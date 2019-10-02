BlackBerry: Assessing The Plunge

Over the last six trading days, one of the worst stocks in the market has been BlackBerry (BB). As you can see in the chart below, shares have lost nearly a third of their value after a disappointing earnings report, putting the stock at its lowest point under CEO John Chen. With investors having to seemingly given up on the company's potential, it's time to take another look.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Just to recap, the company missed quarterly revenue expectations and reduced the top end of its revenue growth forecast for the full year. This was primarily due to the softness in its enterprise software and services segment, in which the sales team is being reorganized. This tough patch could linger for another couple of quarters, but some of the weakness is being offset by the strength in the Licensing business.

When you include the revenue decline from the company's legacy businesses that are being bled off, all of the growth and then some currently is coming from the Cylance acquisition. This makes some of the numbers a bit tough to look at, given so much of the Cylance revenues are considered non-GAAP, so the company has numerous exhibits in its reports to show adjustments between the two reporting methods. After the earnings report, the full quarterly document was released, and it did show a few troubling Cylance numbers (non-GAAP) when combined with data given on the conference calls:

Q1 figures detailed on conference call and quarterly information document:

Revenues of $51 million, up 31% year over year.

30% year over year increase in active subscriptions.

Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") of $172 million, an increase of approximately $40 million, or 30%, compared to approximately $130 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.

Q2 figures detailed on conference call and quarterly information document:

Revenues of $51 million, up 24% year over year.

22% year over year increase in active subscriptions.

Annual recurring revenue ("ARR") of $170 million, an increase of approximately $30 million, or 21%, compared to approximately $140 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2019.

Is Cylance the next shoe to drop? If the ARR and subscription growth numbers come down again in the back half of the year, I would find it hard for the company to continue guiding to 25-30% revenue growth for Cylance. That would likely also result in another overall decrease to the total revenue growth forecast, unless the ESS business picks up quicker than thought or more Licensing revenues are pulled forward as we've seen multiple times.

What worries me most about BlackBerry management is that management has done nothing to really boost investor confidence in the short term. There have been no insider buying reports out, and the argument for a buyback has only increased at these levels. If you believe shares are worth more than $10, then the company should be buying back a lot of stock at roughly half of that to offset the potential dilution from the convertible bonds (which convert at that $10 price) that mature next year. Also, the company's latest guidance is actually above where the street is, meaning that analysts expect another revenue cut to come.

Now we have seen BlackBerry shares drop after disappointing earnings reports before, many of which I've covered in the past couple of years. The difference this time is that the drop is so much bigger, more than 30% in less than two weeks of trading. Shares also are at a point that many investors in this stock have not seen before, and as I've detailed over the past few years, institutions that were the company's biggest supporters when we saw the large Qualcomm (QCOM) windfall have been bailing in large numbers. It will be interesting to see if that sales trend continued in Q3 when we get data in the next month and a half.

With the stock down so much, valuation comes into play for some. BlackBerry is trading for just over 2.5 times expected sales in its fiscal year, and its total market cap of $2.82 billion is just over twice what was paid for all of Cylance. Key Cylance competitor Crowdstrike (OTC:CRWD) trades for about 29 times its expected fiscal year sales, and that's even after a more than 40% drop off its yearly high. Even a name like Microsoft (MSFT), cited as a growing competitor by BlackBerry CEO John Chen on the recent earnings call, goes for 7.5 times its expected fiscal year revenues. On a price to sales basis, BlackBerry looks extremely cheap compared to its space.

While I've been very bearish on BlackBerry in the past, the recent plunge does make the name appear in a much different light. Given the valuation, I could see it being worth a look, but only as a speculative play, not as a large core holding in a portfolio. The recent earnings report has gotten worse as more information has come in, and management hasn't put its money where its mouth is with shares falling. I'm sure we'll start to hear some rumors of a buyout crop up with these depressed prices, but will John Chen and other leaders be willing to admit they failed by selling out? In the end, BlackBerry's fall has made it worth another look, but if Cylance becomes the next shoe to drop, any short-term rebound we see will likely be short lived moving forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.