Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 9/30/19

Includes: ATEX, FB, FPAY, OXY, PRVB, ULTA
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 9/30/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Form 4 filing volumes are at a seasonal low point after most companies have closed trading windows to their insiders until quarterly results are released. Insider trading volumes will remain on the light side through October, before surging again in November.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Ulta Beauty (ULTA);
  • Occidental Petroleum (OXY), and;
  • Anterix (ATEX).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Provention Bio (PRVB), and;
  • FlexShopper (FPAY).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Prevention Insurance.com (OTCQB:PVNC);
  • Science Applications International (SAIC);
  • Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA);
  • Palomar (PLMR);
  • Medtronic (MDT);
  • Facebook (FB);
  • Salesforce.com (CRM);
  • Comtech Telecom (CMTL), and;
  • Atlanticus (ATLC).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Viveve Medical (VIVE);
  • MaxLinear (MXL), and;
  • Conagra Brands (CAG).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Peloton Interactive (PTON), and;
  • Oportun Financial (OPRT).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Heilbronn Charles

DIR

Ulta Beauty

ULTA

B

$58,894,228

2

Draft Howard C

DIR

Peloton Interactive

PTON

JB*

$1,999,985

3

Owl Creek Asset Mgt

BO

Anterix

ATEX

B

$1,022,195

4

Boone Karen

DIR

Peloton Interactive

PTON

JB*

$499,989

5

Copper Hill Assets

BO

Prevention Insurance.com

PVNC

JB*

$375,000

6

Goldman Sachs

BO

Viveve Medical

VIVE

JB*

$370,102

7

Litchfield Steven G

O

MaxLinear

MXL

AB

$249,441

8

Klesse William R

DIR

Occidental Petroleum

OXY

B

$227,700

9

Digiandomenico Anthony

DIR

Provention Bio

PRVB

B

$204,900

10

Dvorkin Howard

DIR,BO

Flexshopper

FPAY

JB*

$201,561

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Genstar Vi Gp Aiv

BO

Palomar

PLMR

JS*

$180,578,640

2

Zuckerberg Mark

CB,CEO,BO

Facebook

FB

AS

$42,349,054

3

Pascarella Carl

DIR

Oportun Financial

OPRT

JS*

$18,000,000

4

Huff James Warren

CEO,DIR

Reata Pharm

RETA

S

$5,456,115

5

Kuntz Richard

VP

Medtronic

MDT

AS

$2,303,493

6

Burt Richard L

VP

Comtech Telecom

CMTL

S

$1,496,041

7

Hamre John J

DIR

Science Applications International

SAIC

S

$864,263

8

McGough Thomas M

VP,COO

Conagra Brands

CAG

AS

$809,069

9

Mattingly Mack F

DIR

Atlanticus

ATLC

S

$755,000

10

Benioff Marc

CB,CEO

Salesforce.com

CRM

AS

$741,864

Source: InsiderInsights.com|Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes:

B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.