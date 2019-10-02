The CarMax Omni-Channel Strategy Is Delivering In Atlanta And Beyond

CarMax plans to bring the omni-channel experience to the majority of its customers by February 2020.

We saw double-digit comps in Atlanta for the third quarter in a row.

Introduction

The days are numbered for old-fashioned car dealerships. My thesis is that the omni-channel strategy is working extremely well for CarMax (KMX). This is expected given the consistent no-haggle pricing model at CarMax and the transparent financing model.

The 2019 10-K explains the omni-channel experience:

As we roll out our new omni-channel experience, our customers will be empowered to buy a car on their own terms, either completely from home, in-store, or through an integrated combination of online and in-store experiences.

In the 2Q20 earnings call from late September, CEO Bill Nash said there were double-digit comps in Atlanta, the original omni-channel market, for the third quarter in a row. He specifically said Atlanta continues to outperform in both comp sales and appraisal buys.

Customer Experience Centers [CECs] are required for the omni-strategy and they need about 300 associates each. A December 2018 press release talks about the first one in Atlanta:

Customers of CarMax’s new omni-channel offering in Atlanta can: -Complete the entire car buying process from home, including financing, appraisal and paperwork, without visiting the store. -Have their vehicle delivered directly to home or work,and test drive before buying. There is no requirement for the customer to purchase prior to having the vehicle delivered.

A May 2019 press release revealed that Kansas City was the location of the second CEC and a September 2019 press release said that Temp, Arizona was the location of the third.

The CarMax Home Delivery section of the CarMax website explains some choices available to customers through the omni-channel experience:

Image Source: CarMax Home Delivery

Image Source: CarMax Home Delivery

Image Source: CarMax Home Delivery

Image Source: CarMax Home Delivery

The CarMax fiscal calendar can be confusing as it is 10 months ahead of the conventional fiscal calendar used by Carvana (CVNA), AutoNation (AN) and others.

The Early Days Of Omni-Channel

At the end of March, CEO Nash talked about elements in conjunction with omni-channel efforts in the 4Q19 earnings call, saying the Atlanta market achieved better than expected double-digit growth in both comp sales and appraisal:

In conjunction with the launch of omni-channel, we introduced a number of other elements including increased free transfers, a new website, a new advertising campaign and a pricing test.

In late June, we learned about the progress of CECs from CEO Nash in the 1Q20 earnings call:

Having spent some time in our new Atlanta CEC, I'm convinced that this is the right solution for continuing to improve our customer experience. The technology is state-of-the-art and integrates well with our store systems. Our associates are excited and well-positioned to focus on progressing the customer online and providing an exceptional experience. With the opening of the Atlanta CEC, we rolled the omni-channel experience to the majority of our Florida stores earlier this month. Later this quarter, we will continue the rollout to new markets, including those in North Carolina and Virginia. This is an experience that we can tailor to each individual customer. This is the future of car buying.

Later in the 1Q20 call, CEO Nash answered a question from Nicholas Zangler regarding Atlanta comps. CEO Nash said the Atlanta double-digit comps for the 3-month period ending May 2019 were even better than the already impressive comps for the 3-month period ending February 2019.

Units By Company

Carvana has always been internet-friendly but CarMax is increasingly moving in that direction. The Carvana 2Q19 letter to shareholders says they now serve 65.7% of the U.S. population. Meanwhile CarMax CEO Nash explained in the late September earnings call for 2Q20 that the omni-channel experience is offered to about one-third of customers. And it has been repeated several times that CarMax expects the omni-channel experience to be available to the majority of customers by February 2020.

Looking at retail sales of used vehicles for the most recent period spanning 6 months, Carvana and CarMax both sold almost 40,000 additional units compared to the same period for the prior year. Using the most recent releases and filings, we look at the period through August 2019 for CarMax and the period through June 2019 for Carvana and AutoNation:

Period Company Units Sold Y/Y Units Increase Y/Y Unit % Growth Jan to Jun '19 Carvana 80,766 39,732 96.8% Mar to Aug '19 CarMax 433,359 38,081 9.6% Jan to Jun '19 AutoNation 123,510 1,219 1.0%

Spreadsheet Sources: Carvana 2Q19 10-Q, CarMax 2Q20 earnings release and AutoNation 2Q19 10-Q

I believe this trend will continue for the next several years. Carvana and CarMax will go on having better comps than competitors as more customers in the used car universe move to the web. If unit growth was the only factor driving shareholder returns then I’d be looking at Carvana instead of CarMax. Carvana will continue to grow faster but CarMax is doing a wonderful job balancing growth and profits.

No-Haggle Pricing

Carvana and CarMax have always been consistent with respect to no-haggle pricing. Other dealerships have gone back and forth with no-haggle and this makes it more difficult to have strong online sales given the confusion customers face.

Transparent Financing

The 2019 10-K says the omni-channel experience should reinforce competitive advantages. This is especially true with the competitive advantage of having an efficient and transparent finance system which is amplified when combined with the internet. The July 2003 Background Paper explains that CarMax does not use a finance manager. Instead, the sales consultant enters the application info into the office computer while sitting by the customer. Obviously, it is simpler to move this type of system online than one in which a finance manager is involved.

The July 2003 background paper goes on to explain the CarMax finance system that sounds perfect for the internet, especially with respect to computer screen offers being presented side by side:

The application is electronically submitted to the prime lenders. If the application does not receive a prime offer, it is routed to CarMax’s non-prime partners. Approvals are displayed on the computer screen for the consumer to view, including the interest rate, term of the loan and monthly payment. If the consumer receives multiple approvals, these offers are presented side by side for the consumer to compare. CarMax has pre-negotiated fixed commissions with each of its lenders. Consequently, offers are presented as received from the lenders, with no negotiation at the store level. The customer chooses the offer that best suits his or her needs.

The 2003 background paper explains that “excessive phone contact” is often required between the F&I [finance & insurance] manager and the lender representative in the traditional finance world. This excessive phone contact is not good for traditional dealers as they try to move online:

At a traditional dealer, all credit applications are handled by the F&I manager, a commissioned employee whose commission per deal is a direct function of the finance spread achieved on each deal. Thus his goal is to find the finance source that will provide a loan for a given customer at the lowest rate and then try to sell that loan to the customer at the highest rate possible. F&I managers typically work with dozens of potential finance sources, each vying for the dealer loan flow. One of the key skills of a talented F&I manager is to know what customer profiles and deal structures can best be sold to each finance source. Thus loan placement at typical dealerships almost always involves extensive phone contact with the lender representative as the F&I manager tries to manage the customer credit information and deal structure to sell the lender representative on the best rate possible.

Complexities between the F&I manager and customers at traditional dealerships sound like a significant obstacle in terms of moving the process online:

Once the lender side of the negotiation is complete, the F&I manager switches gears to negotiate with the customer. Here the F&I manager must evaluate the sophistication and bargaining power of the customer, based on the information passed to him by the salespeople and sales managers. Obviously, the customer with significant credit history problems is the one with the least negotiating power. Thus, paradoxically, many of the lender’s riskiest loans may be the ones carrying the largest spreads. While lenders try to limit this behavior through spread limits, the F&I manager can often work with the sales manager to push more profit into another element of the deal.

In summary, the amalgamation of the modern internet and the transparent finance architecture at CarMax gives rise to tremendous opportunities.

Valuation

The value of CarMax is the amount of cash that can be pulled out of the business during its remaining life discounted back to today. It’s hard to pinpoint this number but I do think adjusted free cash flow will be significantly higher 5 years from now than it is today. I like to look at adjusted free cash flow along with net earnings and think about the way they stack up with the enterprise value and market cap.

Here is the enterprise value [EV]:

$14,513 million market cap [1]

$1,689 million long-term debt excluding non-recourse

$1 million short-term debt

$(41) million cash

---------------------

$16,162 million

[1] There were 164,885,648 shares issued and outstanding as of August 31, 2019 per the 2Q20 earnings release and the 9/30/19 share price was $88.02.

Per the "Reconciliation Of Adjusted Net Cash From Operating Activities" section on page 37 of the 10-K, I use adjusted net cash provided by operating activities when calculating adjusted free cash flow. In other words, I incorporate issuances of non-recourse notes payable and payments on non-recourse notes payable from the Financing Activities section of the cash flow statement. Also, I treat stock-based compensation like a cash expense.

Treating all capex like maintenance/replacement, the first part of my adjusted free cash flow is as follows:

= 1H20 + FY19 - 1H19

= [$481 mn - $69 mn - $171 mn] + [$1,054 mn - $75 mn - $305 mn] - [$719 mn - $54 mn - $171 mn]

= $241 mn + $674 mn - $494 mn

= $421 mn

The above $421 million treated the entire $305 million in capex as maintenance/replacement. Based on the fact that capex was just $22.4 million in fiscal 2010 when growth was paused, I'm guessing that only about a quarter of the capex is for maintenance and the rest is for growth. As such, I add $229 million back in to get an adjusted free cash flow of $650 million. TTM interest was $79 million. People say that if we look at EV to adjusted FCF then we should take the interest expense out of the adjusted FCF calculation to keep the numerator and denominator consistent.

Another lens we can use is the P/E ratio. In this case the “P” is the market cap of $14,513 million and the TTM “E” is 1H20 + FY19 - 1H19 which comes to $500 million + 842 million - $460 million or $882 million. So I get a P/E ratio of a little over 16 which seems very reasonable given the way comps are coming in with the omni-channel strategy.

Closing Thoughts

Bereft of online choices for many years, car buyers are tired of suffering. Initially, Carvana came to the rescue and now CarMax is providing relief as well. The Atlanta comps are a harbinger of things to come and the actionable information is for investors to research the implications of the omni-channel strategy at CarMax. We are still in the early days of the omni rollout as even the most experienced CEC associates in Atlanta have only been taking calls since June.

In large part because of the omni-channel strategy, I think CarMax will outperform the S&P 500 over the next 5 years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMX, VOO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Any material in this article should not be relied on as a formal investment recommendation. Never buy a stock without doing your own thorough research.