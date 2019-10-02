ServiceMaster Enters Europe

Pest control company ServiceMaster (SERV) is moving into Europe with its purchase of Swedish based Nomor Holding AB. Several aspects of the transaction must be considered to evaluate the impact on ServiceMaster. These include the metrics of the acquisition, growth and profit margins, projected leverage, the portfolio of offerings, and the European pest control market. As will be shown, shares at about $56 are not a buy due to the high earnings multiple but are worth holding because of the potential operating performance from recent events.

The move into Europe continues the transformation of ServiceMaster, a process which began in 2017 with the hiring of CEO Nik Varty and includes a reshuffled board of Directors, a new management team, and the 2018 spinoff of frontdoor inc. (FTDR).

The $200M acquisition of Nomor is even bigger than the 2018 purchase of Copesan which the company completed to boost growth by capturing a greater share of the domestic commercial market. The Nomor acquisition will be the first manifestation of another of the company's strategies for enhancing growth, namely the expansion into international markets, which it revealed on its second quarter conference call in August.

We continue to make progress on our global strategy and are exploring several exciting opportunities in both the EU and Asia markets. As we have said previously, global expansion will initially come through M&A, where we will target companies with strong management teams that know how to operate in the region and help us drive future organic growth."

Metrics

Nomor operates the well-known Pelias brand and is the 4th largest pest control company in all of Europe and the second largest in both Sweden and Norway. At the price of $200M, the purchase will be made at 3.33x the $60M revenue projected by ServiceMaster for 2020. This multiple is lower than what the market is assigning to ServiceMaster which currently trades at a market cap of $7.5B or 3.75x trailing twelve month revenue of $2B.

Nomor has about 500 employees and 30,000 customers which indicates that it is expected to generate revenue of about $120,000 per employee and $2,000 per customer in 2020. For context, ServiceMaster generates about $177,600 in revenue per employee and $679 per customer from its 10,700 employees and 2.8M customers. Note that the ServiceMaster figures are based on 2018 revenue of $1.9B and do not include 34,000 franchisee employees which would lower revenue per employee to just $42,500.

The company expects Nomor to generate $14M of adjusted EBITDA in 2020 which equates to $28,000 per employee and $467 per customer. In 2018 ServiceMaster generated $37,196 adjusted EBITDA per employee and $142 per customer. (Note that adjusted EBITDA is the company's primary internal measure of operating performance. It excludes non-cash, non-recurring, non-operating income and expense items like retirement benefit funding, stock based compensation expense, restructuring/impairment charges, and gains or losses on investments.)

With the addition of Nomor, ServiceMaster has an opportunity to marginally boost adjusted EBITDA and revenue per customer. The company may also see a chance to raise Nomor's revenue and adjusted EBITDA per employee by integrating processes from ServiceMaster's operations. A successful merger of the companies will be key to avoiding a degradation toward Nomor's lagging metrics.

Growth and Profit Margins

ServiceMaster management is guiding revenue to between $2.045B and $2.06B for 2019 which is 7.6% to 8.4% more than 2018 ($1.9B) which itself was an increase of 8.3% over the $1.755B of revenue in 2017. (Note that the 2017 figure is restated post spinoff of frontdoor inc. to be comparable with 2018)

Through the first two quarters of 2019 revenue has increased 10% ($1.042B vs. $947M) thus guidance (at the midpoint of $2.053B) assumes growth of 6.1% ($1.011B vs. $953M) in the second half of the year. Should ServiceMaster reach its revenue guidance for 2019, the projected revenue from Nomor ($60M) will add 2.9% to total company revenue in 2020 ($2.12B) even before any growth from the existing ServiceMaster business.

Given that the realized revenue growth rate in 2018 and the first half of 2019 were both above the full year guidance growth rate it is reasonable to believe that the company will achieve its revenue targets.

Revenue ($M) ServiceMaster* Nomor Total Company Growth 2020 (Projection) $2,060 $60 $2,120 2.9% 2019 Guidance (High) $2,060 8.4% 2019 Guidance (Low) $2,045 7.6% 2018 $1,900 8.3% 2017 $1,755 * 2020 assumes no growth in existing ServiceMaster revenue from high end of 2019 guidance

Adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2019 is between $435M and $445M which is 9.3% to 11.8% above the $398M reported in 2018. 2018 adjusted EBITDA was $24M or 6.4% above the $374M reported for 2017. (Note that the 2017 figure is restated post spinoff of frontdoor inc. to be comparable with 2018)

Through the first two quarters of 2019 adjusted EBITDA has decreased 2.9% ($236M vs. $243M) thus guidance (at the $440M midpoint) assumes growth of 31.6% ($204M vs. $155M) in the second half of the year. Should ServiceMaster reach its adjusted EBITDA guidance for 2019, the projected adjusted EBITDA from Nomor ($14M) will add 3.2% to total company adjusted EBITDA in 2020 ($459M) even before any growth from the existing ServiceMaster business.

However, given that the realized growth rate of adjusted EBITDA in 2018 and the first half of 2019 were both below the full year guidance growth rate, it is less certain (compared to revenue) that the company will achieve its adjusted EBITDA targets.

Adj. EBITDA ($M) ServiceMaster* Nomor Total Company Growth 2020 (Projection) $445 $14 $459 3.1% 2019 Guidance (High) $445 11.8% 2019 Guidance (LOW) $435 9.3% 2018 $398 6.4% 2017 $374 * 2020 assumes no growth in existing ServiceMaster revenue from high end of 2019 guidance

Based on management's guidance of adjusted EBITDA and Revenue, adjusted EBITDA margin is projected to be within a range of 21.1% to 21.8% for 2019, with the midpoint at 21.4%. This compares favorably to 2018 and 2017 when margin was 20.9% and 21.3%, respectively. However 2019 margin is expected to lag the 2014 to 2018 period when margin averaged 22.1%.

Most recently the company has been able to generate a margin of 23.0% for the first 6 months of 2019 which is lower than the 23.4% margin for the first 6 months of 2018. The second half of the year is seasonally weak with Q4 the weakest which explains why projected 2019 and actual 2018 margins are both substantially lower than their first 6 months.

The adjusted EBITDA margin for Nomor in 2020 is projected by management to be 23.33% which suggests that the addition will positively impact margins. However, as the following chart reveals, the impact to total company margin is only about 5 bps. Revenue from Nomor will need to increase significantly before the total company margin is improved meaningfully toward the 23%+ level.

Projected Leverage

With $120M of the $200M purchase price for Nomor drawn from ServiceMaster's revolving credit facility, the impact to leverage is a material issue. Currently the Debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio is 3.5x which is down from 7.4x at the end of 2017 and 4.5x at the end of 2018. If ServiceMaster incurs $120M on its revolving credit facility the Debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio for Nomor is 8.6x ($120M debt/$14M adjusted EBITDA). Without speculating on other changes to debt or EBITDA the acquisition of Nomor will leave the combined company ratio at 3.7X.

In response to the announcement by ServiceMaster, Moody's expressed concern about "signaling further debt-funded M&A in the future" and called the announcement "a negative credit development" but left its Ba3 rating unchanged. Any increase in debt does raise leverage risk but the recent trend in three other ratios indicate management's grasp of the company's overall financial picture.

Specifically, the so called Equity Multiplier (Total Assets/Equity) is currently at 2.1x, down from 4.8x at the end of 2017 and 2.3x at the end of 2018 while Debt/Equity is currently 1.1x, down from 3.8x and 1.3x at the end of 2017 and 2018, respectively. Lastly, the current Interest Coverage ratio (EBITDA or Operating Income/Interest expense) is at 3.8x, which is up from 2.5x in 2017 and 3.0x in 2018.

Portfolio of Offerings

In addition to expanding ServiceMaster's geographic footprint, the acquisition will expand its portfolio of service offerings. While there is much overlap in pest control, property inspection (residential and commercial), and remediation services, Nomor does add Food Safety services to ServiceMaster's lineup. Within the Food Safety category Nomor can provide Hygiene Inspections, Digital Self-Monitoring, Food Sampling (standalone or within Self-Monitoring), Food Safety Education (online or on- site), Certification assistance, Investigation and Action (on food safety complaints), and Supplier Assessments.

Nomor's Food Safety services may eventually be integrated with the company's SMB segment to augment the Merry Maids and ServiceMaster Clean brands which already serve the hospitality and food service industries.

European Pest Control Market

By one estimate, the European pest control market is projected to grow 6.0% annually to $4.03B by 2025 from $2.52B in 2017.

In a March 2019 report, Allied Market Research identifies recent government legislation, new product development, and collaboration between pest control and food service companies as drivers of growth.

Europe is anticipated to witness increase in demand for pest control services due to new food safety and hygiene legislation, and adoption of integrated pest control management program by the European legislation for the sustainable use of pesticides. "

According to the report, stringent regulation of chemical pest control methods (the most economical for service providers) will be a drag on growth as the market players incur expenses to adopt alternative methods like bio-pesticides. Also, the report asserts that major players in Europe's pest control market such as Anticimex, Ecolab (ECL), Rentokil Initial plc (OTCPK:RTOKY), and Rollins, Inc (ROL) will employ M&A as the key strategy for expanding their business.

Finally, as the report notes, Rentokil and Anticimex have very strong pipelines of digital innovation that feature unique, connected technology for immediate detection. ServiceMaster appears to be lagging in its technology but the new management team has emphasized improved growth and streamlined operations via technology adoption as one of the legs of its transformation of the company. More specifically, ServiceMaster is implementing a salesforce.com (CRM) system to create scalable operating models which optimize the branch network, automate manual functions, and standardize information throughout the organization.

The Takeaway

The acquisition of Nomor in Europe marks a new phase of ServiceMaster's transformation which began in 2017. Although the initial transaction is relatively small, the long term consequences of the geographic expansion may be significant.

By moving into Europe, ServiceMaster begins to fulfill one of its strategic growth goals and opens opportunities not available in the domestic market. It is reassuring that the Nomor transaction is being done at a lower price to adjusted EBITDA multiple than ServiceMaster currently commands and that Nomor earns higher revenue and Adjusted EBITDA per customer. It is also a positive that Nomor expands ServiceMaster's portfolio with the Food Safety service that it offers.

The integration of Nomor has several risks attached which leadership must manage for the acquisition to be successful. By accessing its revolving credit facility ServiceMaster is adding financial risk. Also, merger execution risk is present and although the company has a track record of successful mergers, none have been of a European company where a culture clash might need to be managed. Finally, economies of scale risk exists due to the presence of Rollins (ROL), Ecolab (ECL), and Rentokil plc (OTCPK:RTOKY), three larger competitors already entrenched in Europe.

The recent transformation of ServiceMaster into a faster growing and more efficient cash generator has the company well positioned, but at the recent price of $56 the forward PE multiple at 33x is still too rich for the 15% EPS growth anticipated by the consensus estimates. The introduction of new risks associated with ServiceMaster's entry into Europe only solidifies the sentiment that shares will be attractive at a forward PE multiple closer to 20x-25x.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.