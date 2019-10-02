High-Growth UnitedHealth Group Is Attractively Priced

Thesis

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) has delivered outstanding growth in the past and sports excellent fundamentals. The growth outlook for the healthcare/insurance company is strong as well, and investors can count on further meaningful earnings per share and dividend growth over the coming years. Its valuation is not overly high, and thanks to the stock's weakness over the last couple of months shares of UnitedHealth Group can be bought at one of the lowest valuations compared to how the stock traded over the last couple of years. The combination of these factors makes UnitedHealth Group look attractive at current prices, at least for investors that are focused on capital appreciation instead of dividend income.

Company Overview, Growth History, And Fundamentals

UnitedHealth Group is a diversified health & insurance company that offers a variety of different services to its customers. It is split into the divisions UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. Through these business units, UnitedHealth Group provides services to individuals, employers, small businesses, and corporations, including health benefit plans, health & well-being services, etc. On top of that UnitedHealth Group also offers software products and consultation to professionals and businesses from the healthcare industry. Last but not least, UnitedHealth Group also offers a range of pharmacy services to its customers. Through being active in many different sub-sectors of the large healthcare industry, UnitedHealth has managed to grow into one of the largest companies in the US, currently trading with a market capitalization of more than $200 billion.

UnitedHealth has both an excellent growth track record, as well as great fundamentals:

Data by YCharts

Over the last 19 years, UnitedHealth Group has managed to grow its revenues by more than 1,000%, while its earnings per share rose by an even more impressive 2,500% over the same time frame. This equates to an average annual growth rate of 19% over a time frame of close to two decades.

Over the last decade, UnitedHealth Group's earnings growth was a bit slower, but the company still managed to grow its earnings per share at an average pace of 16% during that time frame. UnitedHealth Group's earnings growth was not only quite strong, but it was also relatively consistent, as profits rose in almost every year. During the financial crisis, its earnings declined slightly, but the company remained highly profitable.

Its strong earnings growth rests on several pillars. One of these is the ongoing rise in revenues, which was achieved through a combination of organic growth and acquisitions. A series of acquisition broadened UnitedHealth Group's reach across different sub-sectors of the healthcare industry, and it also allowed the company to increase its scale in its core healthcare insurance business, through acquisitions such as that of Amil Participações, a leading Brazilian healthcare insurance company, in 2012. The consolidation in its main businesses allows the company to benefit from scale advantages such as lower proportional fixed costs, as G&A can be centralized. This at least partially explains why UnitedHealth Group's margins have improved over the last decade.

UnitedHealth Group, the clear leader in its industry by size, is able to employ capital much more profitably compared to its peers:

Data by YCharts

UnitedHealth's return on assets is more than one and a half times as high as that of Anthem (ANTM), and almost three times as high as that of Cigna (CI). Looking at the returns on equity that these companies generate, UnitedHealth once again emerges as the clear leader, with a highly attractive return on equity of more than 25% during the last four quarters.

Growth Should Remain Strong Going Forward

The same qualities that allowed UnitedHealth to grow profitably in the past are still in place, which is why the growth outlook for the company is positive. It will continue to benefit from its size and scale advantage over peers and management's skill in deploying capital in a highly profitable way, while tailwinds from industry growth will persist on top of that.

Public opinion as well as statements from politicians about healthcare companies are not necessarily positive, but negativity is mostly centered around pharma companies that demand increasing prices for their drugs, especially when prices are hiked at very high growth rates. Healthcare insurance companies and pharmacies, which also benefit from rising healthcare spending, are not so much in the focus by the public and by politicians, thus their highly profitable growth will likely not be disturbed in the future. The global healthcare insurance market is forecasted to grow by 4.3% a year through the mid-2020s. As a leader in this market, it is reasonable to assume that UnitedHealth will gain an above-average amount of the additional business that will be generated in the future, especially if the company continues to make acquisitions from time to time. It is thus, I believe, reasonable to assume that UnitedHealth will grow its revenues by at least 5% a year going forward.

Even if there are no further margin increases, UnitedHealth's earnings per share could grow at a rate of close to 10%, thanks to the impact of share repurchases. During the second-quarter earnings call, management has pointed out that the company has bought back more than 18 million shares during the first half of 2019. This equates to roughly 2% of the company's share count, or roughly 4% on an annualized basis. Since UnitedHealth's share price has declined over the last couple of months, and shares are trading close to two-year lows, it would be opportune if UnitedHealth's management ramped up its buybacks even further in the foreseeable future.

The combination of a mid-single digit revenue growth rate and a mid-single digit buyback pace would be enough to grow UnitedHealth's earnings per share by close to 10% a year, even if the company does not manage to grow its margins at all. Thanks to UnitedHealth's very strong cash generation of $9.1 billion during H1, or $18.2 billion on an annualized basis (according to the most recent 10-Q filing), the company can easily finance its current buyback pace, which costs around $8 billion a year, while also investing in its business ($2 billion a year), paying dividends ($4 billion a year), while still having $4 billion a year for other purposes, such as paying down debt or making acquisitions.

The analyst community is forecasting an earnings per share growth rate that is much higher than 9%-10%:

Data by YCharts

Analysts are seeing earnings per share growth of 12% in 2020, 13% in 2021, and close to 14% a year in the long run, so a high single digit earnings per share growth rate is thus a relatively conservative estimate for UnitedHealth's profits.

Even that would result in ample share price appreciation, though, when we factor in that shares are not trading at an expensive valuation right now. Based on forecasted earnings of $14.83 for 2019, shares are valued at 14.7 times this year's net profits. If UnitedHealth's earnings per share would rise by 9% a year, while its valuation declined to an even lower level of just 13 times net profits, its share price would still rise to $297 by the end of 2024. This, in turn, would result in annual share price gains of 6.4%. Combined with the dividend, which currently yields 2%, investors would get an annual return of more than 8% from the current level in that scenario.

Takeaway

UnitedHealth Group is a healthcare insurance giant that has demonstrated outstanding growth in the past. Thanks to industry tailwinds, rising healthcare insurance spending, its clear leadership position in the US market, strong fundamentals, and a strong pace of buybacks, UnitedHealth should be able to grow at an attractive pace in the future, too.

Even if its valuation declined further, despite the fact that shares are not expensive, and if its growth comes in well below what the analyst community is forecasting, UnitedHealth could still generate attractive total returns in the high single digit range over the coming years. Due to its relatively low dividend yield, UnitedHealth is not suitable for investors that need the income now, but the dividend growth rate and the share price gain potential make it look attractive for those investors that are more total return oriented.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.