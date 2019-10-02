InMed Pharmaceuticals Is A Small Underfunded Medical Marijuana Company That Has A Potentially Revolutionary Product

In addition to their drug pipeline, InMed is developing a fermentation process to produce cannabinoids that currently are only available from marijuana.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (OTCQX:IMLFF) is a small-cap pre-clinical stage Canadian pharmaceutical company "focused on the therapeutic potential of cannabinoids" (i.e. the constituents of marijuana). InMed, despite its small size, is one of the more scientifically advanced companies in the area of medical marijuana research. The company has developed a "bioinformatics" software system to facilitate drug design and has three pre-clinical stage cannabinoid drugs in its pipeline. However, neither the bioinformatics package nor their drug pipeline is what makes this company interesting and unique. What makes them interesting and unique is their development of a biosynthesis process that can produce the full range of marijuana cannabinoids as a by-product of fermentation. In theory, this should have a significant cost advantage over cannabinoids extracted from marijuana. The cost advantage will likely become even more pronounced for cannabinoids that marijuana produces only in small quantities.

Drug Pipeline

The first drug in their pipeline is for the treatment of pain resulting from temporomandibular joint dysfunction and Trigeminal neuralgia. InMed, obviously, feels that there is an unmet need for a drug that treats these diseases - how they came to this conclusion is not clear.

Currently, there are several drugs being used to treat these diseases. However, there is a sparsity of research that examines their efficacy. While there does not seem to be a great need for new drugs to treat temporomandibular joint dysfunction, there does seem to be some interest in finding a better drug to treat Trigeminal neuralgia [See note 2].

The second drug that they are developing (INM-755) is for the treatment of Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB). EB is actually an umbrella term for several rare skin disorders that are characterized by blistering of the skin and mucous membranes. The blistering is often accompanied by secondary symptoms such as inflammation, pain, itching, and open wounds that become infected. InMed's preclinical data indicates that INM-755 has a significant impact on these secondary symptoms. In addition, InMed claims on their website and in a patent that INM-755 addresses the underlying cause of the most common variant of EB, Epidermolysis Bullosa Simplex.

There are three other drugs currently in development by other companies that InMed feels will directly compete with INM-755. They are Amryt Pharma's (LON: AMYT) Oleogel-S10, Castle Creek Pharmaceutical's Diacerein ointment, and Krystal Biotech's (NASDAQ:KRYS) KB103. All three of these drugs are further along in their development stage than INM-755. Amryt's Oleogel-S10 is currently in phase 3 testing, Castle Creek's ointment is in phase 2, and Krystal Biotech's KB103 has completed phase 2 and will soon start phase 3 testing. While InMed's INM-755 has only recently completed its preclinical stage and will start phase 1 trials within a few months.

The third drug, and the most interesting in InMed's pipeline, is an eye drop treatment for glaucoma. Glaucoma, unlike the other diseases that InMed is targeting, is very common and widespread - it is, in fact, the number one cause of blindness (see table below). Glaucoma is the result of increased intraocular pressure and various other interacting factors [see footnote 4] that ultimately result in the death of retinal ganglion cells (see image below). Present-day glaucoma drugs target only intraocular pressure; they offer nothing along the lines of neuroprotection. Better drugs are clearly needed, and Cannabinoids, in theory, may be able to fill this void (paywalled article).

Projection for global prevalence of Glaucoma:

All numbers are in millions of cases Number of cases in 2013. Estimated cases for 2020 Estimated cases for 2040 Asia 39.00 46.24 66.83 Africa 8.29 10.31 19.14 Europe 6.77 7.12 7.85 North America 3.36 3.94 4.72 Latin America and the Caribbean 6.59 8.11 12.86 Oceania 0.25 0.30 0.42 Worldwide 64.26 76.02 111.82

Source: Global Prevalence of Glaucoma and Projections of Glaucoma Burden through 2040

Cannabinoids seem to be able to both reduce the intraocular pressure and protect the ganglion cells from neurotoxins. However, previous attempts at using cannabinoids to treat glaucoma have run into problems with the delivery of the drug into the inner regions of the eye.

Source: INM088 | Cannabinoids for the Treatment of Glaucoma

The ideal method for administering medicine to the eye is through the use of eye drops. But this is not as easy as it sounds. For example, in the case of glaucoma, the medicine needs to penetrate the cornea and diffuse into the base of the retina and remain there for a prolonged period of time. Cannabinoids do not easily penetrate the cornea, thus directly applying cannabinoids to the eye will not produce the desired results. Attempts have been made to mix cannabinoids with other compounds to facilitate absorption. But they were unsuccessful. The delivery vehicles that were used were either irritating to the eye or quickly passed through the retina and diffused out of the eye.

InMed seems to have made some significant advances in delivering cannabinoids to the retina. However, by their own admission, their drug delivery formulation still needs some work. It will be many years before they will be able to do clinical testing of their glaucoma drug.

InMed's prime competitor in the use of cannabinoid-based eye drops for treating glaucoma appears to be Emerald Bioscience (OTCQB:EMBI). Emerald Bioscience's eye drops are currently in phase 1 testing, whereas InMed has yet to finalize its formulation. However, when comparing the published results for their respective drug delivery systems, InMed seems to have the superior product [See note 3].

Cannabinoid Biosynthesis

If you just look at InMed's drug pipeline, you would see just another small underfunded pharmaceutical company trying to cash in on the market's excitement over marijuana. What distinguishes InMed from the other small underfunded medical marijuana companies is their work on producing the bioactive components of marijuana (cannabinoids and terpenes) using microbial fermentation. In theory, by replacing the farmer with a process that is roughly analogous to making beer, the cost of cannabinoid production should radically drop. This is especially true for cannabinoids that are produced only in small quantities by marijuana. There are over 100 such cannabinoids, and only a handful of them can be extracted in usable quantities. And because of the difficulty in obtaining these cannabinoids, very little is known about them. It is very likely that there will be a substantial demand for many of these cannabinoids once they become available in commercial quantities.

A good example of such a difficult to obtain cannabinoid is THCV. THCV, which was brought to the public's attention by the pioneering work of GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH), has been reported to suppress appetite and improve mental clarity and may also be useful in the treatment of diabetes.

InMed is not the only company working on producing the bioactive components of marijuana by microbial fermentation. A partial list of companies follows below.

All the above companies are using genetically modified yeast in their fermentation process (the same type of yeast used in beer production), while InMed is currently using genetically modified E. coli (the bacteria that causes food poisoning). InMed feels that E. coli is more efficient at producing cannabinoids than yeast; however, on their September 19th conference call of this year, they hinted that they may have found something better than E.Coli. And that they are considering switching.

Most (if not all) of the above companies are in a much better financial shape than InMed. Yet, InMed seems to be as close to commercial-scale production as any of the other companies.

Finances

InMed's Achilles' heel is their financial status. The company has no revenue. They are almost entirely dependent on the sale of stock to fund their operations - and their stock has not been doing well. At the end of the current fiscal year (June 30, 2019), the company had approximately C$18 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investment certificates; down approximately C$8.5 million from the prior year. During fiscal 2019, R&D expenses skyrocketed from about C$1.9 million in 2018 to over C$5.6 million while G&A expenses went up slightly to around C$3.8 million.

Given the company's early stage of product development, current spending is probably not very indicative of their upcoming needs. The company has, however, provided some guidance. In their September 19th conference call, they stated that their cash on hand is sufficient to meet their needs through September of 2020.

There is one bright spot in their funding situation. Recently, the company received a C$500,000 grant, to be paid over an 18-month period, from the National Research Council of Canada. The grant is being used to develop a prototype of their E. coli bioreactor. Successful completion of the prototype would greatly improve their ability to raise additional funds either through the market or through partnering with a larger company.

Summary

There is a long list of small underfunded medical marijuana companies that are developing cannabinoid-based drugs, and InMed, as a drug company, is just another one of them. As a long-term investment, their value is not in their drug pipeline - it's in their biosynthesis program. In this area, they are not just an also-ran; they are, despite their lack of financial resources, one of the leaders (and very possibly the leader) in the area of cannabinoid biosynthesis.

InMed is at the forefront of a revolution that could ultimately result in marijuana farming becoming obsolete. The company has demonstrated that their biosynthesis works, and they are currently working on optimizing fermentation parameters and post-fermentation processing (aka down-stream processing). With the funds that they currently have on hand, they should be able to complete the current development phase. The next phase, assuming everything goes as planned, will be to scale-up to commercial production. At which point they will need to raise additional funding - finding investors at this point, I suspect, will be fairly easy.

Footnotes

1. Unless otherwise stated, all information comes from InMed's Sedar filings or their corporate website.

2. See Trigeminal neuralgia - diagnosis and treatment and Trigeminal Neuralgia (paywalled articles).

3. InMed's glaucoma drug delivery study: A stimulus-responsive, in situ-forming, nanoparticle-laden hydrogel for ocular drug delivery.

4. Emerald's glaucoma drug delivery study: Development of a Δ9-Tetrahydrocannabinol Amino Acid-Dicarboxylate Prodrug With Improved Ocular Bioavailability

5. These factors include increased intraocular pressure, decreased neutropine supply, hypoxia, excitotoxicity, oxidative stress, and the involvement of autoimmune processes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.