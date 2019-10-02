Why The U.S. Dollar Is Soaring Higher

The U.S. dollar rises in that QUAD 4 environment. Global currencies – like the Euro and the Pound – go down.

Global economies continue to release terrible economic data, which puts the world in Quad 4 (growth and inflation slowing simultaneously).

Why does the US Dollar continue to skyrocket?

Like the “Energizer Bunny,” the US Dollar just keeps on going, and going … (up).

Why you may be wondering?

As Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough explains in the video above, global economies continue to release terrible economic data, which puts the world in Quad 4 (growth and inflation slowing simultaneously). The U.S. dollar rises in that environment. Global currencies – like the Euro and the Pound – go down.

“If you’ve been bullish on the Euro and bearish on the dollar on whatever political thing that you’re thinking, that’s embarrassing,” McCullough says.

“That’s not learning lessons. That’s just getting your ass handed to you routinely for a year-and-a-half.”

