XBI: Biotech's Sharp Declines May Only Be Starting

The SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (XBI) has fallen sharply in recent months. It's been so bad that the ETF has now entered a bear market, down more than 20% from its highs in April. The problem is that the ETF may not be finished falling.

From both a technical and valuation perspective, the ETF still appears it may have much further to fall.

I first mentioned XBI and biotech's problem may only get worse in my SA marketplace service - Why Semis And Biotech May Underperform In The Months Ahead.

Technical Take

The technical chart shows that the ETF has fallen below a significant level of support around $75, which is now likely to act as a level of technical resistance. Should the ETF fall below a level of technical support at $72.50, it may result in a retest of its late December prices around $68.60, a drop of around 7.7% from its current price of $74.30 on October 2.

Additionally, the relative strength index has been falling in recent months. Now the RSI is declining sharply, even hitting levels around 30, a level that may indicate the ETF is oversold. However, it is the overall trend that may matter more in this case. That trend would suggest that bearish momentum has taken hold of the ETF.

Overvalued Relative To The S&P 500

When looking at XBI in relation to the S&P 500 ETF (SPY), one can see that the ETF is still potentially expensive on a relative basis. The chart below shows the significant price appreciation that took place in XBI relative to the S&P 500 from late 2014 through mid-2015. Of course, that was followed by the sharp decline as high drug prices became a talking point during the US Presidential election in 2016.

Should something similar take place during this Presidential election then perhaps the ETF should be worth something closer to 23% of the value of SPY? Assuming SPY's price stays constant around $290, then XBI would trade for $66.7, nearly the same price the technical chart above implies.

Bearish Bets Pile Up

The most significant open interest levels for the ETF come at the $75 puts for expiration on October 18, with roughly 30,000 contracts. The number of puts have risen by almost sixfold since September 24 when they stood at approximately 5,400 open contracts. The number of puts also massively outweighs the number of calls which has only 200 open contracts at the same strike price.

(Trade Alert)

The contracts trade for roughly $2.40 as of October 2. That means XBI would need to fall to around $72.60 by the middle of the month for a buyer of the puts to earn a profit.

Politics?

Political fears can easily continue to weigh on this group. Drug pricing has acted as a lightning rod when it comes to a candidate running for President. It wreaked havoc on the group in late 2015 and for most of 2016. Who runs as the Democratic candidate for President may determine just how much of topic drug prices will be during this election cycle.

Risks

There's plenty of risk to my assertions. The group has already been beaten up and could easily see a bounce back over the short term especially if the broader market rebounds from its steep October sell-off. Additionally, the ETF could rally to around $78.25 before finding a meaningful and robust level of resistance.

For now, the momentum seems to be indicating that the biotech sector hasn't finished its move lower. How much more it has to fall may be the ultimate question, but a decline to the late December lows certainly seems like a reasonable possibility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.