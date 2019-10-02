Schwab And TD Ameritrade: The New 0% Commission World

The scores of upstarts offering 0% were beginning to take their toll on the best of the online brokers.

Yesterday, I sent my third quarter performance and risk analysis report to clients of our portfolio management firm. I said:

Building upon your foundation of unfixed and fixed income, I continue to be opportunistic in purchasing shares of companies knocked down because people simply do not understand the nature of the underlying company’s business. A good example of this came this week. Schwab (SCHW) opened down 6% and is now down 9.9% based upon its news that, effective Oct. 7, it will no longer charge commissions on stocks and ETFs. Much teeth gnashing and hair pulling ensued among Wall Street analysts. “How will they meet this quarter’s earnings with no commission income?” is the current hue and cry. As an insider in this industry and a former senior exec at Schwab I can tell you that Schwab’s total income from commissions amounts to no more than 5% of their total revenues. With a quarter trillion dollars of customer assets, Schwab is more bank than broker these days. The float on cash, the ability to hypothecate shares for a fee, and income from their trading desk are more profitable than commissions. With the proliferation of no-fee robo investing...this was a brilliant move to blunt (and likely destroy) the only thing these upstarts have going for them. I expect to see TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD), Fidelity, et al, respond soon. I'm buying SCHW only for clients with cash available and a stated goal of seeking capital gains. (Schwab pays only a pittance of a dividend.) It isn’t for everyone, but it's an example of slow, steady and opportunistic investing.

This move to no-fee transactions was inevitable. The main players in the online brokerage business provide many services and a greater level of safety via insurance, the ability to negotiate superb fee income with money market funds, and indeed with all funds, and have forward-facing, well-trained customer service agents to assist if problems arise. Yet they were losing customers to all these newer firms that offered good-to-poor service, excellent-to-dreadful transaction capability and may have been selling their customers' data as a primary source of income.

As I said in my client letter 12 hours ago, "I expect to see TD, Fidelity et al respond soon." I had no idea that it would take TD Ameritrade just 12 hours to do so. I can only imagine the senior executives and their staffs must have been huddled through the night, concluding by about 5 a.m. that they had no choice but to match Schwab's bold move.

Fidelity and E*Trade (NASDAQ:ETFC) dare not tarry in responding in kind. If they do, they will spend more time and money in their TOA Department than they might lose in commissions! ("TOA" means Transfer of Account.) If they want to hold clients they will do the same.

Will this impact their bottom line? Yes, but not that much. I cannot speak for E-Trade, but I have reviewed the P&Ls (income statements) for Schwab and TD Ameritrade and find that not only are commissions a small contributor to their bottom line, but that contribution continues to dwindle as a percent of total revenue.

I'm taking this opportunity to purchase both Schwab and TD Ameritrade for our Investors Edge Growth & Value Portfolio, available to all our Marketplace subscribers. I'm nibbling at first because I don't know how long investors will overreact to this news.

Certainly the next quarter's earnings will be off a bit. But both firms are solid citizens with exceptional cash flow. I believe the exodus of cash from the weaker firms will, over the next few months, more than compensate for the loss of commissions.

In this business, today, float is everything!

Good investing,

Joe

Disclosure: I am/we are long SCHW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Bought SCHW yesterday, buying AMTD today