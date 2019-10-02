Archer-Daniels-Midland: Impressive Track Record In A Tough Business

Thesis

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) is one of the biggest agricultural companies in the world. They process, store and globally transport agricultural commodities globally. Although its a very capital intensive business with thin margins that is subject to the cyclical nature of commodity prices, the company has managed to be consistently profitable and reward shareholders with increasing dividends for a quarter of a century . With agricultural commodity demand rising together with the growing global population, ADM is well-positioned to take advantage of that trend and keep rewarding its shareholders.

Source: ADM Investor Relations

Recent Earnings

The company's recent earnings really took a hit due to the ongoing trade war and some weather problems in North-America. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.60, missing estimates by $0.05 and declining more than 40% compared to Q2 2018. Although the company's business moves in cycles, it is still a very challenging time for them.

Source: ADM Investor Relations

Insiders still seem confident on the company's prospects, with around $4 million worth of stock bought by insiders in the last 12 months.

Source: Simplywall.st

Dividend

The current dividend yields 3.43% and the payout ratio for trailing twelve months is 59%. The dividend has more than doubled since 2010 for a CAGR growth of 10% during that time and the latest increase announced was 4.5%. The dividend has been maintained for more than 40 years and has consistently grown for the last 25 years. The historical payout ratio of 20-30% has been lifted to the 30-40% in the medium term. Shareholders have also benefited from the buyback program, with the 5-yr average buyback yield at 4.5%

Source: ADM Investor Relations

Balance Sheet

Although the company has made a lot of acquisitions, the balance sheet still has twice as much equity as debt, which is a strong metric. However, the interest payments are covered less than 5 times by the operating income, which is below my required threshold of 8.

Valuation

ADM is valued well below the market average, the forward P/E ratio is 13 and P/FCF is 13 as well. Another valuation metric that I use, the CAPE ratio, stands at 14. All acceptable by my standards and P/Forward Earnings and P/FCF also show undervaluation compared to the companies own 5-yr average.

Source: Morningstar

Risks

ADM is exposed to the cyclicality of the commodity prices, that are difficult to predict since they depend on things such as weather, diseases and government regulations. Recent headwind has been the trade war, as ADM ships agricultural commodities to China and its business has been affected by the turmoil. There has been news on China starting to buy agricultural products from the US again, but I don't expect this stock the make a big upside move until we get a definite trade deal. And although there has been some positive talk on the trade war front recently, there are more tariffs in place now than 3 months ago, so it is anybodies guess how it will play out. Additionally, in this business, margins are extremely thin (low single-digits) so there is not much room for error but ADM has shown they can remain profitable in all conditions.

Summary

Archer Daniel Midland has shown to be very capable throughout the different cycles of this challenging business. Investors have received a growing dividend for 25 years and buyers today get an over 3.4% yield with recent average growth of 10% since 2019. In the short term ADM is facing some difficulties and would really benefit from a trade deal made between the US and China but investors with a long time horizon should look further into it as the company is well-positioned to benefit from growing food demand and is currently trading at a good valuation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.