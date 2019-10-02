Halliburton: Little Near-Term Upside

The large North America segment might only see upside from cost-cutting, while the international business could suffer from lower crude prices and decelerated economic growth.

Another earnings season is upon us, and oilfield services giant Halliburton (HAL) should be getting ready to report on its third quarter performance on October 21. I believe the company will have a tough time instilling confidence in investors, other than through cost-cutting, as the macro landscape for energy companies seems to be still largely unfavorable.

Tough environment

Analysts expect revenues to dip 5% YOY, the largest contraction since 2016. Lack of top-line traction will probably be caused by a number of factors, although the most impactful should be soft drilling and completion activity in U.S. land. As a quick reminder, North America represented 56% of Halliburton's revenues in 2Q19 (see breakdown below).

My suspicion is grounded on the fact that the management team seemed very content to adopt a defensive stance in the home continent last quarter, moving more aggressively to reduce headcount, cut capex and stack some of its fracking assets. Adjusted op income in the segment may still grow sequentially, however, as a result of cost mitigation initiatives.

But I am also concerned about the energy space more broadly. Since the spike in crude prices caused by the Saudi refinery attacks of September 14, oil has pulled back sharply to fresh 2019 lows. This is probably the result of weak global economic activity news spilling out of Europe, Asia, and now even the U.S. As I argued a while back, GDP growth is probably the best driver of crude oil prices - and things are just not looking that good right now:

Oil demand growth is hitting the skids as macroeconomic, trade, and political risk drivers continue to intensify, from Brexit to impeachment through Persian Gulf conflict risk and the U.S.-China trade war.

Therefore, when Halliburton reports earnings this month, I will be paying close attention to activity outside North America, an outperforming geographic segment that could be impacted by the macro headwinds listed above. With little conviction that the North America business will have recovered much if at all, the topic of discussion on this end of the business will likely revolve around Halliburton's success at tightening its belt.

On the stock

Given the narrative above, I stick with my previous opinion that HAL could continue to tread water in the foreseeable future. The stock is trading at a fairly de-risked EBITDA multiple of 6.7x that is a solid three to four turns lower than it was this time last year (see graph below). But the sector fundamentals just don't seem favorable enough to warrant a share price spike in the near term, in my opinion.

From the perspective of a diversified portfolio that is balanced properly across the different sectors of the economy, I would probably favor owning Schlumberger (SLB) over its Houston-based peer. The broader geographic diversification and position of leadership suggests that SLB might endure the potential sector headwinds a bit better, as it has been the case over the past 12 months.

