Sleep Country Is Trading At A Decent Valuation And Warrants Further Consideration

Note: All dollar figures are in Canadian dollars unless stated otherwise.

Investment Thesis

Sleep Country (OTC:SCCAF) is Canada’s leading specialty retailer dedicated to sleep products. The company has experienced a ~50% share price decline in the last year which we believe was due to the shares simply being overvalued. Sleep Country has a history of steady growth and significant margin expansion in recent years and is trading below its peer average.

Company Overview

Founded in 1994 in Vancouver, Canada the chain has since grown to over 275 stores across Canada. The company’s products consist of top brands geared towards providing a better sleep with the main source of revenue being mattress sales. The other product category sold by the company is sleep accessories including pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, frames, mattress protectors, pillow protectors.

Sleep Country is Canada’s largest mattress retailer and the only retailer in Canada to offer Sealy, Serta, Simmons, Kingsdown, Tempur-Pedic, Dormeo, Bloom™ and Sunset Collection beds all under one roof. The company has ~31% national mattress market share and reaches customers through its retail stores and eCommerce platforms. The company operates under 3 mattress banners and has 17 distribution centers across all major Canadian provinces. Sleep Country’s stores average approximately 5,000 square feet and are all corporate-owned.

Sleep Country's national footprint - Source: Investor Presentation

In Q2 2017, the company launched its new eCommerce platform and the Bloom™ brand in response to the growing popularity of online mattress sales and new online-only vendors chipping away at market share. This ultimately culminated in the acquisition of Endy which was arguably the most popular online-only mattress brand in Canada. This has also allowed the company to reach more customers in existing markets, as well as introduce the Sleep Country brand to customers outside Canada (although international sales are likely nascent).

Other Highlights

~1200 employees

In 2015, the company went public for the second time, in an IPO on the Toronto Stock Exchange raising $300 million.

Market Overview

Key Trends

The mattress industry in Canada has experienced steady growth over the recent years and currently stands around $1.8B according to management's estimates. Management also estimates that the sleep accessories market is a~$1.5B in Canada with Sleep Country having 5%-8% market share. Growth in the market can somewhat be correlated with growth in per capita disposable income and the value of residential construction. Demand is mainly driven by the essential nature of the product (i.e. everybody sleeps on a mattress) plus replacement cycles of 8-10 years (i.e. everyone needs a new mattress after a while).

The industry is impacted by seasonal trends with higher sales and a greater proportion of income during the third and fourth quarters due to a concentration of summer season holidays and other seasonal factors. On the other side, the cold winter weather in many parts of the country during the first quarter tends to lower customers' desire to shop. The retail mattress industry is highly competitive and in recent years has been further impacted by online-only mattress vendors as we will discuss in our competition analysis section below.

Competition Analysis

Competition in this space has become increasingly intense over the last few years as online-only competitors have flooded the market. These competitors have a strong focus on convenience with terms that include free delivery, free returns up to 100 days post-sale and up to 10 years of warranty. Given that no brick and mortar presence is needed, these companies can also offer very competitive pricing. Key online competitors include Endy (now acquired by Sleep Country), Casper and Leesa.

On the positive side, Sears Canada, one of the largest competitors of Sleep Country in the mattress category, closed all of their Canadian store locations between October 2017 and January 2018. Sleep Country differentiates from its competition given its broad reach via multiple sales channels (retail and online) and hence we don't believe there will be a significant erosion of market share in the future. In fact, the company has constantly increased market share as the picture below illustrates.

Sleep Country market share - Source: Investor Presentation

Financial Performance And Valuation

Historical Performance

The company has a history of strong financial performance both on a top line and bottom line basis. The focus on profitability has been quite impressive with the company now generating healthy cash flows to support its ~4% dividend yield.

Source: Investor Presentation

Source: Investor Presentation

Q2 2019 experienced ~16% YoY growth, however, most of that was likely from the Endy acquisition. Same-store sales growth was ~2% with the company opening 6 new stores in the quarter. The company does have a 60% dividend payout ratio which we believe is a bit high especially given the need to constantly open new stores to expand the company's reach.

Future Growth

New stores: The company has been opening 13 new stores per year on average with plans to add at least 8 new stores in 2019 and 8-12 new stores thereafter. To date, the company has exhibited a healthy IRR on new store investments, however, we expect this to deteriorate as the market saturates and there is risk of cannibalization from existing stores.

Continue streamlining operations: As the business matures, there will be an increasing focus on optimizing operations. This can clearly be seen by the expanding EBITDA margins as exhibited in the image above. Management claims that investments in a new POS system and analytics-based decision-making will lead to higher efficiencies.

eCommerce platform: The company has increased its eCommerce presence with the launch of Bloom and the acquisition of Endy and this platform will likely grow at a higher rate than retail. Management claims synergy generation from the Endy deal as a future growth driver. Although we expect this to eventually be the case, it must be noted that the deal with Endy has a significant deferred portion (~30% of the total possible consideration) and this is tied to future performance in 2020. This likely means that Endy's original shareholders/management still have significant rights to operate the company in order to meet their targets and hence integration activities required to generate the synergies may not have fully ramped up. It is also interesting to note that Endy was valued at 12x trailing EBITDA at acquisition which is a significant premium to Sleep Country's valuation; this likely signals the expectation to generate significant synergies.

Partnership: The company has partnered with Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and online retailer Simba which provide an additional sales channel.

Valuation

Based on the comparables below, we can see that Sleep Country is a fair bit higher on future revenue growth estimates (analyst consensus) and EBITDA% however trading below mean and median on a forward EBITDA basis. Analyst price targets generally show a 10%-20% upside to current price of $20.61 (Sep 30) and this seems to be warranted based on the comparable chart below.

Source: CapitalIQ

Key Risks

Dependence on key suppliers: Sleep Country is dependent on a few key suppliers (Sealy, Serta, Simmons, etc.) and any impacts on input costs to these suppliers can permeate down to Sleep Country. For example, impacts from tariffs on Chinese imports that may be used in the mattresses.

Continued threat from online retailers: Although Sleep Country has built up its eCommerce presence with the acquisition of Endy, there still remains strong competition on this platform. Even Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) now has brands selling mattresses out-of-a-box on its platform.

Store cannibalization: Part of Sleep Country's growth depends on new store openings and there is a risk that the Canadian market may not be able to absorb this growth result in cannibalization of existing store sales

Integration of Endy: As mentioned above, Endy seems to have an earn-out associated with its acquisition meaning that integration efforts may be delayed leading to a delay in synergy generation.

Conclusion

Sleep Country is trading at a reasonable valuation and we expect it to show steady growth going forward. The company has a leadership position in the Canadian market and should be able to ride out the threat from online retailers. The company warrants further evaluation by investors looking for steady growth at a reasonable price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.