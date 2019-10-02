Eaton: A Good Mixture Of Shareholder Yield And Growth

During the last 12 months, many insiders have been selling, showing lack of management confidence in the short term.

In the last decade, Eaton increased the dividend by a double-digit CAGR and the current dividend is well-covered by earnings.

The company has been in business for more than a century and has paid a dividend since 1923.

Thesis

Eaton (ETN) is a diversified power management company with more than a century of operating history. Its 5 different business segments generate strong cash flow, fuelling dividend growth and share buybacks to reward shareholders who have seen their dividend income increase for the last 10 years at a double-digit rate. Currently, the company is trading at a good valuation compared to the wider market and at a discount to its own historical average, presenting a good entry point for new investors.

Source: Eaton Investor Relations

Dividend

Historically, Eaton has paid dividends on its shares since 1923, but currently has a dividend growth track record of 10 years of consecutive raises, as the dividend was maintained but not increased during the last recession. The dividend currently yields 3.37% and the latest increase was 8%. In those 10 years of dividend growth, shareholders' dividend payments have increased by a CAGR of 10.6%. The payout ratio is at a safe 53% of earnings for the trailing twelve months.

During the last 5 years, shareholders have also gotten an average buyback yield of 2.5%, making the total average shareholder yield 5.8% in the last 5 years.

Recent Earnings

In Q2 2019, Eaton reported net earnings per share of $1.53, a 10% increase from Q2 2018.

The Aerospace segment saw the biggest revenue gain of 12% YOY and the Vehicle segment was down 11% due to softer vehicle demand globally. Electrical Products were up 2%, Electrical Systems & Services up 1% with Hydraulics declining by 3%. The newest segment, eMobility was up 1%.

The company also reported all-time high margins in Electrical Products, Electrical Systems & Services and Aerospace divisions.

The company maintained its full year guidance, with the midpoint of $5.87 representing a 9% increase YoY excluding the 2018 arbitration decision.

Source: Eaton Earnings Report

Balance Sheet

Debt to equity ratio stands at 0.51 and interest payments are covered by more than 11 times of operating income. Both metrics are acceptable by my investment criteria. Debt to EBITDA stands at just 2.1, implying that the company is handling its debt well and could pay off its debt in just a couple of years from the current level of yearly EBITDA. Taking all these figures into account, it is no surprise that S&P rates the company's credit at A-. However, the company does not hold a lot of free cash, with only 10% of total debt worth of cash on the balance sheet. I have no concerns about Eaton's ability to service its debt even in tougher economic conditions.

Source: Gurufocus.com

Valuation

Looking at the company's 5-yr average valuation, Eaton seems to be slightly overvalued by P/E (16), but undervalued on a P/FCF (11) basis. With a forward P/E of 13 and the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio standing at 18, I would say the stock is fairly valued for a company growing its earnings per share at an average rate of 16% over the last 10 years. Compared to the S&P 500 P/E of 22 and the CAPE of just under 30, this company offers growth at a reasonable valuation compared to the overall market.

Source: Morningstar

Risks

The company's business is cyclical and declined by more than 60% during the last recession, showing that this company is vulnerable in the case of a downturn. Eaton also generates revenue internationally and is exposed to currency risk.

Recent insider trading is not showing management's confidence in the short term. Sometimes you can put insider selling down to individuals needing the money for a big purchase, etc., but with so many different insiders selling a significant amount of stock in the last 12 months, it is is never a good sign.

Source: Simplywall.st

Summary

Eaton is a business generating good cash flows from 4 different business segments. The balance sheet is strong and the company managed to keep paying its shareholders during the last recession even though the dividend stayed flat. Income investors buying at today's decent valuations get a starting dividend yield of 3.37% that has grown at a double-digit rate over the last decade and is covered 2x by current earnings. This is a good mixture of yield, growth and safety so I believe this is a stock dividend investors should do further research on if they are comfortable with the cyclical nature of this industrial stock and not fazed by recent insider selling.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.