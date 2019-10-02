Fastly: Heading Into Lockup Expiration Season

Fastly's (FSLY) valuation corrected significantly in September. This was mainly due to geopolitical headwinds, a broad market correction of SaaS stocks, and growing short interest fueled by the upcoming November lockup expiration which will flood the market with more Fastly shares. The correction isn't over as the stock could touch the high-teens range before valuation cools off. Risk-averse investors who can't stomach the volatility can trim their positions. For risk-loving investors, Fastly remains strong in the CDN space, though the growing level of competition will continue to front-run volatility. I will be revising my price target to $19/share while maintaining a long-term bullish rating until we get a clearer picture of the geopolitical headwinds.

Data by YCharts

Fastly is typically prone to daily valuations swings with the stock shedding up to 10% of its value on some unpromising days. This has put some fear and doubt in the minds of some risk-averse investors. Also, the macro environment hasn't been friendly towards equities in the United States.

Firstly, the U.S. equity market has been ridden by major geopolitical turbulence in the past few weeks. From the motion to impeach the sitting president to the Chinese trade war, foreign and local buyers of U.S. equities have been sent into safe havens as no one knows what the outcome of the recent developments will be. This has undoubtedly injected some downside shocks into frothy names, mostly tech stocks with lofty valuations.

Europe isn’t helping matters either. There is a lot of uncertainty in Germany and investors aren't sure about the direction of the market as Mario Draghi ends his tenure at the European Central Bank. Throw in uncertainties about the Brexit referendum in the United Kingdom and the attack on crude oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, and you have the perfect recipe for investors to keep their powder dry.

Fastly’s valuation rose to an all-time high since it IPOed in September. At some point, it was trading at a price to sales ratio of approx. 18. For an unprofitable SaaS stock, this valuation was questionable, and some investors were right to point it out. Dutchref was the investor who got it right after clarifying that my 10% discount to its trading price of $33/share won't cut it. He also makes some points about the competition:

There were also some points about Abdiel Capital’s control of the stock. According to Barron’s, Abdiel acquired up to 29% of shares float last month, a move that drove the price up by shrinking supply. Abdiel is now the largest institutional holder of Fastly shares. In addition to this, Fastly’s lockup expiration is due by November. (Shares float is $13.95%. Insiders own 17.31% while institutions own $18.38%). These catalysts have come together to drive short interest in recent quarters.

Amidst all these, the average analysts' sentiment remains bullish, and the average price target has ticked up to $24/share since Fastly’s IPO. The Street is expecting revenue to grow by 30% in 2020 to $251 million. EPS is expected to improve to -$0.42. At the current market cap of approx. $2 billion, that gives a P/S ratio of 12. Competitor, Cloudflare (NET) is valued at $5.4 billion (P/S ratio of 22). Fastly appears cheap at its current valuation, which is more akin to a matured play like Akamai (NASDAQ:AKAM) (P/S ratio of 5.3) given its forward P/S ratio of 7.9.

Source: Nasdaq

It appears there isn’t much downside from here, and if we are going to go down from here, we get a 5% correction before we start to approach an intrinsic value in which Fastly becomes a bargain to any potential buyer based on its peer average valuation ratio.

Conclusion

As it stands, Fastly is still vulnerable to external headwinds and negative sentiments towards SaaS companies that IPoed in 2019. WeWork’s recent valuation debacle has attracted a lot of value hunters and short-sellers into the SaaS space. Like Fastly, a lot of stocks have been victims of this correction. The likes of Roku (ROKU), Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS), and Okta (OKTA) are notable SaaS plays that are now trading at a significant discount to their all-time high. These stocks are still in the correction mode. Therefore, I won’t implore risk-averse investors to accumulate more shares at this point.

Risk loving investors can look into post lock-up expiration call options to place a bet as this will minimize downside volatility.

