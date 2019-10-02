Silver Weekly: Set To Rebound Strongly In October

Our September high forecast is at $19.50 per share, representing a potential upside of 15% from here.

As too much strength in the dollar will become ultimately a Fed's problem, we expect the US central bank to turn more dovish, which should be positive for SIVR.

The recent sell-off in SIVR has been mainly driven by a meaningful resilience of the dollar despite the dovish statement of the Fed at its latest FOMC meeting.

SIVR made a monthly low of $16.42 per share in September, breaking below our September low forecast of $17.00 per share.

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid's Silver weekly report, in which, we wish to deliver my regular thoughts on the silver market through the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR).

SIVR made a monthly low of $16.42 per share in September, breaking below our September low forecast of $17.00 per share. Early in September, SIVR made a 2019 high of $19.03 per share, below our September high forecast of $20.00 per share.

The recent sell-off in SIVR has been mainly driven by a meaningful resilience of the dollar despite the dovish statement of the Fed at its latest FOMC meeting. But the Fed is not to blame; in fact, the problem of the dollar strength comes from other central banks (e.g., ECB), which have been induced to turn even more dovish considering the worse domestic economic fundamentals.

As too much strength in the dollar will become ultimately the Fed's problem (considering its negative impact on financial conditions and growth), we expect the US central bank to turn more dovish in October, resulting in a lower dollar and weaker US real rates. This should, in turn, elicit renewed speculative buying in favour of silver, while investment demand for silver will remain bright.

In this context, we maintain our positive bias for silver in October, with a trading range of $15.50-19.50 per share.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically-backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to make profit over the long term.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculative funds reduced their net long position in Comex silver for a third straight week in the week to September 24.

While speculative sentiment toward silver has deteriorated in recent weeks, it has continued to improve in gold, resulting in a deeper spec positioning differential between the two precious metals.

While the silver's net spec length is at just 24% of OI (vs. a historical high of 61% of OI), the gold's net spec length is at 47% of OI (close to its historical high of 52% of OI).

Therefore, in contrast to gold, we believe that there is plenty of dry powder to deploy on the long side of silver, which could result in a marked outperformance of silver prices to gold prices in Q4.

Implications for SIVR: Given the large room for additional spec buying in silver, both in absolute and relative basis, we believe that silver spot prices could perform well in the near term, which would, in turn, boost the performance of SIVR.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

ETF investors turned net buyers of silver in the week to September 27, for the first time in three weeks.

The return of fresh ETF buying for silver is a positive signal, suggesting that ETF investors are in a "buying on the dips" mentality as silver spot prices dropped nearly 3% over the corresponding period.

While outflows cannot be ruled out after the massive surge in ETF inflows so far this year (+2,695 tonnes or 20% YTD), the recent pick-up in silver ETF holdings bodes well for the investment demand outlook for Q4.

As we noted last week, silver is "precious" (i.e., a safe-haven) in the current macro regime. Consequently, silver, similarly to gold, should continue to enjoy positive investment flows in this fragile macro environment where global economic growth is slowing down and investors become increasingly concern about a potential recession and its negative implications for their portfolios.

Implications for SIVR: Solid investment demand for silver should tighten meaningfully the supply/demand balance of the market, which, in turn, should push silver spot prices higher, thereby resulting in a firmer SIVR.

Seasonality

While the seasonality was supportive of silver prices in September (which is the third-best month of the year, after January and February), it is slightly negative in October. Over 1998-2018, silver spot prices delivered on average a negative performance of 0.7%.

If seasonal patterns play out well in October (in January-September 2019, the seasonality played out well only in 4 months out of 9), silver spot prices should decline, thereby impacting negatively the performance of SIVR.

Our closing thoughts

We expect SIVR to perform well in October, principally because we project renewed weakness in the dollar as the Fed is induced to turn more dovish to tackle the risk of a too strong dollar on the economy. Considering that silver's positioning is quite light, there is plenty of dry powder to deploy on the long side, which could push prices much stronger in the near term.

Our October high forecast is at $19.00 per share, representing an upside potential of 15% over a 1-month horizon.

Did you like this?

Click the "Follow" button at the top of the article to receive notifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.