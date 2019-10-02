Royal Dutch Shell: Great Dividend But Lack Of Growth Prospects

On the other hand, Royal Dutch Shell has failed to grow its production in the last two years and has provided a lackluster production outlook for the upcoming years.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) offers one of the greatest dividend yields in its peer group. The current 6.3% yield of the oil giant is much higher than the yield of all the other oil majors except for BP (BP), whose yield is 6.5%. As Shell has an unparalleled dividend record, with no dividend cut since World War II, and it is currently offering an almost 3-year high dividend yield of 6.3%, the big question is whether the stock is a great bargain.

Business overview

During the fierce downturn of the energy sector between 2014 and 2017, Shell acquired BG Group for $53 billion. Between the announcement of the deal (April-2015) and its completion (February-2016), the price of oil plunged approximately 30% and hence Shell received a lot of criticism and accusations of overpaying for the acquisition. Nevertheless, that acquisition greatly increased the total production of Shell. In addition, no-one should blame Shell for the timing of the deal, as the price of oil had already plunged about 50% before the announcement of the deal and no-one can identify the exact bottom of the price of oil.

Moreover, during the above downturn, Shell drastically cut its operating expenses and shifted its focus on high-quality, low-cost barrels. Thanks to this strategic shift, the company has become much more profitable than in the past at a given price of oil. To provide a perspective, in 2018, Shell achieved record free cash flows even though the average price of Brent was about 30% lower than it was before the downturn of the sector.

It is also remarkable that Shell exceeded Exxon Mobil (XOM) in operating cash flows in 2017 for the first time in about 20 years and maintained its top position last year. Even better, Shell expects its annual free cash flows to remain around their all-time highs of $30 billion during 2020-2021, though they will be lower this year due to a somewhat suppressed oil price this year and a collapse in natural gas prices. However, as these prices tend to incur dramatic swings, it is reasonable to expect at least a modest recovery from next year.

Dividend

Due to the dramatic swings of the oil price, the energy sector is highly cyclical. Consequently, it is extremely hard for energy companies to maintain multi-year dividend growth streaks. To be sure, Exxon Mobil and Chevron (CVX) are the only two dividend aristocrats in the sector.

However, this does not mean that Shell does not have an admirable dividend record. Shell has not cut its dividend since World War II. This is an unparalleled dividend record and a testament to the long-term strategic vision and strong execution of this oil giant.

Moreover, the stock is now offering a nearly 3-year high dividend yield of 6.3%, which is much higher than the yield of all its peers apart from BP.

Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Total (TOT) and BP are currently offering yields of 4.9%, 4.0%, 5.6% and 6.5%, respectively.

On the other hand, it is important to note that Shell has paid the same dividend for 22 consecutive quarters. When a company freezes its dividend for such a long period, it usually signals that it struggles to fund its dividend, particularly when the yield is so high. It is thus paramount for investors to examine whether the free cash flows are sufficient to support the dividend. Fortunately for the shareholders of Shell, the free cash flows are much higher than the dividend. The oil major has posted free cash flows of $30.6 billion in the last 12 months and expects free cash flows of $28-$33 billion next year. These amounts are much higher than the $15 billion of annual dividends paid to the shareholders and hence the dividend can be considered safe for the foreseeable future.

Growth prospects

As mentioned above, the acquisition of BG Group greatly increased the total production of Shell. However, the company was forced to implement an unprecedented $30 billion asset divestment program in order to fund its major acquisition. This factor, combined with somewhat lackluster performance in the upstream business, has caused the output of Shell to remain flat in the last two years, around 3.6-3.7 million barrels per day.

This performance is in sharp contrast to the performance of all the other oil majors, apart from Exxon Mobil. Chevron and Total have grown their production volumes by 5%-7% per year and 5%-9% per year, respectively, in the last three years.

Even worse, Shell has provided a relatively poor production outlook for the upcoming years. Management expects the new upstream projects of this and next year to contribute about 0.25 million barrels per day and the upstream projects after 2021 to contribute about 0.3 million barrels per day.

As the additional volumes are about 8% of the current output, some investors may conclude that there is meaningful production growth ahead. However, it is critical to always keep in mind the natural decline of the existing oil fields. As this decline is at least 3%-5% per year, it is evident that investors should not expect meaningful production growth from Shell in the upcoming years. This is a striking difference between Shell and its peers right now.

Final thoughts

Shell is an exceptional company. As it is currently offering an almost 3-year high dividend yield of 6.3%, which is much higher than the yield of most of its peers, and the dividend is well covered by free cash flows, the stock seems attractive. However, the oil giant has failed to grow its production in the last two years and seems unable to grow its production in the upcoming years, given its lackluster outlook. The lack of growth prospects is in sharp contrast to the growth prospects of the other oil majors. As a result, I advise investors to wait for a modest 5%-10% correction of Shell, which will lead the yield of the stock towards 7.0%. In such a case, investors should purchase the stock despite the lackluster growth prospects, as the exceptional yield will compensate them.

