Why I Like Holly Energy Partners

The distribution is sustainable, but I want to see expanding cash flow from operations.

The financial leverage is slightly high for my taste. However, I am not concerned yet.

I like Holly Energy Partners (HEP). The MLP has a distinguished distribution-hike history. Also, there is a strong demand for its service. Although some refineries will be down for maintenance, the minimum contractual obligations will prevent HEP from experiencing a material impact. HEP’s operational performance has been stellar, and the balance sheet is solid. I think that the distribution is sustainable. However, I would like to see that management reduces capital expenses or that cash flow from operations increases.

Things to like about HEP

One aspect that I like about HEP’s management and board of directors is that the company continues to hike the distribution. The second quarter of 2019 marked the 59th consecutive distribution hike since HEP’s IPO in 2004, representing a 1.9% increase YOY. The solid track is a testament that management is committed to returning capital to its equity holders.

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website.

HEP had a stellar performance in 2Q 2019 compared to last year. Net income increased by 10%, and revenue increased by 8%. The primary driver was an increase in volume by 10% year-over-year. In the 2Q 2019 earnings call, George Damiris, President and CEO, attributed the jump to the higher crude oil pipeline volumes around the Permian basin in their pipeline systems in Wyoming and Utah. George believes that the strong performance will continue in the second half of 2019, driven by the increase in contractual turf escalators and healthy demand for pipeline volumes.

One of the potential negative impacts coming up for HEP is the downtime in several refineries, primarily associated with Cheyenne and El Dorado starting in the second half of September and October. However, given the minimum volume commitments, I do not expect the impact to be material to HEP.

Also, in the conference call, Joe Martolio, from JPMorgan, asked George about his updated thoughts on refiners absorbing their MLPs in the past. George responded that management does not see any value, but that they will continue to look in the interest of all their stakeholders. It seems to me that the company is not thinking about being absorbed by the refiner at the current stock price.

HEP’s operational performance

In brief, HEP’s operational performance looks stellar. My preferred metric is the DuPont ROE analysis because it provides a panoramic picture of the company. The summary addresses the tax and interest burden, operating income margin, asset turnover, and equity multiplier. I am showing you the inputs and results in the following pages. The amounts are in 1000s unless ratios or otherwise noted.

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

The ROE has been improving over the past six quarters. The ROE rose to 11.7% in 2Q 2019 from 8.6% in 2Q 2018. I am now discussing the drivers and their implications.

To kick it off, let us talk about the tax burden. While there is not much to write about it, as it is stable at 0.96, it is proof that the company is taking advantage of its pass-through status. In other words, it is paying a minimal amount of taxes compared to EBT.

The interest burden is also high and stable at 0.74. Great news.

The operating income margin is also stable, hovering at the 50% mark. It seems that the company has operating expenses under control.

The asset turnover is also unchanged at 0.06 over the last six quarters.

Lastly, the equity multiplier is slightly concerning since it is high for my taste. In general, I start to get anxious when the coefficient is above 5.0. What is more is that the ratio continues to climb. I will discuss leverage further in the following section to understand where HEP’s financial leverage comes from, either from current liabilities, long-term liabilities, or both.

In brief, I am thrilled to see an expanding ROE. However, the driver is the increasing leverage. In HEP’s case, I am not overly concerned since the operating income margin is high and relatively unchanged.

Delving further into HEP’s debt

Since the equity multiplier is high and expanding, it is essential to determine if the long-term debt is sustainable. My go-to metrics to determine sustainability are the interest coverage ratio and the D/E ratio. The former tells me if the company can fund the interest expense from the operating income. The latter tells me about the long-term debt levels.

On a positive note, the company can cover the interest expense from the operating income. The interest coverage ratio remained relatively unchanged, moving from 3.2 in 2Q 2018 to 3.3 in 2Q 2019. The main driver was the increasing operating income.

From the D/E perspective, the story seems less bullish. The coefficient climbed from 2.8 in 1Q 2018 to 3.9 in 2Q 2019. The drivers were increasing long-term debt and declining equity. I believe that the company should focus on improving the equity level going forward.

While I am not overly concerned about HEP’s leverage, I will be paying close attention to the D/E ratio in the following earnings report.

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

HEP’s distribution is sustainable

It is vital to determine HEP’s distribution sustainability. I look at the distribution coverage ratios for hints on sustainability. I calculate the coefficients from the net income and the cash flow from operations (CFO). From the net income perspective, the company has not covered the distributions in the past six quarters.

Since companies pay the distribution with cash, it is essential to look at the cash flow from operations. Over the past six quarters, the company has barely covered the capital expenditures and distributions from the CFO. If the net income and CFO remains unchanged, I do not see how the company can raise the distributions sustainably. I believe that HEP should focus on expanding the cash flow from operations, as I think that it would be hard to reduce capital expenses from current levels.

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Conclusion

HEP is a dependable company. The future looks bullish as there is demand for its products. There is no question that management can execute a strategy favorable to shareholders as observed by the strong operational performance. I also believe that the distribution is sustainable. However, I want to see HEP expand its cash flow from operations in the interim. In brief, HEP is a reliable stock in an income-oriented portfolio.

