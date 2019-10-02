Dragon Jade International Starts U.S. IPO Effort

I'll provide an update when we learn more IPO details from management.

DGJI is a small Chinese firm which will likely face increased scrutiny from exchange regulators as it seeks U.S. public capital investment.

The firm sells health supplements and distributes wine products in the PRC.

Dragon Jade International has filed to raise $10 million in a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Dragon Jade International (OTCQX:DGJI) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $10 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F1/A registration statement.

The firm has two lines of business - one that produces and distributes Chinese health supplements as well as one that engages in wine distribution.

DGJI is a tiny company with heavy losses and is seeking U.S. investment at a time of greater exchange scrutiny of small Chinese companies.

Company & Technology

Hong Kong-based Dragon Jade was founded in 2008 to market health supplements ‘without any limitation or restriction as to customer size, industry or business.’

Management is headed by CEO and Director Yat Man Lai, who has been with the firm since 2012 and was previously founder of the United Asia Medical Network Company, where he serves as a Chairman.

Dragon Jade operates by and through Alpha Ultimate [AU] and United Asia Medical Network Company [UAM], the latter of which has a business network across Asia, including in Hong Kong, mainland China, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.

UAM believes that through combined use of traditional Chinese medicine and modern western medicine in treatment as well as experience in market experience, it is able to provide helpful nutritional products and medical services to consumers.

The company also has a professional medical team that provides medical consultation, advice on new drugs and a global hospital referral service in China in order to assist clients in overcoming geographical and language barriers by providing a visa application service and medical record translation service.

Management says that due to the need for up-to-date cancer therapeutics, Chinese patients with cancer are willing to look for cross-border solutions for their health problems.

AU provides enterprises with a one-stop solution for hiring employees, including advertising, screening, interviews, recommendation, evaluation and review of the candidates.

In 2019, Dragon Jade began distributing wine products to hotels, private clubs and restaurants across the Hong Kong and Macau SARs, with about 500 active private customers and 1,500 active on-trade and off-trade customers across different verticals, including food and beverage, private membership clubs, hotels, wedding banquet organizers, supermarkets and retail wine shops.

Management claims that it has introduced “many” exclusive wine brands to the Chinese markets and plans to continue doing so.

Below is an overview graphic of the company’s structure:

Source: Company registration statement

Customer Acquisition

The firm distributes its wine products through wine tasting events and medical seminars, organized for companies and institutions in China.

Additionally, the firm uses online marketing through social networks such as Facebook, WeChat and WhatsApp to network and communicate with our clients.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of revenue have dropped as revenue has increased, per the table below:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage 2019 -626.6% 2018 -5030.2%

Source: Company registration statement

The selling, G&A efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of selling, G&A, was 0.1x in the most recent period.

Market & Competition

According to a 2019 market research report by Reports and Data, the global Dietary Supplements market was valued at $124.8 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $210.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2019 and 2026.

The main factors driving forecasted market growth are the developing economies and consequent increase in income of consumers, increasing awareness about the importance of nutrition, increasingly hectic lifestyles, a growing geriatric population, as well as an increase in incidence of chronic illnesses.

Other factors include the massive impact of mass media communications and advertising in the pharmaceutical and retail sectors, as well as the rise in e-commerce sales.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.2% during the period due to the rise in disposable incomes of individuals in developing nations, such as China and India.

Major competitors that provide or are developing health supplements include:

Abbott Laboratories (ABBT)

Carlyle Group (CG)

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Amway

Bayer (FRA:OTC:BAYN)

Glanbia Nutritionals

Herbalife (HLF)

ADM (ADM)

Pfizer (PFE)

DuPont (DD)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

DGJI’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growth in topline revenue from a tiny base

Increasing gross profit but decreasing gross margin

Reduced operating losses and negative operating margin

Lowered cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior 2019 $ 923,158 659.1% 2018 $ 121,618 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior 2019 $ 521,373 398.9% 2018 $ 104,505 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin 2019 56.48% 2018 85.93% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin 2019 $ (5,263,043) -570.1% 2018 $ (6,013,120) -4944.3% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) 2019 $ (5,468,758) 2018 $ (5,969,001) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations 2019 $ (4,748,420) 2018 $ (6,059,750)

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $483,377 in cash and $1.3 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2019, was a negative ($4.7 million).

IPO Details

DGJI intends to raise $10 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares.

For foreign domiciled firms, it is typical to sell U.S. investors American Depositary Shares, or ADSs, so the absence of this feature is a questionable signal.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO for R&D and promotion, regulatory compliance, advertising, marketing, and working capital.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Underwriters for the IPO were not listed.

Commentary

DGJI is attempting to go public in the U.S. at a difficult time for Chinese firms seeking investor capital.

Small firms are especially challenged when seeking public investor capital in the U.S. as exchanges are placing them under increasingly scrutiny.

The firm’s financials show a company that has grown revenue sharply in percentage terms, but from a tiny base.

Additionally, DGJI is generating high losses as it is still very early in its stage of development.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue are extremely high but have dropped as revenue has risen.

The market opportunity for diet supplements is large, especially in China, but the firm faces significant competition from entrenched companies who have existing relationships with distribution partners.

DGJI will have a difficult road ahead in obtaining public investment from U.S. investors.

When we learn more IPO details, I’ll provide an update.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Undetermined.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.