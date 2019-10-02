Why Investing In W. R. Grace Makes Sense

The company has experienced improved sales volume and pricing, and the trend is expected to continue.

I like W. R. Grace (GRA) as a candidate for a long position. The demand for its products remains strong, and they also saw improved pricing in the previous quarter. Moreover, GRA's operational performance looks stellar. While the company is overleveraged, management is committed to deleveraging soon. Also, I believe that the dividend is sustainable. In brief, you should consider GRA for a long position.

GRA's future looks strong

There are several aspects that I like about GRA. The first one is improving pricing for its products. In the 2Q 2019 earnings conference call, Hudson La Force, president and CEO, mentioned that price improved by 270 basis points with gains in every business. FCC catalysts pricing improved well over 200 bp for the previous twelve months, and he believes that momentum remains positive.

I am always looking for companies that have demand for its products, and I am excited to see that a high volume drove sales higher for 2Q 2019 on a YOY basis. It certainly helps to observe a price improvement as well.

I also like the fact that the expected annual benefits from GMS will increase from 50 bp to 75 bp. Only a small amount of the profits will hit the bottom line since the company will reinvest the majority of the proceeds for future growth. I am in favor of such a strategy since the company is already overleveraged. At this point, it is best to fund growth with internally generated resources.

Another tailwind for GRA will be the incorporation of the recently acquired Rive Technology's business, including its zeolite that improves the performance of traditional FCC catalysts. I believe that the company continues to find opportunities to grow and upgrade its products.

An improving opportunity for management lies in the free cash flow. While the financial results in 2Q 2019 are impressive, I am unhappy that free cash flow is down by $42 million YOY. I think that the strategy going forward is to reduce capital expenditures without a doubt.

GRA's operational performance

I always look at the operational performance, and GRA's operational performance is exciting. My go-to metric is the DuPont ROE summary because it gives you a holistic view of several aspects. The areas of focus are the tax and interest burden, operating income margin, asset turnover, and equity multiplier. I am providing the inputs and summary in the following pages. The amounts are in 1000s unless ratios or otherwise noted.

It is essential to realize that the ROE has improved YOY in the second quarter. In other words, the company is generating more income per dollar of equity invested. The ROE rose from 13.4% in 2Q 2018 to 20.0% in 2Q 2019. Now, I am discussing the drivers and the implications.

I am happy to see a high tax burden ratio. In other words, the company pays a small amount of taxes compared to EBIT.

Also, I am glad to see a high-interest burden ratio. Ideally, you want to observe the coefficient close to 1.0, which means that the company pays a small amount of net interest expense compared to EBIT. My line-in-the-sand is 0.5. For 2Q 2019, GRA posted an interest burden ratio of 0.8.

I am also excited to see an expanding operating income margin. It seems that the company focuses on reducing operating expenses.

There is not much to write home about on the asset turnover, as it is stable at 0.14.

Lastly, the equity multiplier seems high. In general, I get anxious when the equity multiplier is above 5.0. In GRA's case, the coefficient was 9.8 in 2Q 2019. On a positive note, the equity multiplier has been decreasing substantially, primarily driven by increasing equity.

Overall, I am glad to see an operating income margin expansion. However, leverage seems high. I will delve further into the long-term debt in the next section to determine if it is sustainable.

Delving further into GRA's long-term debt

I want to examine if GRA's long-term debt is sustainable because its financial leverage is high. My preferred metrics are the interest coverage ratio and the D/E ratio. The former tells me if the company generates enough operating income to pay its creditors each quarter. The second tells me about the leverage from the LT debt perspective.

I am thrilled to see that the company is generating enough operating income to cover the interest expense with ease. The interest coverage ratio has been expanding from 4.4 in 1Q 2018 to 5.0 in 2Q 2019, primarily driven by increasing operating income.

From the D/E perspective, it seems that the company is overleveraged. However, leverage is decreasing. Going forward, I want to see the trend continue as equity continues to rise.

Also, during the earnings call SVP and CFO Bill Dockman mentioned that their priority is to deleverage. They are committed to achieving net leverage between 2x and 3x. Bill also said that management would prioritize reducing the net leverage over share buybacks. While investors may prefer to have cash returned in the form of share buybacks, I believe that the company is making the right decision.

Delving into GRA's dividend sustainability

I believe that the dividend is sustainable. I look at sustainability through the dividend coverage ratio lenses. I calculate the ratio from the net income and the cash flow from operations. From the net income perspective, the coverage has been expanding from 2.4 in 2Q 2018 to 4.2 in 2Q 2019.

Since companies pay a dividend with cash, companies must generate enough cash flow from operations to cover capital expenses and dividends. In the last twelve months, the company has produced more than enough CFO to cover capital expenditures and dividends. Therefore, the dividend sustainable, and I expect dividend hikes within the next twelve months provided that sales volumes and pricing do not deteriorate.

My two cents

A long position in GRA makes sense. There is a demand for its products, and pricing has also improved YOY. The operational performance is reliable. While the company is overleveraged, I am thrilled to see that management is taking action. Also, I believe that the dividend is sustainable. Go long.

