Evaluating European Football Clubs: Borussia Dortmund

Transfer income does not seem to result in profits, unlike at other clubs such as Ajax AFC or Olympique Lyon.

At the same time, operating expenses have been going up as well.

Last week, Borussia Dortmund (OTCPK:BORUF) published its results for the financial year 2018-2019. In line with my earlier analysis of Olympique Lyon and my analysis of the football business as a whole, I will go over these financial results, discuss Borussia's valuation and help investors who are looking to invest in the vastly growing business that is football.

Borussia Dortmund - review of last season

Results on the pitch

Last year, Borussia Dortmund (BVB) finished second in the German Bundesliga, Germany's top-flight competition, behind rivals Bayern Munchen after a long neck-a-neck race for the championship.

This is an incredible rebound from the previous year, where BVB only finished fourth after a dramatic start of the season. Finishing fourth proved to be crucial, however, as finishing in the top-4 in Germany secures the club from participating in the lucrative Champions League.

In that lucrative Champions League, BVB did okay. The team finished first in the group stages, only to be knocked out in the following round by the later finalists, Tottenham. The extra income from the European competition was therefore rather limited.

In the German cup, BVB was knocked out pretty early on as well. However, as prize money for the domestic cup is modest, financial implications were small.

Fanbase

Borussia Dortmund is known as a very fan-friendly club. This is demonstrated by the fact that the attendance rate (fans attending/stadium capacity) stood yet another year at nearly 100%. By googling 'Die Gelbe Wand', one should get quite a good impression of the passion that lives within BVB's fans. Image source: Absolut Borussia

Transfers

Transfers were rather limited compared to the year before, when it sold Dembélé and Aubameyang to have a total transfer income of over 220 million euros. In 2018, BVB only received 120 million euros worth in transfer compensation.

Financials

numbers in '000 EUR 2015 2016 2017 2018 Sales 327,117 356,390 494,972 446,030 EBITDA 74,147 61,040 118,726 114,991 Net income 28,262 6,339 26,405 25,844

Source: author's own work, based on financial reports of BVB

Over the last 4 years, sales have grown by 36% and EBITDA has increased by more than 55%! However, Net Income is in a declining trend. Let's dive deeper into the numbers to find the underlying cause for this.

Sales

numbers in '000 EUR 2015 2016 2017 2018 Total Sales 327,117 356,390 494,972 446,030 Transfer Deals 94,998 77,317 222,733 120,204 Conference, catering 15,314 18,227 13,630 16,972 TV Marketing 82,564 125,750 122,293 167,349 Advertising 84,676 87,382 93,994 96,846 Match Operations 46,768 43,915 42,322 44,659

Source: author's own work, based on financial reports of BVB

If we look at total sales, it's clear where the growth is coming from. Income from match operations is stable, just as Conference&Catering. This should be no surprise, as BVB has had an attendance rate of close to 100% for quite some time now. The only increase in revenue in the match operations and catering can thus come from price increases, which BVB refrains from doing (it follows the price index).

Advertising income has been growing steadily and is up 15% over the last 4 years. BVB's brand name is growing stronger internationally and the marketing team makes good use of that. For example, in games that are broadcasted in foreign countries, Borussia overlays its billboards virtually with another sponsor, that has bought the rights to sponsor BVB for that specific country.

However, the real profit driver is 'TV Marketing'. This is such an important income driver for Borussia Dortmund and football teams in general, that I will discuss it in more detail further below.

Last, Transfer deals can boost total sales as well. However, this paints a distorted picture, as this revenue is not recurring and is often offset by incoming transfer deals. Investors should thus look at the evolution of the sales numbers, net of transfer deals. Doing so, we get the following evolution for Borussia Dortmund:

numbers in '000 EUR 2015 2016 2017 2018 Sales net of Transfers 232,119 279,073 272,239 325,826

Source: author's own work, based on financial reports of BVB

This is a very strong evolution, as revenue has grown by more than 40% over the last 4 years. Let's dive deeper into the 'TV Marketing' segment to find out why.

TV Marketing

As the name suggests, this section comprises out of income derived from marketing during broadcasted games. However, that's not all. In fact, one could argue that the name does not tally at all with the real sources of income booked in this section.

In fact, this could better be renamed 'prize money'. It is the funds distributed to Borussia Dortmund, based on which position it has attained in the domestic competition or in the Champions League. The better the results on the pitch, the more 'TV Marketing' rights it will receive.

This year, income from domestic TV Marketing amounted to close to 100 million euros, up more than 10 million euros compared with the previous year. This number has now been increasing for 9 consecutive years.

Another important part is the European Competition's TV marketing income. This year, this was close to 70 million euros, up 40 million euros from last year.

Costs

In the season 2018/19, personnel expenses increased by 10% to 193 million euros. This includes the salaries of the players and the staff, but also performance-based bonuses. It is the latter that accounted for the large jump in expenses, as the team achieved its aims.

Depreciation increased from 58 million euros to 70 million euros. This is largely driven by the book value of the first team. Each year, the contract of a player is one year closer to the expiry date, which is booked as such.

Last, 'other operating expenses' account for a large proportion of total costs, standing at 153 million euros. This is a decrease of 50 million euros, completely thanks to a decrease in transfer expenses:

Image source: financial report 2018/2019

Profit

So, if sales have been going up, why have profits remained stable?

In order to answer this question, an investor needs to understand one more accounting rule: capital gains on football players. If a football team buys a player, he is booked in at market value. However, after one year, this value is written down partly because of amortization. The market value of the player could very well be the same, or even higher, as last year's.

This means that after a while, the players in a football team are worth less in the books than in reality. If such a player gets sold, the team makes a 'capital gains' profit, because it sells the player for more than he was worth in the balance sheet.

In 2017/2018, Borussia Dortmund sold players for a total worth of 220 million euros, which generated a vast amount of profits, only partly offset by the 107 million euros worth of incoming transfers. This is the reason why profit in 2017/2018 was much higher compared to the season 2016/2017, which was a better season in terms of sportive success!

In 2017/18, BVB made a huge profit by selling Ousmane Dembélé to FC Barcelona for 125 million euros, which will have lowered their amortization costs significantly and is likely to keep doing so for a few more years, depending on the accounting rules applied by BVB's accounting team.

Sadly, Borussia Dortmund does not report how much 'capital gains' it earns per individual transfer or even in total. As depreciation & amortization were up 20% during 2018/19 compared with 2017/2018, I believe management offsets amortization costs with capital gains.

So, as sales have been growing, personnel expenses have been doing just the same, climbing from around 130 million euros to close to 194 million euros. At the same time, amortization costs have been increasing yearly, from as low as 47 million euros in 2015/2016 to more than 90 million euros in 2018/2019.

These extra costs have been putting pressure on BVB's growth in net income, and are likely to continue doing so.

What to expect this year

This year, Borussia Dortmund has qualified once again for the group stages in the Champions League, where a lot of money is to be earned: image source: financial report 2018/19 Olympique Lyon and as reported on Seeking Alpha earlier

Here, BVB will battle with Barcelona and Inter Milan for the two spots that qualify them for the next round. The fourth team in the group, Slavia Praga, should be of no concern for either team. Qualifying for the next round is far from being certain, although I would give Dortmund a 75% chance. You can do your own scenario-analysis with the above numbers.

In the domestic competition, the Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund currently is at the 8th spot, after playing some of the best teams in the league. Not what they hoped for, but as I said, they have played some of the best teams (Leverkussen and Frankfurt).

Valuation

Currently, the market cap of BVB stands at 843 million euros. Net debt stands at -7 million euros. The Enterprise Value of Borussia Dortmund is thus 836 million euros. This is what investors would have to pay if they would want to get full ownership of the club and pay off all debt.

The question is, of course, what investors get in return for those 836 million euros. First, the stadium, youth center and other fixed assets. This is worth 195 million euros, according to the books. Second, the first team. Following transfermarkt.de, the team has a total value of 634 million euros. Last, brand value, the worth of personnel, the value of youth players. However, it is hard to put a valuation on these assets. Furthermore, these assets are linked heavily to the results on the pitch. For example, youth players and fans may leave the club if it underperforms for a while. So, if we put no value on these assets, the total worth of the club is 195+634=829 million euros.

This means that, if one values the brand value, youth players... at less than 7 million euros, the club is priced higher compared to its fair value, from a Price/Book perspective. I value these assets at €0.

If we take an earnings yield perspective, the company is priced pretty expensively as well. With a Net Profit of €25.8M and a market cap of around €850M, the stock is trading at a P/E of 33.

My opinion

While I recommended buying shares of Ajax (OTC:AFCJF) more than a year ago, buying shares of Olympique Lyon a few months ago, and buying Celtic less than two months ago, I do not recommend buying shares of Borussia Dortmund. This for a few different reasons.

First, governance. As I stated earlier, BVB does not report capital gains on transfers. This makes it hard for investors to get an idea about what to expect about the net profit, as transfer profit do normally constitute significantly to net profit.

Second, too much of a bet, too little of an investment. At the current valuation, there is no room for any stock upside that is not driven by sportive success. If you buy into Borussia Dortmund, you are 'betting' that it will survive the group stages in the Champions League and will finish in the top four in the Bundesliga. Otherwise, the stock price will drop sharply.

If you compare this to Olympique Lyon, which is valued at only 55-60% of its real value, or Ajax last year, that was underpriced by more than 20%,

Last, no sight of significant profit growth in the near future. Last year, Borussia Dortmund had a really good year on the pitch. Yet, profit did not increase compared to the year before. I fail to see any untapped profit drivers for the coming year.

This does not mean that Borussia Dortmund isn't a good business to own. On the contrary, when investors get the chance to pick up the stock at reasonable levels, they definitely should! Management has proven it can create value through transfers and marketing income is growing steadily.

Last year, the stock was trading below 6 euros because the start of the season was so dramatic, investors got emotional and sold off the stock. This is where you should come in, keep your head cool and look through the bad results on the pitch. Now, a great season is already priced in into the stock, which makes it more of a bet than a real investment.

In a few months, I will write a follow-up on Borussia Dortmund, once more information regarding the sportive results is available and we will be able to make a better prediction of expected profit.

