Cannabis: Big Growing Pains And What Lies Ahead

“What the heck happened to my cannabis stocks?” is the first question on the minds of most investors, with multiple question marks. The second question is, “When will it stop?” The decline since March has been relentless. If misery loves company, it's a crowded room.

It's useful to look at what has happened since the market began about two years ago. We will use the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ), the biggest cannabis ETF, as a sector proxy, acknowledging that individual stock movement was often more volatile.

Date Days MJ price MJ change % 12/17/17 29.03 01/24/18 38 38.58 Up 33% 08/13/18 199 25.82 Down 33% 09/20/18 38 43.01 Up 66% 12/24/18 93 23.66 Down 50% 03/19/19 85 38.74 Up 64% 09/25/19 186 21.9 Down 43% Net change Down 24%

What we see are some large price fluctuations in not very much time. This is an important observation to keep in mind when considering portfolio changes. We are obviously in one of the down cycles, but if the chart is a guide be prepared for rapid movement when the next up cycle begins. If you still believe in your holdings, now is not the time to bail out, but keeping a close eye on your holdings is advisable. In an industry this new every quarterly report provides important information, and new developments are frequent.

Readers will observe that there is a net loss over the full period of 24%. This is not an indictment of the prospects of the entire sector, which is unchanged. Instead, it is the process of wringing out much of the initial emotion-based euphoria. Recall that in 2017 no company had much revenue; press releases, acquisitions and money raises were all investors had to go on. The 24% loss is a stark reminder of the importance of data vs. hope and hype, and a caution about the danger in “fear of missing out.” We have now moved from a time when the ability to raise large sums of money and do acquisitions quickly was important to a phase where the ability to make a profit will be paramount. It's a very different skill set. In addition, as the poorly received IPOs of companies like WeWork and Smile Direct Club (SDC) illustrate, big money is balking at supporting companies without a clear path to profitability. Companies like MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF) and iAnthus (OTCQX:ITHUF) have recently come within a few quarters of running out of money. Infusions for cash-poor companies may become difficult to obtain.

The DIY ETF

The “DIY ETF” is quite popular among among cannabis investors. Using this strategy a person invests in a self-determined basket of stocks with the idea that they will outperform an ETF index. A look at how this strategy might have performed is interesting. The following chart shows the year-to-date performance of the MJ ETF and a DIY ETF of it's five largest holdings.

It's not a pretty sight. If an investor had not had Tilray (TLRY) he or she would have beat the ETF. If they had not held GW Pharmaceuticals (GWPH) they would have done considerably worse. As an alternative, there are now seven cannabis ETFs:

ETF MG Alternative Harvest (MJ)

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)

Advisorshares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)

The Cannabis ETF (THCX)

Advisorshares Vice ETF (ACT)

Cambria Cannabis ETF (TOKE)

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (CNBS)

What Makes Cannabis Move?

The following chart compares the MJ ETF as a sector proxy with the NASDAQ (IXIC) since January 2018.

One can see cannabis often moving in the same direction as the broader market, particularly in the late 2018 swoon and strong comeback in early 2019. Then in the last six months cannabis took a major dive while the broader market continued higher, illustrating how strongly the sector reacts to major developments. The six month decline parallels the extremely negative news around vaping, which has been an important way to consume the product. There have been other issues affecting share prices in this time period, specifically sudden changes in top managements, a slowdown in venture capital, and quarterly reports that weren't very good, but vaping overwhelms everything else. It's a huge problem and getting bigger by the day. Caution is advised, though, about projecting today's news into the future. Given its attraction as a health aid and intoxicant, people will find ways to consume cannabis. Cigarettes have been called cancer sticks and coffin nails since at least the 1920's; alcohol is “demon rum” and derided as the curse of the working classes (although we also have Oscar Wilde's “Work is the curse of the drinking classes.”). For a very long time alcohol and tobacco have been high performing sectors. Cannabis will likewise move beyond this latest obstacle.

Current State and Future Prospects For Cannabis

It has been a wild ride for cannabis investors since the product arrived on the scene about two years ago. Volatility will continue. The sector is currently in a serious slump, driven down largely by the vaping issue. Good news like the acceptance of CBD in major retail chains and passage of the SAFE Banking Act have had minimal visible effect. As time passes, though the cumulative effects of these and additional positive developments will become manifest in sector performance.

It appears that we are in a capitulation phase for cannabis stocks. As experienced investors know, this will be followed by a recovery in share prices. A resurgence by individual names would be strengthened by another imminent development: quarterly results showing companies making a profit. With every quarter we get a better idea of who might have what it takes to succeed. CEOs have demonstrated they can present an impressive front to the public and raise large sums of money – an important skill in the early days. Now they need to show a quite different skill set: the ability to run a successful business. The few companies that have already done this, such as Trulieve Cannabis (OTCPK:TCNNF) and Charlotte's Web (OTCQX:CWBHF), have not been rewarded by investors – yet. But they, and anyone else who joins this select group, will get increasing attention from investors as time passes.

As individual company fortunes turn around, so will the cannabis ETFs. I discussed all seven ETFs and the bullish future of cannabis in an earlier article: Cannabis Investing: Maximize Your Chance For Success. Many investors are currently using the DIY ETF approach, in which they spread money among a group of cannabis companies. This was a reasonable method to diversify, as until very recently ETFs were largely unknown and there were only a couple to choose from. ETF choices have proliferated in just the last six months, and cannabis investors no longer have to run the risk of under performance from one or two poor stock choices. The ETF is the surest way to guarantee participation in the future up cycle. Some investors will still prefer the challenge of picking winning companies and accept the possibility of big losses. Others prefer the expertise and diversification of an ETF, accepting that gains and losses will be less extreme. Whatever strategy is used, everyone can be encouraged by the exciting future of cannabis.

