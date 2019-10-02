Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended September 29, 2019

Frontier Lithium saw an interception of more than 200m @ 1.61% lithium at its PAK project.

Introduction

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. This series covers the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of Opaxe, which can be found on their website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalents using the following formula:

Opaxe has chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions, as it considers gold to be the most widely used and best-understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

1) PAK lithium project in Canada

On September 24, Frontier Lithium (OTC:HLKMF) announced the initial results of the second phase of drilling on the Spark pegmatite at its PAK project and the best interception was 231.05m @ 1.61% Li2O from 55m in hole DDH PL-042-19. This is equal to 925(AuEq.)m and included an interval of 25.0m @ 2.75% Li2O.

The company said that the deposit displays consistency in both composition and lithium grades across the width of the pegmatite, down to at least 200m depth.

PAK is located around 175 kilometers north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario and is among the largest lithium projects in North America with a mineral resource estimate of 9.3 Mt averaging 2.04% Li2O:

In March 2018, the company released a preliminary feasibility study for PAK which showed some pretty good figures:

However, 2019, so far, has been a devastating year for lithium prices, and I doubt many projects are feasible at the moment:

Frontier Lithium wants to build a demonstration concentrator at the PAK site within two years with an initial aim of becoming a producer of premium technical grade lithium mineral concentrates of 2,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) for glass producers.

2) SPJ polymetallic project in Canada

On September 26, MacDonald Mines (OTCPK:MCDMF) released the results from the first hole of its inaugural drilling program on the Scadding deposit at its SPJ property and the best interception was 12.3m @ 52.02g/t Au from 37.8m. This is equal to 640(AuEq.)m and included an interval of 3m @ 210.23g/t Au. The hole intersected a total of three gold zones and confirmed that the deposit hosts significant and stacked zones of high-grade gold mineralization. Also, these zones seem to be wider than initially thought.

SPJ is located 33 kilometers northeast of Sudbury in Ontario:

Historically, Scadding mine produced 144,000 tons of ore at a grade of 7.43 g/t Au between 1984 and 1990, and MacDonald believes there could be a gold-rich iron-oxide-copper-gold (IOCG) deposit there. The company aims to prove up mineralization that may have been missed by previous owners:

3) Treaty Creek gold project in Canada

On September 23, Tudor Gold (OTC:TDRRF) announced that it intercepted 1,081.5m @ 0.589g/t Au from 117.5m in a 150m step-out hole from a 780m intercept grading 0.683g/t at the Goldstorm system at its Treaty Creek project. This is equal to 637(AuEq.)m and it also included 301.5m @ 0.828g/t from 200m as well as 207m @ 0.93g/t from 986m. The hole ended in mineralization and it allowed Tudor to extend the Goldstorm Zone by 300m from the best hole drilled in 2018:

Treaty Creek is located in BC's Golden Triangle and it borders the KSM project to the southwest and the Brucejack project to the southeast:

Tudor is the project operator, and American Creek Resources (OTCPK:ACKRF) and Teuton Resources (OTC:TEUTF) both hold free-carried 20% interest until a production notice is issued.

Tudor is led by Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) co-founder Walter Storm and he together with Eric Sprott holds 55% of the company.

Conclusion

In 2018, Frontier Lithium posted a pretty good PFS for its PAK lithium project, but 2019 has been horrible for this metal and the project hasn't advanced much. The most recent drilling results look great, but this doesn't matter that much in a market that's likely to remain in oversupply for a few years. I think that overall PAK is a good lithium project, but that it's a bad time to invest in the metal. The cash balance of the company is low, so there's probably dilution ahead.

MacDonald Mines has managed to find more gold at the Scadding deposit than historical drill results suggested, yet, I think this project is too small to be feasible. Infrastructure in the area is great, but the company will need to find much more gold to get onto investors' radars.

Tudor is a Walter Storm company focused on BC's Golden Triangle which hosts projects with over 70 million ounces of gold. The company owns over 35,000 ha in the area and recent drilling has been very encouraging. I think that Tudor is led by a team with a good track record and is likely to become a successful exploration story. However, a market capitalization of over $60 million seems high for a company at such an early stage.

