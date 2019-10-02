To Everything, There Is A Season: A Time To Consider Corn

Over the last 20 to 30 years corn prices have typically made their lows in late September and early October.

The chart below depicts the average pattern of corn prices during the calendar year. The two lines represent the 20- and 30-year averages. Historically, corn prices have hit their calendar year lows around the end of September and middle of October.

Source: Signal Trading Group (signaltradinggroup.com), used with permission.

Corn’s seasonal lows correspond with the harvest, at which time supplies typically reach their annual peak.

Yet, by December most of the worlds corn has been harvested and the majority of the next year’s crop won’t even be planted for another three to four months. Thus, prices typically begin to rise as investors start to price in “unknowns” surrounding next year’s harvest. The upward trend historically continues through the spring planting season.

Where Are We Now?

The blue line on the chart below indicates the 20-year average pattern of corn prices. The black line shows the pattern of corn prices during the 1/1/19-8/30/19 period. The grey shaded area highlights the periods where the current year price pattern is highly correlated with the 20-year average. The trend warrants watching as we near the harvest as the current year prices have largely tracked the 20-year seasonal through August.

Source: Signal Trading Group (signaltradinggroup.com), used with permission.

A Strong Seasonal Pattern

The chart below depicts the strength of the seasonal pattern in corn prices over the past 20 years. The price pattern of corn, as well as other financial assets, is broken into 5, 10, 15, and 20-year periods and the correlation of those time periods is calculated. The seasonal price pattern of corn exhibits one of highest correlations[2] among financial assets charted below. Other agricultural commodities, such as soybeans and sugar, also exhibit high seasonal patterns.

While past performance is not a guarantee of future results, the strong and persistent historical seasonal pattern of corn may be worth considering as we are approaching that time of year when corn prices typically hit their annual lows.

Source: Signal Trading Group (signaltradinggroup.com), used with permission.

The expressed views were those of Teucrium Trading, LLC as of September 12, 2019 and may not reflect the views of Teucrium on the date the material is first published or any time thereafter. These views are intended to assist readers in understanding certain factors that may contribute to the price of corn. In no way do the views expressed constitute investment advice, and this article should not be considered as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

Investing in a Fund subjects an investor to the risks of the applicable commodity market, which investment could result in substantial fluctuations in the price of Fund shares. Unlike mutual funds, the Funds generally will not distribute dividends to shareholders. The Sponsor has limited experience operating commodity pools; a commodity pool is defined as an enterprise in which several individuals contribute funds in order to trade futures or futures options collectively. Investors may choose to use a Fund as a vehicle to hedge against the risk of loss and there are risks involved in hedging activities. This material is not an offer or solicitation of any kind to buy or sell any securities outside of the United States of America. Commodities and futures generally are volatile and are not suitable for all investors. The Funds are not mutual funds or any other type of investment company within the meaning of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and are not subject to regulation thereunder. For a complete description of the risks associated with the Funds, please refer to the applicable prospectus. Shares of the Funds are not FDIC insured may lose value and have no bank guarantee. Foreside Fund Services, LLC is the distributor for the Teucrium Funds.

A copy of the prospectus for each Fund may be obtained at the links below:

[1] Spot Month refers to the nearest expiration an delivery month for future contracts.

[2] Correlation a measure to the extent that financial assets move in the same direction

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Teucrium Trading sponsors the Corn Fund (NYSE: CORN).