Forever 21 Bankruptcy: Simon, Tanger, Washington Prime, Macerich And What You Need To Know

Forever 21 recently filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. According to CNBC, recent court filings detailed which stores they are considering closing. Does your mall REIT have any stores on the list? I detail the numbers for many popular mall REIT names, draw conclusions from the results, and explain what to expect next.

This Is Why We Buy Best Of Breed

Forever 21 entered Chapter 11 proceedings at the end of September, which meant that while they weren’t trying to liquidate the company, they were highly motivated to close underperforming stores and renegotiate leases. This company had a rather large presence among all publicly traded mall REITs as this is a retailer which has aggressively expanded in the past several years. While their contribution to total rent may have been moderately contained at around 1% for many landlords, this news had the potential for secondary impacts including co-tenancy costs kicking in if Forever 21 were to go vacant as well as potentially other retailers following in Forever 21’s footsteps. At the time, I discussed with subscribers that high quality landlords with massive scale and strong balance sheets - aka Simon Property Group (SPG) - had less to fear than peers with lower quality or less scale. Forever 21 is unlikely to be closing down their highly performing stores - they are instead looking to get out of operating their underperforming stores. Wall Street didn’t seem to care. SPG sold off anyways, along with the other mall REITs:

(Yahoo Finance)

On Tuesday, Forever 21 released the list of stores to be potentially closed. As we will see below, if we weren’t buying best of breed, then any stress we felt would have been well deserved. High quality mall REITs weren’t spared and lower tier mall REITs also saw significant potential closures.

Let’s now look to see who may get hit the hardest, and the one barely got hit at all.

Macerich

Macerich (MAC) has 16 locations that may be closed. This is roughly 53% of their total Forever 21 store count:

(2018 10-K)

MAC may see significant impact to cash flow given that Forever 21 made up 2.5% of their total rents. I haven’t been bullish on MAC due to their highly leveraged balance sheet and questionable capital allocation decisions - for one, why are they entering joint ventures to fund their redevelopment projects instead of cutting their dividend? MAC however does have a high quality portfolio and likely will be able to find strong replacement tenants in the long term, but I warn that they may see near term pressures to cash flow.

Taubman

Taubman (TCO) has 10 locations that may be closed, or roughly 59% of their store count:

(2019 Q2 Supplemental)

TCO looks particularly exposed to Forever 21 given that they are their largest tenant at approximately 4% of their gross leasable area. It may surprise many to see so many TCO locations in the list given that they are known to have the highest overall tenant sales psf, but perhaps along with the high overall productivity comes high rents. I haven’t been bullish on TCO due to their relative underperformance with regards to their dividend and cash flow growth as compared to SPG. That said, like MAC I see TCO being able to find replacement tenants in the long term, albeit with near term pressures to cash flows.

PREIT

PREIT (PEI) has 6 locations on the list, good for 54.5% of their store count:

(2019 Q2 Supplemental)

With Forever 21 at 2% of total rents, PEI may see some downward pressure to cash flow. I recently wrote about PEI and outlined my concerns over leverage and struggling leasing spreads. Even with shares down 17% since my piece, I’m still waiting for their financials to show real results before buying in.

Washington Prime

Washington Prime (WPG) has 8 Forever 21 stores that may be closed, out of approximately 14 total. I continue to be skeptical of management’s guidance for 2% 2020 SS NOI growth on top of a sustained $1.00 dividend payout. I recently explained why investors shouldn’t focus on the FFO but should instead focus on cash flow attributable to shareholders after projected debt paydowns - the result is a much more modest number. I remain bearish on WPG.

Tanger Outlets

Tanger Outlets (SKT) has 9 out of approximately 11 stores on the list. It appears that even outlet stores have a point where they are no longer profitable. SKT has a strong balance sheet but that may be what comes back to hurt them as they will need to devote significant cash flow towards managing their leverage ratios to prevent interest costs from rising on maturing debt. Like WPG, their cash flow generation looks stronger than it really is due to their need to pay down debt. I am also still bearish on SKT.

Simon Property Group

At first glance, SPG would be the name I would be most worried about. After all, they have the largest footprint by far at 99 stores:

(2019 Q2 Supplemental)

Best of breed doesn’t behave like the rest however, and they ended up with one total potential Forever 21 closure. You read that right - only one out of their 99 Forever 21 stores will be shutting down. I suspect that SPG did have to issue rent concessions to keep the rest of the stores open, but even if we assume a 30% haircut (which seems unlikely), that’s still only a 0.4% hit to rent revenues. This is a real time example of SPG showing why they are best of breed.

What We Can Draw From The Numbers

Some seem to have been expecting that Forever 21’s decision to shut down one third of their US store base would apply to all mall REITs evenly. Clearly, this wasn’t the case as pretty much every mall REIT not named SPG saw much more than a third of their stores slated for potential closure. As mentioned above, I expect that SPG has to give Forever 21 a haircut on rent, but peers may have had to do the same to keep their remaining stores open. From the looks of it, SPG clearly has emerged from the mess in the best shape and it has become unclear what to expect from the rest of the sector come earnings season. I wouldn’t be surprised if we see downward hits to guidance across the sector. For now, I sleep well at night knowing that SPG continues to drive strong leasing spreads, maintain a best in class balance sheet, earn so much cash flow to fully fund their redevelopment projects, and have cash leftover to repurchase shares.

Conclusion

The results of the Forever 21 bankruptcy proceedings have vindicated my decision to stick with Best of Breed and solely buy SPG. The retail apocalypse isn’t over and I anticipate SPG to continue outperforming relative to peers. I reiterate my conviction buy rating for SPG.

(Tipranks: Buy SPG, Sell SKT, Sell WPG)

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: DISCLAIMER: Julian Lin is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. While the information in his articles and his comments on SeekingAlpha.com or elsewhere may seem like financial advice, it is not, and it is provided for information purposes only. Do your own research or seek the advice of a qualified professional. You are responsible for your own investment decisions.