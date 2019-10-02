CyrusOne - Acquisition Rumors Have Pushed The Stock Beyond Its Fair Value

CONE has achieved its fair value I suggested 15 months ago, which means its time to take some gains and wait for a better point to re-enter.

Even with the dividend increase, CONE's current yield has dropped to its lowest point since September 2017 of around 2.50%.

CONE has begun emphasizing its international push with the development and acquisition of locations in Frankfurt, London, and Singapore.

Approximately 15 months ago I wrote an article titled "CyrusOne - Debt Upgrade And Strong Execution Make This Stock A Compelling Investment" that was bullish on CyrusOne (CONE) because of Moody's improved debt rating for senior unsecured and corporate family ratings, along with strong execution that included further expansion in Europe.

Since then, CONE's price has improved more than 33% and the total return for the stock (including dividends) is over 37%. These results look even better when considering that the S&P 500 has only improved by 9.5% during the same time frame.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I'll be the first to say that I am extremely happy with CONE's performance up to this point and that I am thrilled my client John had a position that was at one point up to 200 shares. With that said, we have chosen to trim back his CONE holdings because shares appear to be fully valued at this point in time.

The goal of this article is to revisit CONE's financials and demonstrate why investors may want to consider taking some gains based on the limited upside to the price of CONE's stock.

I want to be clear: Although I am advocating for taking some gains because I see more downside in CONE's share price, I am still bullish on CONE over the long-term (5-years). We will continue to hold a core position (approximately 100 shares) in my clients' portfolio while waiting for a better entry point.

Size and Diversification

In my last article about CONE, I compared CONE to some of its competitors in order to gain a better perspective of CONE's total size.

Equinix (EQIX) - Market capitalization of $48.9 billion and an enterprise value of $58.1 billion. Digital Realty (DLR) - Market capitalization of $26.8 billion and an enterprise value of $39.9 billion. CyrusOne - Market capitalization of $8.8 billion and an enterprise value of $11.4 billion. CoreSite Realty (COR) - Market capitalization of $4.4 billion and an enterprise value of $5.8 billion. QTS Realty Trust (QTS) - Market capitalization of $2.8 billion and an enterprise value of $4.7 billion.

Of these five REITs covered in the original article, only CoreSite Realty shrunk in size (in terms of market cap and enterprise value) while the other four REITs saw strong gains.

In approximately 15 months time (the last article was published at the end of June 2018), CONE was able to increase its market cap by $3 billion for a total increase of 52% and saw its enterprise value increase by $3.6 billion or a total of 46%. EQIX came the closest in matching CONE's gains with a 47% improvement in market cap and a 39% increase in enterprise value during the same time period.

What this means is the CONE's stock has closed the value gap that has been present in the stock price for the last year. CONE's value took off after a strong Q2-2019 beat and dividend increase while CoreSite dropped after cutting guidance due to elevated churn and legal costs.

Data by YCharts

Annualized Rent - By Industry Vertical And Market

CONE has seen a tremendous amount of change in which industries are generating the bulk of their annualized rent compared with the figures presented 15 months ago. The IT - Cloud segment has increased its market share to roughly 45% of CONE's annualized rent as of June 30th, 2019 and compares to what used to be 32% of CONE's annualized rent at the end of June 30th, 2018.

Source: Q2-2019 Earnings Presentation

All other categories have maintained the same share of annualized rent or decreased during the same time frame.

Annualized rent by the market/region has also seen an important shift with Northern Virginia becoming the largest single contributor to annualized rent. Even though Dallas is no longer the largest contributor, Texas locations are responsible for roughly one-third of total annualized rent. The last and most important shift in annualized rent contribution comes from areas outside of the United States with a heavy push in Frankfurt and London. In my last article, international locations provided roughly 1% of annualized rent (Q1-2018) but this has increased to 7% (Q2-2019) over the course of 18 months.

Source: Q2-2019 Earnings Presentation

The portfolio overview below provides a more in-depth analysis of the change in CONE's capacity.

Source: Q2-2019 Earnings Presentation

The demand in Northern Virginia is extremely interesting because the lease % remains extremely high even after leasable space was increased by 65% from Q2-2018 to Q2-2019. In Q2-2018, Northern Virginia was responsible for approximately 20% of all CSF capacity and as of Q2-2019 is now responsible for approximately 27% of all CSF capacity.

CONE is nowhere close to being done with growing and Northern Virginia and its international locations represent the bulk of CSF and critical load capacity that is currently under development.

Source: Q2-2019 Earnings Presentation

CONE's expansion pipeline is looking exceptionally strong especially as it continues to grow internationally where it currently has little presence when compared with some of the larger Data Center REITs.

Debt and Balance Sheet

CONE had a weighted average debt term of 6.5 years at the end of Q2-2018 and there has been almost no activity since then with the first debt maturity being due in 2023.

Source: Q2-2019 Earnings Presentation

I would have been more concerned with the ratio of floating/fixed-rate debt but the current rate environment suggest that we will see lower for longer making floating-rate debt potentially beneficial to CONE's bottom line. It is also helpful that CONE maintains three separate revolvers which are denominated in Euro, GBP, and USD.

Source: Q2-2019 Earnings Presentation

The Dividend

One of the benefits of owning CONE is that it carries with it qualities of the growth stock while at the same time delivering the benefits of a dividend growth stock that is committed to regular annual dividend increases. CONE is a great example of why REITs continue to be a powerful investment tool for practically every investor.

Source: Q2-2019 Earnings Presentation

Dividend growth is meaningless unless we consider the impact on the payout ratio since this will indicate whether or not the current dividend is sustainable. A modest payout ratio can also help investors' understand whether or not future dividend growth has the potential to be robust. FFO per share is estimated to be $3.50-$3.60/share based on revised 2019 guidance that was issued in the Q2-2019 earnings presentation. Based on a new dividend of $.50/share per quarter this would suggest a payout ratio between and 55.5-57.1%. Management has emphasized that they would like to maintain a payout ratio between 50-60% which is considered to be extremely low for most REITs. The current yield associated with CONE's stock is 2.53%.

Equinix - FFO estimated at $17.18/share and a current dividend $2.46/share per quarter or a total of $9.84/share per year. This results in a payout ratio of approximately 57%. The current yield associated with EQIX is 1.71%.

- FFO estimated at $17.18/share and a current dividend $2.46/share per quarter or a total of $9.84/share per year. This results in a payout ratio of approximately 57%. The current yield associated with EQIX is 1.71%. Digital Realty - FFO estimated at $6.65/share and has a current dividend of $1.08/share per quarter for a total of $4.32/share per year. This results in a payout ratio of approximately 65%. The current yield associated with DLR is 3.33%.

- FFO estimated at $6.65/share and has a current dividend of $1.08/share per quarter for a total of $4.32/share per year. This results in a payout ratio of approximately 65%. The current yield associated with DLR is 3.33%. Coresite - FFO estimated at $5.07-$5.13/share and has a current dividend of $1.22/share per quarter for a total of $4.88/share per year. This results in a payout ratio of around 95-96%. The current yield associated with COR is 4.00%.

- FFO estimated at $5.07-$5.13/share and has a current dividend of $1.22/share per quarter for a total of $4.88/share per year. This results in a payout ratio of around 95-96%. The current yield associated with COR is 4.00%. QTS Realty - FFO estimated at $2.64/share and has a current dividend of $.44/share per quarter for a total of $1.76/share per year. This results in a payout ratio of just under 67%. The current yield associated with QTS is 3.42%.

A yield of 2.5% represents a strong resistance point to the upside of the stock based on the previous history.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

At the end of my last article on CONE, I assigned a fair long-term price of $70/share which was based on a Price/FFO of 22x and an estimated FFO of $3.18/share based on 2018 guidance. CONE's closing price on 9/30/2019 was $79.10 and is a Price/FFO of 22x based on the high-end of FY-2019 FFO guidance that was increased to $3.60/share. Exceeding a P/FFO of 22x seems unlikely given that there are still challenges ahead for data center REITs.

Equinix - P/FFO of 33.6x.

- P/FFO of 33.6x. Digital Realty - P/FFO of 19.5x.

- P/FFO of 19.5x. Coresite - P/FFO of 23.8x.

- P/FFO of 23.8x. QTS - P/FFO of 19.5x.

Based on the valuation of other data center REITs, DLR and QTS are potentially attractive targets while EQIX and COR appear to be richly valued (COR, in particular, appears overvalued given its payout ratio and recent guidance revision). Even trying to forecast CONE at a P/FFO of 22x seems a little absurd which is why we decided to trim the position and wait for a better opportunity. Shares look extremely attractive under P/FFO of 18x or around $65/share.

CONE's current share price reflects a market that has fully-valued the company based on acquisition rumors that may/may not be realized. If there is no acquisition I expect to see CONE's share price trend back into the mid-$60 range which will present an opportunity to pick up the stock at a much more attractive valuation. I recommend investors' remain patient and avoid jumping on the current run-up.

My clients John and Jane are long CONE and DLR.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and is not meant to be taken as investment advice. It is recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.