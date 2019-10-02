American Superconductor's Prospects Are Not Super

American Semiconductor has been profitable in only one of the last four years. That was last year with a $52 million gain on a lawsuit.

Success for American Semiconductor depends upon getting sufficient margins and doubling sales. In the latest quarter, operating profit was negative 45 percent of sales. The company is developing new products, but the market is slow to adopt new technology. It depends upon getting improved stable gross margins and more volume before its cash runs out. It may do that but achieving breakeven is unlikely in the next three years. American Superconductor is a sell.

Business and Market

American Superconductor NASDAQ (AMSC) was founded in 1987to take advantage of the newly discovered property that current could run through a cable with no power loss at a much higher temperature than just above absolute zero Still, that temperature required cryogenic cooling to get the full advantage of superconducting. The stock fell from $410 a share ninety-eight percent to the current price of $7.75. The business burned through almost a billion dollars of capital.

REG system

Now the company is trying to take advantage of the technology developed in their early years to build a business around electric grids, wind power, and the newest area, degaussing naval ships. Grid systems represent 75% of superconductor's sales. They utilize AMSC's Amperium® high temperature superconductor (HTS) cable in place of copper or aluminum. The superconducting cable systems can carry 10 times the volume of power and enable rapid reaction to changing power. The systems are more efficient, compact, and they react instantly to rapidly changing current conditions.

Current Performance

Superconductor grew twelve percent in the last fiscal year. It has not been profitable on operations. In the last fiscal year, it won a lawsuit earning $52 million.

In the first quarter of the current fiscal year ending on June 30, American Superconductor had sales of thirteen point eight million. However, the gross margin was only 11 percent, while operating expense is 57 percent of revenue leading to a negative operating profit of 45 percent. The gross profit was 20 percentage points below the prior year. What happened? Management refused to explain. In the last fiscal year, gross margin was 25 percent. It is very likely that that next quarter will have a gross profit of around 25 percent. Guidance is virtually useless. They are projecting sales of between $12 to $15 million and an operating loss of between $5 to $7 million. That range is so wide that it is almost certain to be met. Management will take credit for doing more than the minimum.

These results are shown in the table below. American Superconductor has made progress toward profitability. In the last year, a plant has been sold and personnel have been cut so that the operating expenses are down by $1.2 million per quarter. The reason for the low gross profit is likely to be that new products are being brought to the market and the initial cost of these designs and the installation are way above plan. This could mean lower product costs in the future as the company learns from initial installations.

Breakeven

So, what has to be done to breakeven? The table below illustrates this issue. Working from the first quarter with a gross profit of twenty-five percent, volume would have to increase by more than double, so sales would have to be a hundred and twenty million a year. If the gross margins are higher than twenty-five percent, then the need per sales growth would be lessened.

American superconductor has two major new products. REG is a large electric grid product. Its first installation is underway in Chicago. It takes power from several electrical generating plants and combines the output into a consistent voltage clean current. This could reduce the need for additional generating capacity. It is likely that this installation did not go smoothly but others could represent a large market.

The naval market is promising. Superconductor has won a contract for a degaussing system on the first of a class of amphibious landing ships. The system is far lighter than the typical copper system. The Navy is planning large laser systems as weapons and has other variable loads on its ship systems that could be a market for grid control systems. Superconductor points to the order flow from later ships in the same class. That is also a problem because it is much easier to sell the entire class of ships but there are not very many new ship classes. Therefore, the market is great, but it will be slow to develop.

Conclusion

American Superconductor has a large operating expense because they are trying to build a business replacing older technology with technology developed in the early years of the business. Therefore, the operating expense will be huge relative to sales until the sales double. This could happen, but it will not happen immediately. So, as an investment, the risks are excessive at this time. American Superconductor is a sell.

