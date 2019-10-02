Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/30/19

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/30/19, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are at a seasonal low point after most companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until quarterly results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

Ulta Beauty (ULTA);

Occidental Petroleum (OXY), and;

Anterix (ATEX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Provention Bio (PRVB), and;

FlexShopper (FPAY).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Prevention Insurance.com (OTCQB:PVNC);

Science Applications International (SAIC);

Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA);

Palomar (PLMR);

Medtronic (MDT);

Facebook (FB);

Salesforce.com (CRM);

Comtech Telecom (CMTL), and;

Atlanticus (ATLC).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Viveve Medical (VIVE);

MaxLinear (MXL), and;

Conagra Brands (CAG).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

Peloton Interactive (PTON), and;

Oportun Financial (OPRT).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Heilbronn Charles DIR Ulta Beauty ULTA B $58,894,228 2 Draft Howard C DIR Peloton Interactive PTON JB* $1,999,985 3 Owl Creek Asset Mgt BO Anterix ATEX B $1,022,195 4 Boone Karen DIR Peloton Interactive PTON JB* $499,989 5 Copper Hill Assets BO Prevention Insurance.com PVNC JB* $375,000 6 Goldman Sachs BO Viveve Medical VIVE JB* $370,102 7 Litchfield Steven G O MaxLinear MXL AB $249,441 8 Klesse William R DIR Occidental Petroleum OXY B $227,700 9 Digiandomenico Anthony DIR Provention Bio PRVB B $204,900 10 Dvorkin Howard DIR,BO Flexshopper FPAY JB* $201,561

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Genstar Vi Gp Aiv BO Palomar PLMR JS* $180,578,640 2 Zuckerberg Mark CB,CEO,BO Facebook FB AS $42,349,054 3 Pascarella Carl DIR Oportun Financial OPRT JS* $18,000,000 4 Huff James Warren CEO,DIR Reata Pharm RETA S $5,456,115 5 Kuntz Richard VP Medtronic MDT AS $2,303,493 6 Burt Richard L VP Comtech Telecom CMTL S $1,496,041 7 Hamre John J DIR Science Applications International SAIC S $864,263 8 McGough Thomas M VP,COO Conagra Brands CAG AS $809,069 9 Mattingly Mack F DIR Atlanticus ATLC S $755,000 10 Benioff Marc CB,CEO Salesforce.com CRM AS $741,864

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

If you're serious about using insider data in your investment process, you can't find a better source of investment ideas (or a better value!) than our Daily Ratings Reports. Subscribe or Trial Now!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.