Bearish Divergences Appearing For New Oriental Education & Technology Group

Although EDU's business has been rock solid and nearly recession proof, it's stock has historically traded more on market sentiment than fundamentals.

In a lot of ways, New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) has been a long term investor's dream. EDU's elite management has kept the company growing at a steady 20-30% annual growth rate. Additionally, management has mostly avoided dilutive risk taking that would have caused extreme peaks and valleys in their business through economic cycles. In essence, EDU has been the tortoise winning the long term game of leveraging China's secular growth. Despite EDU's solid long term outlook, technical issues could cause its shares to retrace much of its 2019 gains.

Brief Overview

In a nutshell, EDU offers private educational services such as language training, testing preparation, and supplementary education for all age categories. Despite the unglamorous nature of its business, its services are in extreme demand because education, especially education of children has always been top concerns of the typical Chinese family.

Most Chinese households would sacrifice just about all other nonessentials to give their children the best chance at a successful career. Due to the Chinese family structure and compounded by China's birth restrictions, the importance of children's education has only been magnified. As a result, EDU's business has rarely seen even mild contractions during extreme global downturns.

Market Sensibility

There are dozens of additional fundamental reasons why EDU would be a solid long term investment but that is not the point of this article. While it's true EDU's business has been near bulletproof even during extreme economic slowdowns, EDU's stock movement has been tied more to market sentiment than its actual business fundamentals.

For example, during the Financial Crisis of 2008, EDU's stock dropped by 50% from its 2007 peak to 2009 bottom. From a business standpoint, EDU's annual revenues increased by 52% in its fiscal 2008 and 45% in 2009. Net income surged by 72% and 25% during those periods, respectively.

More recently during the second half of 2018 EDU's stock also dropped by over 50% from its peak. However during the period of this decline, EDU's two reported quarterly results boasted 44% Q4 2018 and 30% Q1 2019 annual revenue growth with non-GAAP EPS increasing by 19.5% and 13.5% respectively.

These are not isolated examples. EDU's stock has been subject to numerous 30-40% corrections mostly corresponding to general market sentiment but especially to the performance of its US listed Chinese peers. For this reason, shorter term focused traders should only focus on key technical indicators and ignore fundamentals. Betting EDU's business will see a significant downturn just because China's economic outlook deteriorated has proven the wrong thesis time and time again.

Since EDU is a Chinese company, tracking its stock relative to US indexes would not be ideal. One proxy stock that can be used to compare with EDU is Alibaba Group (BABA). With the largest market capitalization among US listed Chinese stocks and with its businesses linked to the Chinese consumer, BABA is perhaps the best proxy for the Chinese economy. The chart below shows how well EDU has tracked with BABA in the past three years.

(Weekly comparison chart for EDU and BABA. EDU is represented by the candlesticks while BABA is represented by the solid purple line. Moving averages represented by the green 50 week and red 200 week lines.)

Technical Negatives

EDU vs. BABA

Referring back to the EDU vs BABA weekly chart, there are two divergences worth noting. The first appeared in late 2018 (circled in red) when BABA started to perform better than EDU. As it turned out, BABA relative strength marked a near term bottom for most US listed Chinese stocks in late 2018. Although EDU continued to stay weak in late 2018, it soon caught back up to BABA in early 2019. It can be concluded BABA is potentially a leading indicator for EDU and other US listed Chinese stocks.

Now notice the second divergence (boxed in red) which started to appear a couple months ago. BABA has been relatively weaker than EDU and the divergence has only increased recently. There are a lot of explanations for BABA's recent weakness that will be explained below but for now it's worth noting the divergence has taken place and could signal potential weakness for EDU should BABA not recover to close the gap between the two stocks.

Momentum Divergences

The second group of technical indicators showing potential future weakness for EDU are MACD and PMO divergences. These momentum indicators can indicate the strength of a recent trend. Strong sustainable rallies are usually marked with incrementally increasing MACD and PMO values.

(EDU daily chart. The MACD is directly below the daily chart and the PMO is below the MACD. Moving averages represented by the green 50 day and red 200 day lines.)

While EDU at one point rallied over 100% since the start of 2019, its MACD and PMO indicators have been showing a weakening trend marked by the downward sloping green lines. The red arrows also show steadily decreasing PMO values despite EDU making a new higher high at those periods in time. These divergences do not predict a sell off in EDU but indicate technical weakness in EDU's rally. As a result, EDU could be more prone to a meaningful sell off if other events triggered it.

Trendlines

The weekly chart below shows a clear uptrend line since EDU bottomed in late 2018. It also shows what was clear resistance at around $108. The important event to note on this chart is the failed breakout above $108 and the bearish engulfing candlestick last week that closed below this level on higher volume than the initial breakout candlestick. Failed breakouts are often topping patterns.

(EDU weekly chart. Moving averages represented by the green 50 week and red 200 week lines.)

The daily chart below better illustrates this false breakout pattern. Notice EDU spent a lot of days above the $108 breakout level but failed to rally further to close above $114. The most recent candlestick which closed below $108 fully engulfed every single candlestick since the breakout. This means everyone who bought on the breakout is now at a loss and potential victims of a bull trap from the false breakout. Lastly it's also critical to note EDU broke its recent year long uptrend line on an intraday basis and now sits dangerously close to closing below this trendline.

(EDU daily chart. Moving averages represented by the green 50 day and red 200 day lines.)

Negative News Flow

The US indexes sold off on Friday September 27th due to reports the US administration was looking into ways to limit fund flows into China. US actions could also affect US listed Chinese stocks since the implied ultimate goal was to delist them from US exchanges. This sent most US listed Chinese stocks tanking. EDU dropped by 6.5% as marked by the large red candlestick in the chart above.

In addition, there has not been a resolution to the trade war between the US and China. In my recent article, I noted tensions have only escalated and how China could retaliate more aggressively after the conclusion of its October 1st National Day holiday. China had toned down its rhetoric in hopes for a calm period ahead of its National Day but it appears the US may have misread this as a sign of weakness. President Trump's rhetoric against China in his UN speech last week was especially damning and in my opinion only increases the likelihood of Chinese retaliation next month.

Perhaps more importantly, President Trump's UN speech move tensions beyond just trade. It now appears US policy is to limit the rise of China in the global order. Unless relations normalize very quickly, a structural change in the relationship between the US and China now seem inevitable. The decoupling of the two largest economies in the world will surely have negative economic consequences for both countries and companies with foreign exposure to each other.

Trade Strategy

While indicators certainly point to a more cautious view on EDU, the stock is still holding its 2019 uptrend line. A close below September 27th's intraday low of $104 would mark a clear sell signal for EDU's stock. A failure to regain above $108 would also be equally bearish. With this and all of the technical points noted above in mind, there are two distinct options for a directional short trade.

Wait for EDU to clearly close below its 2019 uptrend line which is literally less than one dollar from its September 27th closing price. The second daily close below this trendline would be the short signal. As noted, a close below its September 27th intraday low of $104 would immediately trigger a short signal. Short EDU in between the previous breakout range of $108-113 with a stop loss at a closing price above $114. If the false breakout highlighted above is confirmed, $114 should now be resistance. With the ascending triangle shown in the daily trendline chart above so close to resolution, a failure to hold above $108 would trigger a short signal within a weeks time.

The first target would be EDU's 200 day MA at around $90. The second downside target is a 50% retracement of EDU's 2019 rally or about $82. The final downside target is EDU's 200 week MA which is around $70. Depending on each trader's risk tolerance, some or the entire short position could be closed at each or every of these three downside targets.

For investors who own other US listed Chinese stocks such as BABA for example, EDU could be used as a hedge. It could just be a simple parity trade between EDU and BABA until the stock price divergences noted in the section above narrows or closes completely. If tensions between the US and China continue to escalate, it would be unlikely EDU could decouple from its US listed Chinese peers as history has shown. With most US listed Chinese stocks already hit hard and well off 52 week highs, EDU could drop more on a relative basis and thus be a good hedging target.

