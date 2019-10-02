Box: Paying A High Price For A Risky Future

Box Inc's (NYSE:BOX) stock price has fallen roughly 32% from its 52-week high, mostly due to multiple adjustments and lackluster growth. The big drop in share price is warranted given the number of large companies that are competing in the cloud content management space. Box is likely to face increasing pressure to achieve profitable growth in the near and long term with its platform. At $17, it is also overvalued with a potential downside of 40% based on my valuation estimates.

Box appears to be growing its customer base and switching costs

Unlike Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX), which targets individual users and small-to-medium businesses, Box goes for large enterprise customers. So far, Box has achieved success for its cloud content management solution with 69% of the Fortune 500 customers. Its revenue has grown at an average rate of 23% over the past 5 years but has slowed down to 16% in the most recent quarter.

Box has been trying to move beyond the commodity cloud storage business and become a major content collaboration and enterprise content management platform for large enterprises. By supporting workflow processes and creating integrations, Box is able to create some switching costs for its solutions. This has allowed Box to enjoy low churn rates of roughly 4.2% and high net retention rates of 106%.

Box also benefits from the inertia of large enterprises from switching content management platforms. Companies generally do not want to risk lost data and productivity which leads to business disruption. An imperfect data migration could lead to huge amounts of frustration and business risk that would cause any company to think twice about switching from Box.

Box has been finding ways to ensure more integration and collaboration features to entrench users on its platform. It has integration capabilities with over 1,400 applications such as Microsoft, Google as well as key productivity tools from Salesforce and Slack. Box also works hard on being a neutral provider such that almost all types of files work on its platform. Furthermore, Box also has add-on modules such as Box Relay and Box Shield that provide customers with deeper AI and security capabilities that further provides stickiness to its platform.

Box's future is highly uncertain

However, Box faces intense competition in its space that may lead to slower customer adoption on its platform. For example, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) offers free storage options with its Office Suites subscriptions. Large companies like Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) are also in this space and could easily expand its services to cover those of Box. Even though Box exhibit a slight resemblance of customer switching costs, customers who adopt AWS as their cloud infrastructure would be likelier to subscribe to other services on the same platform rather than paying for two cloud vendors. Alphabet is also in the office suite space and I believe that companies are likelier to consolidate among these leading companies rather than pay extra for Box.

Another risk for Box could be extended downtime. If it happens, it would lead to business disruption and prevent enterprises from functioning and collaborating normally. This could lead users to lose faith in the platform and lead to increased customer churn. As such, Box has to ensure that it invests heavily to ensure that there is as little downtime as possible. The presence of this risk reduces the switching costs advantage for Box.

Box is overvalued based on my valuation estimates

To value the company, I used a DCF model with the following assumptions:

1) Revenue growth at 15% for the next five years, then dropping to 2% in perpetuity starting from the year 2025. The relatively moderate growth rates in the first five years reflect Box's competition in its cloud content management space. However, Box specializes in this space and has 69% of Fortune 500 companies as its customers. As such, it is likely to be able to experience some growth within this space even with high competition.

2) Operating margin of 20% from 2024 onwards. Enterprise software players generally have high operating margins due to their high initial fixed costs and low incremental costs. However, 20% is generally lower than the average software company. This reflects the potential price competition between Box and larger companies that offer free cloud storage within their office suites. It is also likely to take some time for Box to reach this 20% operating margin due to their current negative operating margin of -20%.

3) A sales-to-capital ratio of 2 is in line with its software peers. Developing software is not capital-intensive, so I estimate Box will be able to generate $2 of sales with every $1 in incremental capital.

4) Box has an initial weighted cost of capital of 9.14%, which drops to 8% in the terminal year. The higher cost of capital reflects the higher risk of Box having negative cash flows and losing money. However, once the company achieves profitability and higher free cash flows, the risk should be reduced as reflected in the lower cost of capital.

The value I derived for Box is roughly $2.4B for the entire company. This represents a 40% downside from its current price. As with all DCFs for high growth companies, my point estimate valuation of $10.30 is likely to have a large spread of possible outcomes. To overcome this shortcoming, I compare its pricing multiples against similar software companies.

Companies Price/Sales EV/Sales YOY Sales Growth (%) Operating Margin (%) Box Inc 3.7 4.08 18 -20 DropBox Inc 5.3 5.3 22 -5 Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) 14.3 16.18 78 -25 Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) 3.1 3.59 54 -41 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) 11.4 11.69 33 -16

Compared to other software companies, Box is cheap on both Price/Sales and EV/Sales multiples. However, most of these software companies also have stronger growth rates like Twilio and Workday.

Potential investors have to decide if they believe Box is worth overpaying for on a discounted cash flow basis. Box is actually much cheaper when compared to other software companies. Investors who want to build a position in Box has to believe in the management's execution in sustaining much higher growth rates while keeping strong pricing power.

