overall, will see anomalies run normal to warmer-than-normal levels across much of the country. Figure 4 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 7-12 day (October 8-13) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 5 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 10-15 day (October 11-16) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Final Trading Thoughts

Despite the fact that temperature extremes across the country are yielding both some cooling demand (across the south) and heating demand (across the Northwest U.S.) that's ultimately resulting in above normal total demand that will persist through the remainder of this week, and the fact that Tuesday saw a significant drop in production (lower about 2 BCF/d day/day), Tuesday's price action (prompt-month November futures contract dropping more than 1.50%) reflects just how bearish the market is.

The fact that this summer only saw two smaller than normal inventory builds despite there being above average cooling demand on many occasions implies just how strong production is now.

Given that demand will fall below normal levels next week and that inventory build in the weeks ahead not only will run above average but have the potential to reach triple digits suggest that selling pressure will likely continue. Additionally, the bearish inventory reports in the weeks ahead imply that there will be adequate storage supply for the upcoming winter season.

Unless there's a considerable tightening in the supply/demand balance and/or the weather pattern turns much colder during the back half of October, prices are likely not going to push higher. With the pattern in the upper levels of the atmosphere becoming more zonal (west-east flow) in the medium range (6-15 day time frame), there's a chance that this pattern will likely continue beyond the Day 15 time frame.

Expect a price range between $2.10 and $2.40 over the next week for the front-month November futures contract. UNG will trade between $16.00 and $21.00.

Figure 6 below is my natural gas inventory withdrawal projections over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average and the total four-week projected level vs. the five-year average.

Figure 6: Natural Gas Weekly Storage Injection/Withdrawal Projections over the next four weeks.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Figure 7 below is the observed or current natural gas inventory level and my forecast levels over the next four weeks vs. the five-year average.

Figure 7: Observed and four-week projected natural gas inventory levels.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Finally, Figure 8 below is the current storage deficit level and my four-week projected deficit levels.

Figure 8: Observed and four-week projected natural gas storage deficit.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.