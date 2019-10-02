Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc.: Grabbing Guns And Ammo Market Share

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) is an outdoor sporting goods retailer focusing on hunting, shooting, fishing, and camping equipment. What's interesting here is that SPWH, with its 95 stores primarily located in Western States, has specialized in hunting and shooting segment, representing nearly 50% of sales, while larger retailers like Walmart Stores (WMT) and Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) have pulled back from the segment. We think this dynamic represents an opportunity for the company to gain market share as it plans to become coast to coast retailer. We like SPWH as the company is currently profitable, free cash flow positive and presenting steady growth in contrast to the difficult environment for the broader brick and mortar retail segment. This article recaps the company's recent earnings release and our view on where the stock is headed next.

SPWH Q2 Earnings Recap

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings reported its fiscal Q2 earnings on August 28 with GAAP EPS of $0.13 which beat expectations by one penny. Revenues of $211.8 million were also ahead of consensus and climbed 4.2% year over year. This was a solid quarter and the market really liked the comparable sales which climbed 1.7% y/y and above the high-end of previous company guidance between 0.5% and 1.5%. Sales from its e-commerce operation have also been a growth driver for the company. Management added to a positive outlook making the following comments in the press release:

"We are pleased with our second quarter results, which were above our expectations on the top line, including a comparable store sales increase of 1.7%, and towards the high end of our outlook on the bottom line. This performance is a testament to our strong competitive positioning, as we remain one of few national retailers dedicated to outdoor sports, including hunting, with an expansive breadth of assortment at everyday low prices and a high level of customer service. This, combined with the ongoing success of our merchandising initiatives, customer acquisition and engagement focus, and omni-channel strategy, is driving our outperformance relative to the industry."

We note that there was some margin pressure in the quarter as the gross margin declined to 34.6% from 35.6% last year while SG&A expanded 90bps as a percentage of revenues. For these reasons, net income declined by about 16% y/y although, in context, these results came on the heels of already low expectations and what was at the time deep pessimism among the broader retail industry. The better than expected results have helped shares surged 32% from the result although we note that the timing coincides with improved rhetoric surrounding U.S.-China trade dispute and easing of tension during the period that has lifted the broader retail segment. The company during the conference call noted "fairly minimal impacts" from the tariffs thus far this year and did not commit to predicting the impact in 2020.

The company issued full year 2019 guidance targeting net sales in the range of $866.0 million to $884.0 million with same store sales growth between 0.0% to 2.0%. If confirmed, the midpoint of the sales guidance would represent an increase of 3% from 2018. The EPS target for the year in a range between $0.48 to $0.60 compares to the EPS of $0.55 in 2018.

SPWH Analysis: Forward-Looking Commentary

Among a peer group that we include Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc., Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT), and Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO), we note that SPWH compares favorably with a lower forward price to earnings ratio at 10x, representing a discount to the group. It's also positive that SPWH has presented higher revenue growth this past quarter at 4.2% y/y compared to 3.8% for DKS, 3.2% for JOUT, and a year over year decline of 13.1% for Vista Outdoor.

On the other hand, there are some measures that suggest SPWH is relatively expensive. We note that in terms of enterprise value to EBITDA, SPWH at 6.9x does currently trade at a premium to DKS at 5.9x and JOUT at 5.8x. SPWH also has a lower EBITDA margin at 6.7% over the trailing twelve months. One of our concerns is that SPWH is relatively leveraged, carrying $179.9 million in long-term debt between its credit facilities. By this measure, the company's leverage ratio in terms of debt to EBITDA is about 3.5x over the trailing twelve months which is well above DKS at just 0.44x while JOUT does not carry a debt position.

The story for SPWH really comes down to its growth opportunity and its ability to capture market share among the hunting and shooting segment. While not categorized by the company, we also consider "self-defense" and "hobbyist collectors" as a market for gun and ammo sales. As mentioned previously, this year, Dick's Sporting Goods announced it would remove guns and ammo from 125 of its 720 plus stores. Larger retailer Walmart Stores still sells rifles in many locations but has announced plans to limit ammo sales and also no longer carries handguns among its selection. Sportsman's Warehouse management made the following comments noting these trends in the conference call:

Given recent industry rationalization and changing competitive dynamics, including the category exit decisions of some competitors, we remain one of a few national retailers dedicated to outdoor sports, including hunting and shooting. We offer an expansive breadth of assortment at everyday low pricing with a high level of customer service.

Overall, we see this changing environment as benefiting SPWH. Even as there remains other options for guns and ammo sales, more customers will be attracted to the Sportsman's Warehouse, allowing the company to gain market share in all segments. A recent development is the announcement that SPWH is acquiring 8 'Field & Stream' store locations from Dick's Sporting Goods for $28 million which highlights the company specialized focus on the hunting and fishing segment which we expect it to consolidate going forward. The growth opportunity for the company is to expand and become the de facto national retail chain that is gun and ammo friendly.

Conclusion

SPWH has already been a big winner in recent months with the stock up over 50% from its low back in June at $3.41. Some of that recovery has been based on broader sentiment in the retail sector, while the most recent earnings beat has helped bring a more positive outlook for the company's organic growth. While it's difficult to take a long position following such an impressive run, we think there is still value here and shares could climb higher to at least regain its 2019 high at $6.69, representing 26% upside from the current level. We set this as our price target for the year ahead while expecting higher levels of volatility in the near term. Investors could consider taking a small long position on a material pullback to improve the risk reward setup.

Risks going forward beyond macro cyclical trends include the company missing guidance targets while we look ahead to the 2020 Presidential election for the potential that a candidate wins that pushes for restrictions on gun ownership which would be detrimental for the company's growth opportunity.

