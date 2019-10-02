Term preferreds and baby bonds with less than 10 years to maturity review.

We will examine how the landscape has shifted in these products over the last month.

We are writing a series of reviews for those fixed-income investors who want to stay away from the interest risk, despite the current expectations of lowering interest rates. Presenting all term preferred stocks and baby bonds with a stated maturity date in less than 10 years. These are usually issues with no more than 2-3M preferred stocks/notes and, in most cases, not rated by any of the big three rating agencies. With regards to the largest primary exchange-traded fixed-income funds (PFF, PGF, PGX, PSK, VRP), these term securities are not part of the ETFs, except only for several issues, which are holdings of PFF.

Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring all baby bonds and term preferred securities by several groups and will reinstate our Monthly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

First, let's take a look at the main indicators that we follow and their behavior during the last month.

TNX - CBOE 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index ($TNX)

Source: Tradingview.com

As there is no ETF that presents the instrument we're interested in, here is the most representative one for fixed income.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Source: Tradingview.com

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY)

Source: Tradingview.com

The most significant indicator for all fixed-income investors, the 10-year Treasury Note Yield (TNX) has fallen again to the current rate of 1.68% after it previously had bounced from its over 3-year low to a rate of 1.90%. While a 2-10 yield curve inverting was observed in August for the first time since 2007 when all bond prices were rising and pushing yields lower, a normalization has occurred as the current yield of the 2-year Treasury Note fell again below the 10-year's and is now at 1.644%.

As a result of the Federal Reserve's decision to lower borrowing costs for the second time this year and signaling a further interest cut before the end of the year could come, the treasuries turned bullish again sending bonds and preferred stocks higher. The fixed income securities have followed the bonds' rise after it had previously entered a slight correction, and as we can see in the second chart, for the 5th time PFF is trading close to its 1-year high. As for the equity markets, the S&P 500 had a slight downtick below the $300 threshold as Chinese officials have cut short their visit to the U.S., dampening hope around trade negotiations between the two countries, and today's weak economic data out of Europe stoked worries about the global economy.

The Review

In the following charts, we will examine where our term preferreds and baby bonds of interest stand currently. There are 98 issues in our database that trade on primary exchanges. In the following chart, you can see a colorful picture dividing them by sectors:

Source: Author's database

1. The Baby Bonds

1.1 Short-Term Baby Bonds With Call Risk, YTC < 0

The lower the bond, the higher the risk. Be careful not to get surprised in these ones if you are tempted by the higher yield. In simple terms, these securities are trading above their par value and can be subject to redemption at any time. The immediate capital loss leads to negative returns.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

This is actually the best return you can get if the security doesn't get redeemed until maturity.

Source: Author's database

The Full List:

Source: Author's database

1.2 Baby bonds > Par, No Call Risk YTC > 0

This is the group that has no redemption risk, regardless of whether the bond is callable or not. Again, because the bonds are trading above their par value, the Yield-to-Call is their Yield-to-Worst. It is actually the yield curve of all short-term baby bonds.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

The higher the stock, the better the YTW.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

The Yield-to-Maturity is also the Yield-to-Best. The closer the maturity is, the higher the probability of getting the best return of the security.

1.3 Baby Bonds Between $25.00 And $25.50

This is the group of baby bonds where there is minimal call risk for their holders. Despite the fact that some of them have a negative YTC, you need just one interest payment to break-even on your investment and you can enjoy the dividend yield.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

The Full List:

Source: Author's database

1.4 Baby Bonds < Par, By Years-To-Maturity And Yield-To-Maturity

Source: Author's database

The Full List:

Source: Author's database

There are hardly any left, as the only issues below par are actually the most problematic stocks. The Medley (MDLY) "babies," MDLQ and MDLX, together with Medley Capital's (MCC) baby bonds, MCX and MCV, take part in this group due to the shareholders' concern about the potential merger of MCC, MDLY, and Sierra Income Corp. Despite the last developments, a Yield-to-Maturity of 14% (for MDLQ) can hardly be defined as safe, despite there are only 5 years to maturity.

For AFHBL, it is now the third month that the security's price cannot go above the $8s. With the current market price of $7.25, it is now trading at 29c for a dollar, which results in 86%(!) Yield-to-Maturity for a little more than 2 years remaining until maturity. This is also the reason, I've excluded the issue from the bubble chart.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp.'s (AI) common stock in a permanent downtrend that brought its baby bonds, AIC and AIW, to this "most speculative" group.

2. Term Preferred Stocks And "Third Parties"

2.1 Term Preferred Stocks And Third Party Trust Preferreds With Call Risk, YTC < 0

Just like the bonds, the lower the stock, the higher the risk. These are the preferred stocks with a redemption risk on. In other words, they are trading above their par value and can be subject to redemption at any time. The immediate capital loss will lead to a negative yield.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

The best return you can get if the security doesn't get redeemed until maturity.

The Full List:

Source: Author's database

2.2 Term Preferred Stocks And Third Party Trust Preferreds With No Call Risk YTC > 0

This is the group of fewer than 10 years to maturity preferred stocks that have no risk of redemption by the issuer. Even if the issuer does that, you will receive their Yield-to-Call.

By Years-to-Call and Yield-to-Call:

Source: Author's database

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity:

Source: Author's database

The Full List:

Source: Author's database

3. Ex-Dividend Dates

Which preferred stocks and baby bonds with fewer than 10 years to maturity are ex-dividend until the end of October? The date given is predicted on the basis of the previous ones and may vary by a few days.

Source: Author's database

The ex-dividend dates are very useful for every fixed-income investor that practices the dividend capture strategy.

4. A Look At The Most Recent Redemption

There is one issue that is called for redemption for the next month:

Source: Author's spreadsheet

5. A Look At The Most Recent IPOs:

Also, there are 3 new short-term securities issued this month:

Source: Author's database

6. How Do They Move?

Here is the general idea of how the baby bonds and the term preferred stocks have moved since the start of the month:

Source: Author's database

Top Gainers:

Source: Author's database

Top Losers:

Source: Author's database

Conclusion

This is how our small world of these not so common fixed-income securities looks on the last day of September. After the amazing New Year's rally, where the prices of all fixed-income securities constantly have risen, this month's Friday the 13th was the worst day for 2019. However, only a few days later, after the FOMC two-day meeting, we see all fixed-income securities back to its local high and the perspective remains bullish.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 09/30/2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

