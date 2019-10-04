Robert Bugbee Of Scorpio Tankers On IMO Positioning (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: this is a transcript version of the inaugural episode of the Value Investor's Edge Live podcast, which we published yesterday. We hope you enjoy.

Introduction

J Mintzmyer: Welcome to the inaugural episode of Value Investor's Edge Live. I'm your host, J Mintzmyer, Lead Researcher at Value Investor's Edge, a premium marketplace research platform on Seeking Alpha.

Our goal with this new series is to introduce investors directly to relevant companies in the industry and provide a platform for high level executives to directly explain current market conditions and answer some of the questions that investors have about capital allocation, current market conditions and other situations that might not come across as clearly in quarterly conference calls or press releases. I believe this will open up these companies directly to investors and researchers and really lead to a higher level of transparency across the marketplace.

We've launched a few high profile interviews over the last couple of months, starting with Scorpio Tankers, stock symbol, STNG in the product tanker sector; then moving on to Dorian LPG, stock symbol, LPG in that sector. And then most recently, Euronav, stock symbol, EURN, which is a leading crude tanker company.

We interviewed Robert Bugbee, President of Scorpio Tankers on Thursday, August 1, to discuss the upcoming IMO 2020 regulations, as well as Scorpio's positioning in the markets. It's been around seven weeks since we conducted this interview, but I think the discussion is still relevant for investors even in the current market, as we're just now starting to approach those catalysts in October, November, December, right before we launch to 2020.

Members of our research platform, Value Investor's Edge can listen to these interviews and discussions with CEOs live as they happen. We have a chat room setup where people can post questions and insights directly into the conversation. So it's almost an interactive format for our members. We then turn this into a podcast which is what you're hearing now on Seeking Alpha and various distribution channels.

Our research channel, Value Investor's Edge, has been around for about five years, and I've been a contributor on Seeking Alpha now for going on nine years. Our research platform targets all the deep value investments, but primarily we're focused in the maritime shipping space.

We have approximately 25 members of Value Investor's Edge listening live today. Live listeners will be able to submit questions directly to our feed, which we will incorporate into our discussion over the next 30 to 40 minutes. Today, in our first episode, we are hosting Robert Bugbee, President of Scorpio Tankers and Scorpio Bulkers, along with James Doyle, Senior Vice President and Financial Analyst for Scorpio Group. Robert will discuss the product tanker and mid-sized drybulk markets and James will provide us with greater visibility of market intricacies as needed.

For disclosures, I'm personally long shares in both Scorpio Tankers and Scorpio Bulkers (SALT). This is an open discussion and forum between company executives, current investors and potential investors and does not constitute any official company guidance nor investment recommendations of any form.

Podcast

With that said, Robert, welcome. We're glad to have you here on the platform.

Robert Bugbee: Thank you very much, J. Very happy to be here.

JM: I'd like to start off big picture by talking about the product tanker industry. I know that Scorpio Tankers reported yesterday morning, and that has the majority of focus for a lot of folks. The big question I want to start off with, and we'll kind of branch from there is that people are looking for IMO 2020 to bring significantly increasing rates. We haven't quite seen that yet. I know year-over-year rates have gone up. When can we start to see some improvement in those rates?

RB: Sure. That's the real key real topic right now to earning certainly in Scorpio Tankers and other tanker companies. I think first though, it is an important thing that we've seen improvement, quite a strong improvement year-over-year without the IMO 2020 effect yet. And this should -- is a great background to what's to come, because actually what we've had so far this year, has been detrimental to the product tanker market, because refineries in preparation of the expected increase in demand for IMO 2020 have been having more downtime. So therefore, that would crimp the demand. Yet we have an atmosphere, where overall the demand has been moving forward, ex-IMO, such that it rates us in a 25% to 30% higher than where they were this time last year.

So that is -- makes us very confident that when IMO starts to kick in, combined any way with the change of the seasonal aspect, we start to move into the stronger tanker season. Normally, that will come somewhere mid-October, towards the end of October. Last year, it came early October, second week. And that's going to be combined with IMO, that the rates will move very hard.

I would however expect the IMO movement and the product market to move earlier than that date. I mean, it literally -- our trading floors across the world, we have big trading floors in Singapore, London and here in New York, are watching for any indication they can to this market's going to start moving. And what we're looking for is just increased volumes of shipments from the refineries and switching the grades to the new IMO 2020 requirements.

And I would think that has to come at any point. I mean, it could happen before the end of August, but I think it certainly starts coming in early September lastest, simply because, for the shipping community to be able to comply with these regulations, they have to start loading and putting into their tanks, the new compliant fuels somewhere starting mid-October. Otherwise people won't be prepared as an industry crossing into January 2020.

JM: Thanks, Robert. That makes sense. I think a lot of investors, they're just looking at these markets. And some of us I mean me personally I've been in this market for about four years now. And you came off a strong 2015, it was very encouraging rates. And the supply wasn't too bad. And there's a positive for demand. And then we got into '16 and it was a little bit weaker and then '17 was weaker yet and '18 was really rough. So a lot of investors have been kind of burnt, and once burned twice shy. But like you said, we have seen significant year-over-year increases in the rates. So as I look forward to September-October, I share a lot of your optimism right as I've been investor in this company, I've set my alarm for mid-September. I will check the rates then.

RB: I think that -- look we insiders are really strong owners in Scorpio Tankers and Scorpio Bulkers and we've been increasing our positions. Certainly I have in both companies for the last two years. And I think though that a better for the outside investor, a better marker for expectation is not really the insiders of the companies or with the respect to you, J, it's the customers. We've never seen, not since 2003-2004, which was the beginning of the last real product tanker boom. We've never seen customers really go long as a group. It certainly didn't happen in '15 and '14, but now your refinance, and your traders, your traffic bureaus, your Vittles [ph], your Valeros, even Exxon are normally conservative across the board. These refiners are all around the world and oil companies and traders have been going long the product market by way of chartering in tonnage, increasing their contracts where owners are willing to give them. And that's a really strong side.

JM: Yeah, that is something very interesting. I hadn't really heard that particular point until basically now. And I know a little bit on your conference call yesterday, there was some of this discussion. When I was in New York last month, or I guess it was two months ago, now that it's August for Marine Money. I know we met up and, you know, I was there for the -- in Marine Money conference, and there was this a dearth of investors. But I know you were able to have several investor meetings that week. And I think you're one of the few firms that had the market capitalization and had the kind of the right story to be able to get investors into the room and interested to talk about. And as we look at the stock price, right up Scorpio Tankers year-to-date, it's been a significant run, right, very impressive movement up, and then Scorpio Bulkers as well. I think investors realized that Scorpio Bulkers sits on a significant shareholding of Scorpio tankers. And they also saw the nice rise in drybulk rates.

So with that kind of pivot point, I did want to give you a chance a little bit to talk about your other company, Scorpio Bulkers, right? A little bit smaller, doesn't quite carry as much interest in the markets yet. But how do you see the drybulk market looking now, and specifically in the midsize segment where you operate? I mean, rates have went up significantly month-over-month? Is this a temporary dislocation? Is it just, snapping back short term or is this a fundamental change in the market?

RB: Well, I think there are two things that are important in the midsize drybulk market. That is firstly, on the supply side is that the large delivery years are behind us now. So there is not actually very much on order in the dry cargo, midsize market and is approaching record lows of percentage of vessels on order to the actual fleet itself.

The second thing is that, that fleet itself is largely comprised of -- there's a lot of older ships in that fleet profile. And there are very few what I would call Eco vessels or modern vessels that basic fuel consumption is much lower than an older vessel. And then on top of that we have taken the measures to -- we're going to put scrubbers on our dry bulk vessels, which will allow us to have access to cheaper fuels into the IMO 2020 move whilst being compliant. And then the demand side is much more diverse than for example, the large size the Cape market. The Cape market is really primary an iron ore market. As we go into the midsized markets, it's everything, it's -- there's the grains, soybeans, the cements, every type of soft and hard commodity that's carried by sea around the world. And that so there's very many more different cargoes we carry.

And one thing that has happened, that's favorable, I mean, the China-U.S. trade question mark is really being positive for countries like Vietnam. I mean, Vietnam, Philippines, these countries surrounding Asia have suddenly had a spurt of demand, which has had a knock on effect into that small and midsize dry cargo market where we're shipping stuff for whether it's construction or -- Vietnamese steel production shot up 50% et cetera. And then these countries' living standards and economies are increasing quite fast. So we're shipping foodstuffs there. We're shipping grains, we're shipping soybeans there. So that's -- I think a really good forward looking position for the dry cargo market itself.

Now the other thing that's unique and -- not unique, but the other part of it's the dry cargo market was at a 50 year low in 2015. So it's coming from a real bottom where everything got flushed out. Now the consequence of that is still across the board, Scorpio Bulkers included. Even though we're making -- certainly we are making very strong cash flow positives. The present rate structure is -- I don't think we've had this kind of strength for five or six years across dry cargo. So it's almost a really good profitable structure that companies, including Scorpio Bulkers are traded at a significant discount to the breakout values or their scale or their net asset values, not too long their fair market book values.

And so we think we have a really great fleet, now one of the best fleets there. It's certainly one of the most modern, it will be one of the most fuel efficient, it will be one of the most adaptable to the new energy fuels. And that's why we think that that's a great position to have. And that's without its investment in Scorpio Tankers. Scorpio Bulkers is Scorpio Tankers' largest shareholder, owns I think 10% 11% of Scorpio ex -- outside of insiders. And we think that Scorpio Tankers is the best expression there is out there in the shipping business for the IMO 2020 change. That makes Scorpio Bulkers really exciting. And now that's why insiders own total around 30% of Scorpio Bulkers. And it's in a great -- it's in a good position.

Now if right now an investor would to be buying at a discount to his breakout value, with great positive cash flow and improving supply and demand balance sheet and an improving competitive environment. And it has for want of a better word flexibility in its balance sheet. It's a fully funded company. And at some point that's going to turn now that it's creating strong cash flows to -- we want a return on our capital same as any of you would want in this company too.

JM: Absolutely. Yeah, Robert. You hit a lot of the questions I was going to ask or kind of the segues I was going to ask about Scorpio Bulkers, kind of in your response there. So I appreciate it. Yeah, we followed that transaction with interest at last fall. We looked into the Scorpio Bulkers' acquisition of Scorpio Tankers in that initial public offering. And there is no doubt that the entry price was phenomenal. I mean, it really was a good chance to get in on the company.

And now, we have the benefit of hindsight and seeing that it indeed was a good investment. I mean, it wasn't without controversy, right. It was a pure play dry bulk company, which investors had got into, diverting a little bit of their funds into a tanker company. And it's one of those things where we look at it now and it's profitable, so everyone's happy. But Investors in Scorpio Bulkers now might have the question. They're happy right, because they made a lot of money.

But they might have the question, well, what do we do with this kind of investment, this overhang? Is it something that we convert back into Bulker equity at some point? We sell this Scorpio Tankers' equity on the open markets? Do we dividend it out to shareholders? What are some of the ways that you've thought about transitioning that investment? Or is that not in the works? This going to be a long term kind of combination?

RB: I think it's a really interesting question. I think, what's what stops -- it went back from the position. So when, when a company takes a 30% position in a company, but when insiders are taking 30% positions, and also we have another shareholder, our number two shareholder came in and helped us restructure the company back into 2015, at the 50 year drybulk market low, another 20%. And a couple of other strong institutions own another 10%-15%. The all other share, a real basic philosophy, the idea has not been to grow the biggest drybulk company, or the biggest drybulk medium company. The idea is what's the best way to make money?

So the Scorpio Tanker investment was -- was this a great opportunity? Yes. You're getting this fantastic fleet at a discount at a market time, right in the face of a tremendously positive catalyst of IMO 2020. Now as we started this call, IMO 2020 hasn't even begun to play out yet. The theater if you want to call IMO 2020, a show or anything, or a ball game, I mean, the players have been doing their little practices. They haven't even started, the fans haven't sat down to take the first pitch even. So I think at the moment if you heard into our call, we're very much focused on seeing how we can let that play out a little bit. But you always balance that against other alternatives too.

All of the things you mentioned there, I mean you would look at when the time comes. You would look to -- you could dividend some of the shares out to the existing shareholders, especially as so many of the actual Scorpio Bulker shareholders own stock in Scorpio Tankers anyway. So clearly the insiders in Scorpio Bulkers love Scorpio Tankers. So do the other two top shareholders too. They're shareholders of Scorpio Tankers. So that's an alternative. You could also -- if the spread persists too much, if it persists whereby the Scorpio Bulkers continues to trade at a big steep discount to NAV, then the funds might be might be used to try and close that gap or partly part funds might be used to close that gap in the term of buybacks.

The company also went to market -- remember it, the starting point with Scorpio Bulkers. It is already fully funded. And it is already now creating positive cash flow. So we don't know yet if this persists, as well for a quarter or a few months. The company will be throwing off surplus cash flow too. So it's not just what we have to think about what we're doing with the Scorpio Tanker stock hopefully, it's also what we're doing with the positive cash flow itself. I would say that no decisions have been made either way right now, where we've been monitoring that, but all of the options will be studied. And we're really fortunate to have these luxury options. I mean occasionally, we hear analysts sort of concerning themselves in a negative way. Well I mean, it's amazing. The starting point is you have a company in an industry that is recovering from a depression.

So the very fact that someone can ask you, wow, what are you going to do with all these positive cash positions, is actually a great thing, because it means that you have those options.

JM: Definitely was not the situation in 2016 and 2017. So we came a long ways. And I remember back in 2016, the company had dropped, I think it was to about $3 a share at Scorpio Bulkers. And you had to recapitalize, you had to raise equity. And Robert, I saw you made some personal purchases at that point. And that was a clear signal, I think, to anyone really watching the stock that, now is the time to get at the bottom of the cycle. And it's a very profitable turnaround investment at that point. And I think we saw a similar thing, not exactly the same, but we saw a similar thing with Scorpio Tankers. And in Scorpio Tankers, I would say the difference has been the speed of the recovery. Scorpio Bulkers, it's been several years. There are lots of -- when you're doubling or tripling your money a couple of years it's fine. But with Scorpio Tankers, we've moved up 50%-60%, in a matter of months. So that speaks to the market there.

RB: Yeah, this is why we're begging are -- not begging, but we're asking our shareholders and supporters of Scorpio Bulkers to be a little bit patient over their investment. The easy thing would be to -- just easy thing would be say, great, good. We bought it. We could sell at 50% profit. Thank you. I think there is one analyst said on a call once, you could declare victory. Well, yeah, that's just sort of interesting. But what is so different in the Scorpio Tanker position is you've got this major catalyst. It is really rare. In 35 years working this industry public markets, I've never seen a regulation that is an actual positive demand catalyst.

Normally regulations on shipping lead to extra expense. They are regulations either to make things more transparent, to make things more secure, to make greater oversight, or to increase the safety in the industry. And all of those normally cost a lot of money. Here you have a change that for Scorpio Tankers is going to increase the demand for the ships itself. And Scorpio Tankers has the most modern product tanker fleet in the world and is the greatest beneficiary. So that's why you have this rise so quickly. When IMO was confirmed last November December in Scorpio Tankers combined with -- it hasn't been started yet, which is why we think there can be a further strong leg or two upwards.

JM: Yeah, absolutely. And as investors, that's something we've been watching as well. And good job contrasting the differences on regulation. It's been interesting to watch. And you see some of these things come through, like the ballast water treatment. And you think, well, what's this going to do? And in that one specifically, all it really did, like you said was raise the costs.

With IMO 2020 coming in and driving out some of that older tonnage, and it also opens up an interesting, sort of investments arbitrage as it were with installing scrubbers. And on Scorpio Tankers, it looks like you've committed to install scrubbers on this with all the LR vessels and the MRs. The only ones you're not installing, if I have seen that correctly is -- are the Handymaxes. And then in Scorpio Bulkers it looks like 100% scrubber allocation as well.

A question I had on that is, I noticed your installation schedule is spread out throughout starting pretty much now, right mid-2019 through the end of 2020. Now I understand shipyards are pretty much fully booked through most of 2020, installing those scrubbers. Is there any way to accelerate that timeline any further getting us closer to January, February, March of 2020 or are the shipyards pretty much just fully booked at this point?

RB: You're going to accelerate things perhaps on the margin. We have enough with scope between -- Scorpio Tankers has a faster period than Scorpio Bulkers has with obviously all the bigger ships done first. But the -- we have well over 100 total vessels going in for scrubber refit. So there's going to be some learning benefit here. So hopefully, the later vessels will have a faster schedule than the first ones, then maybe we obviously, we tend to be conservative in how we estimate for these off-hire things. And until we've shown ourselves otherwise, we'll keep it that way. So on the margin there may be some improvement to the schedule. But I think what is exciting is that the vast majority of the tonnage out there, especially in medium dry cargo, and in the MRs in products, there are very few people who are committed to doing scrubbers that can -- that are inside that time schedule. And the rest of the fleet now is really trapped. They can't get scrubbers until well into 2021. Well, they're just not going to be able to get them, they're not going to go through the process too.

So I think that, we would of course like in a perfect world to have them all there by January 1, but we're thankful for the ones that we be -- in this type of environment for the ones that we actually going to have.

JM: Yeah, it seems like a lot of companies in the last couple of years were kind of sitting on the fence and debating whether or not to install scrubbers. And I know Scorpio moved, fairly quickly and decisively. And I mean, that's apparent.

RB: And that's I think also to be fair to some of my competitors too, it is that, yes, there were some people sitting on the fence, but there were others that they were forced to sit on the fence, and still forced to sit on the fence. Because both the dry cargo and the product market had produced some terrible results, terrible cash flows. I mean a 50 year low in 2015-'16 is really bad. That's definitely negative cash flows, balance sheets getting smashed up all over the place, the same as what was happening in the product market. And installing scrubbers is an upfront capital exercise. So there are management's out there, who internally would love to be putting scrubbers on. But they just can't afford it.

JM: Yeah, they just do their stock, right? I mean, they don't -- and they either have to raise equity and the market -- as you know, the markets not forgiving for anyone that tries to raise equity. So yeah, it's just a really tough spot. Robert, on that, you kind of at the front of the learning curve here with installing all these scrubbers. Has there been any sort of surprises or lessons learned or some dislocations that you've seen in that market? Or is it kind of as expected so far?

RB: James, do you want to give some one of the details?.

James Doyle: Yeah, I would say it's as expected. I mean it's hard to match a perfect arrival of the vessel with drydock installation, you might be waiting a few days. But in terms of equipment and installation, things have gone as expected. I think we would expect or we did expect to have some initial delays with we've seen. But, nothing out of the ordinary and not due to lack of equipment or installation issues. The scrubbers we've had installed have been commissioned and are working. They're not yet in the states or the ECA areas where we could have the potential to use them. But they are commissioned, and they are working. So all in all it's so far so good.

JM: Thanks. Seems like you've been ahead of the curve on scrubbers and getting that stuff in that. And one other question for you, and I know it's speculative at this point. But what kind of spreads are you expecting? Or what is the market indicating at this point? Are we seeing $200 spreads, $180, $240? What kind of numbers that have you been seeing or either quoted or discussed or based on the futures curves?

JD: So the futures curve had the spreads at least for the first year at say the high 200s. But if you listen to Valero's conference call, basically those guys say look, we don't think the forward curve for diesel is a fair reflection of where it will be. We think it'll be higher.

Where we are more or less, as we see a lot of reasons why residual fuel oil prices are or high sulfur fuel oil prices should go down just based on the lack of other uses, aside from power generation, the other alternative the shipping. And with the amount of scrubbers being installed, there's going to be surplus high sulfur fuel oil until we find it hard to see a case where that goes up in price.

JM: Yeah, that makes sense for sure. I think there's just a lot of -- we talked about earlier fence setting from companies. And understandably some of that's due to balance sheets. But there's also sort of a lot of fence sitting with some investors, right, looking at this and saying, Well, I don't know if the scrubbers are going to make sense. I don't know that, the payback periods that we see in these presentations looks a little bit too rosy. And right, I mean the payback period, the difference between $300 of spread and 150 is significant. Obviously, it's doubling of the payback period. And when we're talking the difference between a year and a half of getting your cash back and starting to earn returns versus three years is enormous, in terms of implied returns.

So I think investors are kind of looking at that and they are kind of confused. And I think it seems like the futures markets haven't really gotten the full volumes and kind of interest yet. How many -- in that note, how much is the volumes on the futures markets? Are these -- can we take these spreads seriously at this point? Or is it just like you said, is it just getting started?

JD: I think it's just getting started. I think like you said, a lot of people are unsure how this is going to play out. And I know you and I had a quick chat kind of about blends and things like that. And there's some confusion there as well. But at the end of the day, we follow what the refiners said. I think they have the best outlook. And when we listen to Valero said, look, we think the forward curve is going to be a lot higher than what's currently showing today. That gives us kind of confident in our belief that increased demand for distillers is going to push that forward price up.

JM: Excellent. Thanks, James. And at this point that's kind of most of the stuff that I had, I wanted to go kind of back and forth on with you and Robert. I'm going to turn it over a little bit now to some questions I've had from our investor group. Some of the stuff we've compiled over the past few days.

So one of these questions and this is kind of arose yesterday, after listening to both your conference call and also Ardmore Shipping's conference call is how is this low Sulfur field, that compliant blend, the 0.5% stuff? How is that going to be transported? Is that considered a dirty fuel? It needs to be on like a crew tanker or you need to scrub the tanks afterwards? Or is this something that you can carry on product tankers without really risk of contamination?

JD: Sure, J. So I think the best way to answer that question is to just go over the types of fuels. So today we burn high sulfur fuel oil. It's a residual fuel oil, on average it's 3.5% sulfur, and let's call that Coca Cola. Then in EC areas and things like that, you can burn a marine gas oil or actually a low sulfur diesel. But for the purpose of this for IMO 2020m marine gas oil is basically a diesel that has less than 5% sulfur and we call that spread.

So the marine gas oil is a clean cargo and the high sulfur fuel oil is a dirty cargo. Now where people are getting confused is when they hear the words VLSFO, which is very low sulfur fuel oil. Now there are two types of very low sulfur fuel oil. There is the fuel oil that comes directly from the refinery, that has a sulfur content below 0.5%. So once it's refined, it has that 0.5 net. We will call that Diet Coke. There's not that much of that available, because you need a heavy sweet crude to produce it.

The other, and what is being talked about by refiners is a VLSFO blend. So it's taking the high sulfur fuel oil, the Coca Cola and it's blending it with a marine gas oil which is a diesel, the Sprite. Now that once is fully blended will be a dirty cargo because it has a fuel oil. So the blends will be a dirty cargo, marine gas will remain a clean cargo. The more compelling part for us is that in those blends, if you were to blend that 3.5% high sulfur fuel oil with a marine gas oil, the majority of that blend maybe -- you know 75% to 85% of that is going to be diesel. And that is when we're talking about the incremental demand is. Even though those blends are a dirty cargo, it is predominantly diesel. And where that diesel is going to come from is more relevant for the product tanker space.

We think initially, until the blends are really reliable and compatible, people will burn NGL in part, which will be incremental demand to product tankers. But going forward, this blend is permanent incremental demand to the product tanker market, because you're going to need to blend the high sulfur fuel oil with a diesel clean product.

JM: Got it. So that the total demand actually goes up. It could go up quite significantly, especially for your type of trade, even if the amount of consuming fuel at the end is the same, right? Because you have to bring all these different blends all across the world and get them into the ports. Is that what I'm hearing from you, James?

JD: Yeah, the parts. Just to bring the diesel for blends. I mean, if you look at the United States, they don't produce a lot of fuel oil, very little. And so where these blends are going to be done, and what parts need to be moved is the real driver. But for us, everything today pretty much is a dirty cargo anyway. So any type of NGL movement or things like that is going to be incremental demand to us from day one. And then on top of that, you're going to have these increased diesel flows, because, the refining complexes in different regions have different products and how they're going to come out with these blends and where the incremental diesel's going to come from, if you look at who produces the most fuel oil, it's Russia, Saudi Arabia and Singapore.

So are you going to get diesel movements over there? Are you going to get fuel oil movements to United States and how these blends will work? It's going to be good for both crude and products. We just get that incremental demand because we currently don't carry really any bunker fuel.

JM: Yeah, that does make sense. And it's very interesting. And there was some confusion yesterday on those conference calls, just the discussion of what was what. So I do appreciate your splitting it into hard coke and Diet Coke and Sprite. It helps it helps people like us who are a little less scientific, maybe to figure that one out. So thank you for that, James.

On that note, one of the kind of overhangs on a product market in the past, and I don't know if it's a legitimate overhang, or just maybe the kind of excuse of the day when the markets are weaker. But VLCCs and other, Suezmaxes and tankers like that, the crude tankers, when they get delivered, a lot of times I've heard their initial maiden voyage carries the product, diesel, or some sort of light, clean cargo. Is that kind of an overhang for you guys on the supply side? Because I know that the product tankers supply curve looks really good. But we also have a lot of VLCCs coming for delivery in the next six to twelve months. Is that kind of a concern for you guys?

RB: I wouldn't say it's a concern. I say it's the fact that out there. But the couple of things that would anyway be favorable, going forward from about -- from September is that, first of all the LCC deliveries fall off a cliff once we get into towards the September and the fourth quarter, because the order book itself doesn't have many VLCCs delivering in that fourth quarter. And anyway, when we get to the fourth quarter, people tend to delay their deliveries in November, December into January, February just like for automobile, you'd like to just have that New Year stamp on it.

And then the second, but more important thing is that, the market is also expecting the VLCC market to improve. So the temptation or the fact that VLCCs encroach on our markets, new ones for like the first loaded voyages is much less if their own market is doing well.

JM: Yeah, definitely makes sense. And there's not that terrible crude tanker rate overhang. And I think that's kind of what we saw the last couple of years was the VL rates and Suezmax rates were also terrible, if not worse than product. So yeah, there's a little bit of switching back and forth, especially on the LR-2 and then kind of Aframax markets.

Shifting over to one other question we had, and it's a question that keeps coming up amongst investors. And I think a very good one is right now, you estimated on the call that Scorpio Bulkers now is somewhere between, 9.50, and 10, per your estimates, a little bit more maybe aggressive in my estimates, but in the same general ball park. This share price is, significantly lower than that. I think, the markets have just opened up as we're talking now and price is in the upper fives. So at what point, do you see yourselves, having enough cash, right. I mean, with the rates picking up, your cash flow is clearly very positive.

At what point do you see yourselves having enough cash and being willing to kind of dip back into the market and take advantage of that arbitrage?

RB: Yeah, I mean, it's kind of this one way of looking at it, another way of looking at it is whether or not that -- we know, we have good buyers at the moment of that stock? The other thing is how much that arbitrage could you actually take? I mean, it's a thinly -- there is not that much of a float out there. There is, I think there's 60% odd of the stock, maybe a bit more is held between four groups of people. I could probably add another four to that, and we get to 75%.

So I think that, it's definitely a situation where, you would move. If it's not -- if it's a [indiscernible] you want to buy stocks if there's no liquidity out there, that's how you'll get them in some kind of volume.

The second aspect is the rules itself. You're only allowed to buy X amount of the daily traded volume. So you don't necessarily get much of the arbitrage yourself. You might take that stock price up by going in and doing it. But your stock, you can also argue that if you just keep doing the right thing, your stock price is going that -- that arb is going to get taken out anyway. But either way, it's something we -- it's just something, as I said earlier that we will just watch. And we are not going to give any -- we don't give any guidance as to what our cash flows will be.

And unfortunately, it's also a little bit of game theory. I mean, the idea would be to buy whatever you're doing the cheapest you can if you're going to buy. So the last thing you're going to do is tell much that I'm sure I would like every one of the people on this call sitting down in a bar or whatever, that there's no way we're going to telegraph. Tuesday, next week at 2 o'clock we're keeping [indiscernible].

JM: Now that's phenomenal. I was thinking about that. If you're answering the question, and I'm thinking that, if Robert says we're going to buy the hell out of the stock up to $9, then I know he's not anything. And if he says he's not going to buy it until it's $4, then I know they're buying. So yeah, it's definitely true on the game theory and not want to telegraph too much. And there is an argument for, just doing the right things and earning the right profits and maybe having a dividend down the road that brings investors back. And I think that does make sense at some point. But then there's also of course, a mathematic argument of closing that NAV gap.

RB: So you just have to do the right thing in the long part of it. Because you also got a whole constitute to investors out there, you probably wouldn't invest in it. We start ripping it back and $300 million to $350 million dollar market cap companies. So there's got to be a second trick. You can't just be a one trick pony, because you can buy a stock back what happens. You create an opportunity for people to sell it at a higher price, but it may not strategically get you to the right place.

JM: Yeah, I know that's definitely true. And you have to have a chance to sell at the other side right. And in the markets that we've had in the last 10 years, really, but the last couple years, for sure. There just has not been a market for selling and placing equity. I mean I know you've been able to do it with Scorpio Tankers, but it was at a very painful price and Scorpio Bulkers. But you want to be in a market where you can get your stock price trading at a premium, and then maybe you see an acquisition opportunity or something and you can issue equity. So you got that both sides of it.

RB: Maybe just creating a super strong balance sheet, and a lot of time where you we've got the position. It's just not a good strategy to -- insiders it's can't. I mean we're not there to trade our stock with that amount. So you would appeal for everything. So we'll see, but we'll watch. As I said the most important thing is that we have option.

JM: Yeah. And I've definitely seen both bulkers and tankers repurchased heavily in the past when the opportunity presented itself. So I know you're keeping your cards close to the vest. But I know you're also obviously well aware of the value opportunity.

RB: I mean we get the mathematics. I mean, the last cycle the company I was with the OMI we actually bought 34.5% of the stock back in a 15 month period below NAV and then put the company out for sale. And we sold the company at a price 25% 30% above NAV that was a very nice trade.

JM: Yes. Certainly it was. And I'm sure investors would love to see you repeat that again in the future. And maybe we'll get it. We'll see.

RB: Sure. My wife would love that too.

JM: Everybody. Everybody on the long side of the trade would love to see something like that. Well, Robert, thank you very much for your time. I really appreciate you joining us here on the call and letting us -- some of the investors jump in with their questions.

RB: Thank you for the support. And look we're really happy to support this type of communication. It's fun.

JM: Yeah, Robert, thanks. And James, thanks to you as well. I appreciate you jumping in and offering some help on some of the more technical stuff.

JD: Thank you.

JM: Absolutely. Hopefully we can do more of these going forward. And I look forward to more results. And hopefully we'll get that stock price up where it belongs.

