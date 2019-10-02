Altria Is Extremely Cheap: A Look At The Underlying Issues And Math

Some of the best investing opportunities come when a strong businesses faces a temporary setback, real or perceived. After almost eight years of uninterrupted share price gains beginning in 2009, the market has soured on Altria (MO) for the last few years. Although there are reasons for the decline beyond the negative headlines, the market has clearly overreacted.

With a dividend yield nearing 8.5 percent, Altria is perhaps the highest-yielding company outside of real estate/energy trusts and other financials. The stock is down 50 percent in two years and now sells for less than 12 times earnings. We've seen nothing like this since the 2008 financial crisis, when many believed that capitalism itself would collapse. That alone should be a signal that the shares have gotten way too cheap, but let's go through the latest developments.

2008-2017 Outperformance

In the wake of the global financial crisis and Great Recession, tobacco stocks surged as investors reached for yield and stability amid record-low interest rates and economic uncertainty. From 2009 to 2017, Altria's value increased nearly 400 percent. Shares tripled off the pre-Recession highs. The incredible rise shot ahead of underlying earnings growth, causing the valuation to peak at 25 times earnings in 2016.

My 2017 article on Altria, which came shortly before the all-time high, called the stock price "fair but not cheap." I still stand behind that assessment today, although perhaps I should have seen that returns over the next few years were likely to be lower given the previous decade's incredible performance. Although the spate of negative headlines might have been the main catalyst for the stock's recent fall, I think the prior valuation certainly set the stage for disappointment.

In July 2017, Altria stock plunged as much as 20 percent in a day when the FDA announced that it would move to limit the nicotine content in tobacco products. I did not find the development particularly consequential for cigarette stocks in a followup article, but it was the first of many negative headlines that have come to plague the company.

Juul And Cronos Investments

In December of 2018, Altria announced that it would plunk down a cool $1.8 billion for 45 percent of Canadian marijuana company Cronos Group (OTC:CRON), with warrants to buy another 10 percent. Even though internal documents show that Big Tobacco has long discussed marijuana as both an opportunity and a threat, investors seemed puzzled over management wading into the Wild West that is the weed industry.

That same month, Altria made a much larger purchase when it shelled out $13 billion for 35 percent of e-cigarette maker Juul. There is a case for the investment on a long-term basis. Altria's own e-cigarette effort struggled, while Juul rapidly captured more than 70 percent of the vaping market. Even so, many investors would have liked the company to plow earnings into dividends and buybacks rather than take on more debt to fund new business ventures.

The timing could not have been worse for Altria. Juul is now facing its most serious challenge yet amid a major regulatory crackdown and reports of hundreds of lung-related illnesses, with a fresh crisis arising seemingly every week. Prosecutors in California have launched a criminal probe. The Trump Administration is rolling out plans to ban flavored e-cigarettes nationwide, which account for 80 percent of Juul's sales. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker just announced a four-month sales ban on all e-cigarettes in the state.

The situation remains fluid. As I worked on this article, Altria and Philip Morris International (PM) ended their merger talks. The CEO of Juul also resigned and was replaced by Altria executive K.C. Crosthwaite.

Opinion

The cascade of negative headlines about Altria's investment comes after a greater than expected decline in cigarette volume in 2018. Shipments in the industry declined 4.5 percent, a steeper decline than the company expected. Altria is now guiding 4-6 percent annual declines in cigarette volume versus the previous 4-5 percent forecast. Ironically, the weakness seems to be driven by the same e-cigarette trend that now weighs on Altria.

For better or for worse, depending on one's perspective, the e-cigarette crisis has zero immediate impact on Altria's earnings. Although Juul's revenue exploded to $1 billion in 2018 from $200 million the year before, and was on track to rake in $3 billion in sales in 2019, the company only made a $12 million profit in 2018. Altria still derives 89 percent of its revenue from its smokeable products, i.e. cigarettes.

The CDC estimates that 9 million adults vape regularly, and the figure is growing rapidly. Given the large user base, I don't think vaping can or will be regulated out of existence. It also appears that most acute illnesses are tied to bootleg products. British health authorities recently stated that "most of these cases were linked to people using illicit vaping fluid bought on the streets or homemade."

Juul will be hurt by the ongoing PR disaster, but memory of the fiasco will fade from the public consciousness in due course. Juul isn't going away, and neither is Altria's investment in the company.

Altria's True Value

We need to look at Altria's value rationally and objectively. Right now, the market values the company at $75.5 billion. When we subtract the value of Altria's 9.5 percent stake in AB InBev (NYSE:BUD), currently worth $15 billion, that leaves a $60 billion value for the core business.

Estimating Altria's future earnings is a pretty simple math problem involving smoking rates and inflation in cigarette prices. The tobacco industry is closely studied by researchers, so there is plenty of data available on this topic. In my 2017 article, I estimate revenue per cigarette pack of $6.58 in 2026 based on historic price increases. Given the acceleration in shipment declines, I have revised my year 2026 U.S. smoker estimates to 23.5 million.

I assume that Altria's market share of approximately 50 percent and its operating margin of 48 percent remain constant. As we can see, the inelastic nature of tobacco demand and the power of price increases keeps Altria's profits intact for the foreseeable future.

Smokers, 2026 23,500,000 Annual packs of cigarettes/smoker 310 Price/pack, 2026 6.58 Total cigarette sales, 2026 $ 47,940,000,000 Altria cigarette sales, 2026 $ 23,970,000,000 Altria operating profit, 2026 $ 11,500,000,000 Altria net income cigarettes, 2026 $ 7,480,000,000

There are a few different ways to value this income stream. We can assume that smoking rates will eventually level off, after which Altria experiences no growth. The estimated 2026 operating profit of $11.5 billion is worth $5.9 billion (applying a 7 percent discount rate) in 2020 after-tax. A perpetual annuity formula would value this stream of income at $84 billion.

$5.9 billion / .07 percent = $84 billion.

Remember, this is for the cigarette business alone - with the added assumption that it stops growing forever after 2026. Adding in the present value of Altria's beer stake and its other business lines would conservatively put the company's value at over $100 billion.

Naturally, this isn't a precise figure, as this is a very simple model, but I don't think that getting more precise would prove useful. The stock's cheapness is almost self-evident. In a world where the S&P 500 yields just 2 percent, Altria's 8.5 percent dividend yield seems almost outrageous.

One aspect of the company that irritates me is the debt load. The company has made liberal use of leverage over the last decade. Total liabilities now stand at $40 billion, four times this year's EBITDA. The company is still targeting an 80 percent payout ratio, so while the debt is a concern, it isn't yet ringing an alarm.

Summary

Altria's weakness can largely be attributed to the previous decade's outperformance, a slight acceleration in smoking rate decline, and the ongoing government crackdown on e-cigarettes. The e-cigarette issue, despite the noisy headlines, probably has the least impact on Altria. Investors should be more concerned about the decline in smoking rates, which simultaneously hurts and benefits Altria. Even so, the long-term trend is destined to be gradual and predictable.

The company's earnings multiple is now a far cry from the 2017 peak. In an environment where low interest rates still reign, Altria's yield is a temporary phenomenon that will soon vanish once the market realizes that concerns over its business are way overblown. After exiting my Altria position two years ago, I am back to investing in the company. Right now, I have 1/6 of my portfolio in Altria, and I don't plan to stop buying stock as long as the yield remains at or above the present level.

