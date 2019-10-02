Market Volatility Bulletin: U.S. Stocks Are 0 For 2 Thus Far In October - VIX Takes Notice

August SPX lows were 2820 - about 2.5% lower than we are now. VIX peaked at around 25 back then.

Tuesday's manufacturing figure put stocks on the back foot, and we see continuation of that action on Wednesday.

Market Intro

CNBC: 10:50AM EST

US equities (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) decided to take another leg down on the morning of October 2nd, after an inauspicious start to the month on Tuesday.

Spot VIX is up 2.5 vol point on the session. All of the sector SPDRs stand in the red. Real estate (XLRE) has sustained the least damage (down about .75%), industrials (XLI) the most (down 1.9%) thus far.

The 10Yr Treasury (IEF) yield has breached through to the downside of 1.60%.

Thoughts on Volatility

Econoday - Tuesday morning release

It all started with an ugly print. Econoday has a concise explanation as to why the ISM Manufacturing Index was so alarming (emphasis added):

Contraction in export orders is severe and is pulling composite activity for ISM manufacturing's sample under water. September's 47.8 headline is more than 1 point under Econoday's consensus which is significant, since nearly all forecasters take a stab at this report. And bleeding at a troubled rate are new export orders which at 41.0 posted their third straight month of contraction that echoes the very substantial contraction being suffered by the PMI manufacturing sample in Germany right now. - Econoday

The trade negotiations have, it would appear, taken their toll on the manufacturing sector of the US economy. I'll highlight that this is US data, as a pretty common theme over the last year or so has been that the US economy is holding up decently, even if overseas growth pulled back.

The markets may be lucky insomuch as next year is an election year. It is perhaps the case that data releases such as these incent the current administration to rework their tone and methodologies during the trade negotiations.

Certainly this is likely not the kind of news that the Trump Administration was hoping to see before next week's meetings with China begin afresh.

The S&P encountered a pretty nasty August, but then rebounded substantially - essentially recapturing the year's highs - before now threading lower into the high 2800's range as I compose this MVB.

August lows reached down to around 2820 on the SPX. So there is still about 2.5% of downside in order for the headline index to match the figures from a couple months back.

CNBC

But there's good news: commissions are plummeting to zero! That means those trades that you're looking at placing just got that much cheaper.

This is actually a positive for both traders and investors. Some will claim that it leads to over-trading, and I respect the argument. Still, I think the positives from zero trade costs outweigh the negatives, as it arguably promotes asset allocations that are more in line with investor goals, as well as making capital markets more efficient. Bravo, Wall Street. And good job, Schwab (SCHW), for leading the charge.

Term Structure

ThinkOrSwim: VIX 5day chart

A lot's changed in a short amount of time. Above is a five-day VIX chart. We see that the overall trajectory of vol was a gradual decline, right up until yesterday's manufacturing release. Readers may recall that Tuesday morning started positively for the SPX.

Implied volatility ramped higher on short notice, and has since had a couple bleed-offs with a generally increasing trend.

As mentioned earlier, we're about 2.5% off of August's lows. VIX made up near 25 when SPX bottomed near 2820, which is about 4 vol points higher than we are currently. It goes without saying that VIX is under no compunction to do what it did last time, or that SPX is under some obligation to revisit the 2820 region. But it is perhaps useful to have a recent comparison on hand.

The VX term structure is quite flat, only about half a vol point wide. Technically, there is just a touch of backwardation at both the M1-M2 and also the M2-M3. Keep in mind that M3 is the Dec ("Z") contract, which is typically depressed relative to its neighboring months.

So vol is flat, and roll yield benefits long-vol holders (VXX, UVXY) to the tune of about 5%.

MarketChameleon.com - UVXY term structure: now (teal) vs. yesterday (red)

The UVXY options term structure has elevated quite a bit since Tuesday's close. You're seeing the calmest period about 90 days out.

While price moves are naturally larger in high-vol environments, gamma tends to be a little less punishing. Taking a time spread can make some case on an instrument like this, as the front end has spiked quite a bit and the near-dated options would likely suffer a good deal on any calming.

Of course, that assumes that calming will materialize. One might consider selling a 45-day(ish) OTM option on UVXY, while buying a 90-day(ish) option.

Wrap Up

