There Is A Reason Investors Are Getting Excited About Summit Therapeutics Again

Summit Therapeutics (SMMT) plans on having its R&D day on October 7th following a series of presentations between October 2 and 6 at ID Week 2019. This day will entail additional new data about ridinilazole as well as, more importantly, a potential update on initial clinical trials for the company's SMT-571 candidate. A double dose of good news for the company could create a nice tradeable event for Summit traders or investors as the company has the cash and grants to minimize additional shareholder dilution as the company gets close to potential commercialization of its lead candidate.

Summit's new Phase 2 data on ridinilazole for the treatment of C. difficile infection should help reinforce the goal of showing superior clinical outcomes from usage as a potential new standard of care over the current standard in vancomycin. Ridinilazole very well could continue to show a superior sustained response while preserving the underlying gut microbiome of the patient. Ridinilazole also has the possibility of having economic advantages over vancomycin upon commercialization potentially allowing payers and healthcare providers an even greater incentive to switch over to it quickly as a new standard of care if it achieves FDA approval.

Summit initiated two Phase 3 trials on ridinilazole in February of 2019 with expected top-line data coming out in the second half of 2021. After that, Summit could potentially file a NDA for FDA approval in 2022, making the road to commercialization still a longer one for investors to wait out. However, such exhaustive data collection and studies should ease potential FDA approval if the data continues to impress and should ease healthcare providers in switching over to a new standard of care during commercialization.

Summit could also use its upcoming R&D day as the perfect place for an update on the company's much anticipated SMT-571 candidate for the potential treatment for Neisseria gonorrhoeae. Initial preclinical data of this candidate resulted in a strong institutional and investor response as the stock doubled in no time on strong volume.

SMT-571 showed initial data that it was potent against over 200 isolates of Neisseria gonorrhoeae including numerous multi-drug resistant and extensively-drug resistant strains according to the Journal of Antimicrobial Chemotherapy.

Summit was initially expecting to initiate Phase 1 clinical studies in the second half of 2019. However, those studies have been delayed resulting in the slow descent of the stock over the past half a year as investors have been awaiting an update on the candidate.

Summit has stated that it is evaluating the design of upcoming clinical trials to optimize the process to shorten the overall clinical development timeline for SMT-571 which would be welcome news for investors if they do end up finding a faster approval pathway for the candidate. The scheduling of the company's R&D day following ID Week is the perfect place not only to discuss the company's lead candidate but to also give an update on SMT-571 and the potential start of clinical trials.

Summit ended April of 2019 with ~ 26.9 million pounds in cash as a U.K. company with a loss for the quarter of about 5.8 million pounds. This means that the company has about another year's worth of cash on its balance sheet to get some excitement built up around its candidates before it would absolutely need another capital raise. This gives the company time to get its share price up to a more desirable level before it initiates another capital raise.

Summit also has the benefit of additional funds for their candidate development that will help minimize shareholder dilution going forward. The first is a BARDA contract worth up to $62 million to support its lead candidate ridinilazole. It also has a CARB-X award for up to $4.5 million to help support the development of SMT-571. These awards help spotlight the fact that the industry is increasingly in need of new classes of antibiotics to fight highly resistant bacterial infections.

Summit's upcoming R&D day could be a potentially terrific trading opportunity for investors seeking a short-term gain or as an opportunity to initiate or add to existing shares for investors interested in the prospects of the Discuva Platform and new classes of antibiotics and standards of care. Summit's lead candidate ridinilazole is on track for success with a new data reveal and the potential rescheduling of clinical trials for SMT-571 could get investors excited about its prospects again. With a year's worth of cash on its balance sheet and awards to support both of its main candidates, Summit has the time to develop its candidates with minimal shareholder dilution especially if the data continues to impress. I remain long SMMT. Best of luck to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SMMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.